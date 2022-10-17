Read full article on original website
Restaurant known for street tacos, margaritas closes near Dayton Mall
Rusty Taco, located at 2335 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Miami Twp. near the Dayton Mall, has closed, according to a sign posted on the door. “This location has permanently closed,” the sign said. “Thanks for all your support.”. The restaurant moved into the 2,700-square-foot space that was formerly an...
10 coffee shops you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, Oct. 28, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area coffee shops that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests.
Pickle soup, hula hoops among unique dishes at Blind Bob’s in downtown Dayton
A family-owned tavern in Dayton’s Oregon District has several unique appetizers and dishes customers can’t get anywhere else. In fact, Blind Bob’s pickle soup and hula hoops were shared by some of our readers as what they consider to be Dayton’s signature food. “For it being...
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Oct. 20-23
You may be looking for an event or something fun to do with the whole family, so check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 20-23.
Hotel Planned for Casino Site
Penn Entertainment, the operator of Hollywood Casino Columbus, announced earlier this month that it plans to build a 180-room hotel on the site. The hotel would cost about $100 million to build, would add about 100 permanent jobs, and would be attached to the casino, according to a press release.
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
Downtown Dayton restaurant to celebrate Day of the Dead with five-course dinner
Sueño, an upscale Mexican restaurant in downtown Dayton, is hosting a five-course dinner with wine pairings next week in celebration of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). “We will create a Día de los Muertos altar in the restaurant, and guests are encouraged to bring items to decorate such as flowers, candles, pictures of loved ones that have passed, incense, etc.,” said Lauren Gay, general manager and wine director at Sueño.
FALL HIKING: Your guide to various trails across the Dayton area
Enjoy the fall color show at locations throughout the region. The sights and sounds of fall hiking are unmatched as sun streams through a colorful canopy overhead and leaves crunch with each footstep. “Fall is my absolute favorite time to hike,” said Jordan Hart, Five Rivers MetroParks outdoor recreation coordinator....
The Foodbank holding Trotwood distribution event
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank is hosting an additional distribution event for those in need of food on Thursday. According to a release, the drive-thru event will be for Trotwood and surrounding area residents and will be held Thursday, October 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Salem Mall at 2275 […]
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
Volunteers flock to Rock the Block revitalization effort in Dayton
"Over fifty years of disinvestment has really taken the neighborhood down, but the bones are still good, and we in this community...we know that," Marya Rutherford Long, a volunteer from Fifth Third Bank, said.
Airwaves - A Band Named…DAYTON
The older I get, the more I’m not ashamed to admit that I don’t know everything. My knowledge of pop culture is vast, but not infinite. There are things, events, and people that I don’t know about. One of them is a lost funk band called…Dayton.
100 quail killed in Dayton house fire
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house fire led to the death of over 100 pets in Dayton Wednesday evening. According to the Dayton Fire Department, two dogs, seven cats and approximately 100 quail died when a house caught fire on the 900 block of Hillcrest Avenue in Dayton. Crews arrived at 7:20 p.m. to find heavy […]
Air Force Museum hosts trick-or-treat event for kids
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is inviting kids of all ages to come to “Troops & Treats,” a day of trick-or-treating, games, music and fun activities. The free event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All visitors are encouraged to come to […]
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
Alabama Fish Bar reopens weeks after truck crashes into storefront
CINCINNATI — A popular eatery in Over-the-Rhine is back open after a truck slammed into the storefront earlier this month. It happened on Oct. 4 when a black pickup truck crashed into the storefront of Alabama Fish Bar, located at 1601 Main Street, near the intersection of Liberty. Sgt....
New sports bar serving ‘anything but chicken’ now open in Springfield
The Bullpen Sports Bar, a new restaurant in downtown Springfield serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, is now open. A grand opening is planned for Saturday, Oct. 22. Sandy Hamilton, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Mark, said they began their soft opening Oct. 10, but have plans to open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. this week.
New exhibit at Cedarville University honors veterans
Jim Mellick’s exhibit “Wounded Warrior Dogs and Other Parables,” consisting of wooden sculptures of canines with prosthetic limbs allegorizing the plight of wounded veterans by depicting man’s best friend, continues through Nov. 11 in the Stevens Student Center at Cedarville University, 251 N. Main St., Cedarville.
