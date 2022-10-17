Read full article on original website
Environmental Issues and Societal Challenges
The climate crisis is an impartial phenomenon; however, its effects are not. They vary widely from one community to another, shaped by geography, society and history. Understanding this dynamic, and pinpointing our solutions, is an important focus in the growing field of environmental justice. Researchers and scholars from around the...
UCSB Women’s Center Hosts “Reproductive Justice Series” Programs on Abortion Rights
This fall quarter, largely in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, UC Santa Barbara’s (UCSB) Women’s Center is hosting a series of events relating to abortion rights and reproductive justice. On Oct. 11, I had the privilege of interviewing Viviana Valle, the Women’s Center programs and operations coordinator and a graduate student at UCSB, to introduce these events and help better understand the motivations behind the Women’s Center’s new event series.
A Leader in International Relations
Citing the university’s deep commitment to international exchange and to building lasting connections between scholars in the United States and people around the world, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) has once again named UC Santa Barbara a Fulbright HSI Leader. The...
