NBA
NBA official Tony Brown passes away
NEW YORK — Longtime NBA official Tony Brown passed away today surrounded by his family, friends and fellow officials after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 55. “We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength,...
NBA
Players Honored to Carry Bill Russell’s Legacy
BOSTON – The void that Bill Russell left behind following his death over the summer will never be replaced. The only way that we, as a basketball community, could ever attempt to fill it is through love, support, and commemoration for everything that he accomplished on the court as the NBA’s greatest winner, and off the court as a fighter for civil rights.
NBA
Paolo Banchero Shines Bright in NBA Debut Despite Magic Coming Up Short in Detroit
Paolo Banchero recorded 27 points, the most ever by a Magic rookie in their NBA debut, Jalen Suggs, back from his knee injury, scored 21 points, and Franz Wagner had 20, but Orlando came up short in a 113-109 loss to the host Detroit Pistons in the regular season opener for both teams on Wednesday night.
NBA
Pelicans vs. Nets Betting Preview: How to Bet Zion Williamson's Return
Nets Odds -3 Over/Under 230.5 (-110 /-110) Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The NBA season has officially begun, and Wednesday night brings us a battle between two teams with high expectations in the New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets. Both New Orleans and Brooklyn made it...
NBA
Jordan Clarkson Delivers Pregame Message Honoring WNBA Star Brittney Griner
Before Utah tipped off with Denver on Wednesday in the season opener, Jordan Clarkson stood at center court to deliver a message to Jazz Nation. Before talking about the upcoming season and thanking fans for their support, Clarkson had a different message. He spoke about WNBA star Brittney Griner, asking...
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career
Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors until he retires.
NBA
5 takeaways from Warriors' season-opening win vs. Lakers on ring night
SAN FRANCISCO — Five takeaways from the Warriors’ 123-109 victory over the Lakers at Chase Center during NBA opening night on Tuesday. The Warriors will likely remember plenty about ring night nearly four months after winning their fourth NBA title in the past eight seasons. “I was very...
NBA
Lillard Returns Ready To Be 'The Best Version Of Myself'
Much of the Trail Blazers’ roster is new, at least relatively. Jerami Grant, Gary Payton II, Shaedon Sharpe and Jabari Walker have never played a regular season game as Trail Blazers. Josh Hart and Justise Winslow joined the team at the 2022 trade deadline, though the two only played a combined 24 games before being shut down for the remainder of the season. And the players in their first year -- Greg Brown, Trendon Watford and Keon Johnson -- got great experience but were also were playing out the string that was the second half of the season.
NBA
5 takeaways from Suns' 22-point comeback win against Mavs
PHOENIX — Footprint Center, scene of a 2022 Western Conference semifinals stomping, turned into the site of redemption Wednesday night for the Phoenix Suns, which rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Dallas Mavericks, 107-105. Damion Lee drained a 10-foot fadeaway for the game winner in front of...
NBA
Darius Garland leaves Cavs' loss at Toronto with cut inside eyelid
TORONTO (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland left Wednesday’s season-opening loss at Toronto in the second quarter after injuring his left eye in a collision with Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland was bleeding from a cut inside the left eyelid...
NBA
5 Things to Watch for in the Kings Season Opener
The Kings tip off the 2022-23 season this Wednesday night when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers in their first home tilt of the season. Sacramento enters the matchup with an entirely new coaching staff, two new starters, a top-five draft pick and a roster that features seven new faces from last season.
NBA
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 63
Greetings loyal readers and listeners. With the first game of the regular season in the books, you know your humble podcast crew of Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, couldn't wait to record yet another scintillating edition of the Blazers Balcony, which you can listen and subscribe (please!) to below...
NBA
"Purple Is Back" | New Era Of Utah Jazz Basketball Set To Begin
For Jazz Nation, it's been the most eventful offseason in a long time. The past 174 days have been some of the most suspenseful, surprising, and exhilarating times to be a fan — and it’s just the beginning. A new era of Jazz basketball starts on October 19...
NBA
5 takeaways from Bucks' defensive victory in Philadelphia
When the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers met at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, it was some old-school Eastern Conference basketball, with both teams scoring less than a point per possession. The Bucks were on the right side of a 90-88 final score, withstanding a fourth-quarter comeback from the Sixers....
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - First Takeaways
The Cavaliers season has begun with a loss on the road in Toronto. Carter and Justin weigh in on Donovan Mitchell's debut, Darius Garland's injury, the new look starting lineup and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: Charlotte trip a chance to go home for four New Orleans players
There has been considerable discussion over the past few weeks about the on- and off-court chemistry the New Orleans Pelicans have developed, a strength that’s often evident during interviews or when the squad’s entire bench is standing and cheering for a teammate’s basket or big defensive play. That camaraderie and teamwork could very much come in handy Friday when it comes time to fulfill ticket requests and possibly assist a teammate, because every trip to Charlotte means playing in front of a slew of friends and family members. The Pelicans have a whopping four natives of the Carolinas on their roster, including Brandon Ingram (born in Kinston, N.C.), Zion Williamson (Salisbury, N.C., grew up in South Carolina), Devonte’ Graham (Raleigh, N.C.) and Trey Murphy (Durham, N.C.).
NBA
Pelicans vs. Hornets Preview | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi discuss the huge win over the Brooklyn Nets and how the Pelicans dominated on the road. The duo also look ahead to Friday's game in Charlotte against the Hornets and Sunday's home opener against the Utah Jazz at the Smoothie King Center.
NBA
"It's Just A Fun Environment" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Denver
Ushering in the new era of Jazz basketball couldn't have gone any better. After so much noise was made this offseason regarding the construction of Utah's roster, the hiring of new head coach Will Hardy, and what the team's expectations were, many figured the result of Wednesday night's season opener against the title-contending Nuggets was already predicted.
NBA
Preview: Beal, Wizards host Bulls in 2022-23 home debut
The Wizards got their 2022-23 campaign off to a nice start with a 114-107 road win over Indiana on Wednesday evening. Now, they’ll look to keep up their winning ways in front of D.C. fans for the first time this season when the Bulls come to Capital One Arena on Friday night.
