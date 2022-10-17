We have been told that our local vote counts more than any other vote that is cast at either the state or federal level. The vast majority of us might agree that we saw clear proof of that in last year’s local vote tally for our Board of Supervisors. The message sent by voters was resoundingly clear. They wanted change. Local elections do, in fact, affect our daily, personal lives and often at a consequential and financial cost From property reassessments, location of unwanted eyesores and potential health hazards in our neighborhoods, to providing seed money to an inept start-up company like Brightminds and the list goes on and on.

