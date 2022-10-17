There has been considerable discussion over the past few weeks about the on- and off-court chemistry the New Orleans Pelicans have developed, a strength that’s often evident during interviews or when the squad’s entire bench is standing and cheering for a teammate’s basket or big defensive play. That camaraderie and teamwork could very much come in handy Friday when it comes time to fulfill ticket requests and possibly assist a teammate, because every trip to Charlotte means playing in front of a slew of friends and family members. The Pelicans have a whopping four natives of the Carolinas on their roster, including Brandon Ingram (born in Kinston, N.C.), Zion Williamson (Salisbury, N.C., grew up in South Carolina), Devonte’ Graham (Raleigh, N.C.) and Trey Murphy (Durham, N.C.).

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO