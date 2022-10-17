Read full article on original website
Related
chathamstartribune.com
Banister residents speak out for interim appointment
Residents of the Banister District returned to the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Tuesday for the opportunity to speak in favor of their preferred applicant for the vacant Banister District seat. The Board is tasked with replacing former Banister District Supervisor Jessie Barksdale, who resigned in September due to personal...
chathamstartribune.com
Voters can ensure there is funding for school renovation
At a recent high school football game, I had the opportunity to talk with fans about the 1% sales tax referendum. The majority of those in the group were very supportive and could not understand why anyone would vote against the referendum that would fund school construction and renovation. “Why” they asked would a person vote against our children, their safety, and their educational environment. “Why” would a person vote against improving our community and our future economic growth.
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham Town Council candidates address host of issues
Chatham registered voters interested in selecting members for the Town Council in November have a choice of two for Mayor — Town Council member Irvin Perry and community volunteer Alisa Davis. Running for the three seats open on the Town Council are incumbents William Black and Janet Bishop, as...
chathamstartribune.com
Why I will vote no
Pittsylvania County Schools (PCS) has a referendum on the ballot that if passed will add 1% to the existing sales tax for Pittsylvania County. In effect, this will double the county’s share of sales taxes from 1% to 2% (the balance remains in Richmond) equivalent to a 100% increase amounting to approximately $3 million. This additional sales tax revenue “shall” be used for construction or renovation projects of schools in Pittsylvania County and will be in effect for 20 years.
chathamstartribune.com
Supervisors to meet Oct. 25 to discuss Banister appointment
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors plans to meet Tuesday, Oct. 25, in closed session to discuss the Banister District appointment. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the county administrative offices, located at 1 Center St. in Chatham. The Board is tasked with selecting an interim appointment to replace...
chathamstartribune.com
Banister District supports Kathy Ramsey for interim supervisor
We have been told that our local vote counts more than any other vote that is cast at either the state or federal level. The vast majority of us might agree that we saw clear proof of that in last year’s local vote tally for our Board of Supervisors. The message sent by voters was resoundingly clear. They wanted change. Local elections do, in fact, affect our daily, personal lives and often at a consequential and financial cost From property reassessments, location of unwanted eyesores and potential health hazards in our neighborhoods, to providing seed money to an inept start-up company like Brightminds and the list goes on and on.
chathamstartribune.com
Council tables camping bill amid questions on homelessness
Danville City Council wants more information on an ordinance prohibiting camping on city properties. This, after advocates for the city’s homeless population pointed out potential unintended consequences from the measure. Council voted unanimously Tuesday to table the idea. The ordinance does not specifically mention homeless people or vagrants, but...
chathamstartribune.com
Vote yes to improve educational opportunities
I am a resident of the Banister District, a retired educator for Pittsylvania County Schools and an advocate for educational excellence and opportunity for all students. To ensure that our county will be able to continue and improve proficiency in educational opportunities for our students and staff, it is imperative that we support the 1% sales tax referendum by voting yes as we cast our votes in the November election.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville begins loose leaves pickup
Public Works Department crews have started loose-leaf vacuum collection from residential neighborhoods. City residents can rake or blow leaves to the curb or property line for pickup by the vacuum machines through Jan. 31. Loose leaves are collected on the same day as scheduled refuse and yard waste collection, as...
chathamstartribune.com
DCC kicks off Virginia college application week
Oct. 24-28 is Virginia College Application Week (VCAW) and Danville Community College (DCC) is celebrating with five events across the City of Danville, Pittsylvania County, and Halifax County. “Virginia College Application Week provides a structured opportunity and needed support for under-resourced Virginia high schools to help the region’s seniors apply...
chathamstartribune.com
PBS bureau in Southside?
Blue Ridge PBS is considering the idea of a possible bureau located in Southside Virginia. The Roanoke-based public broadcasting station is currently in the process of opening a new station in Abingdon — PBS Appalachia. PBS Appalachia will launch in June 2023 serving southwest Virginia, said Blue Ridge PBS...
chathamstartribune.com
PittCo mom, daughters question school dress code
The first time Colby Eastwood got in trouble for what she was wearing was in elementary school. She had on leggings with a long T-shirt. "The principal yelled at me in the middle of the hallway, and my mom had to bring some jeans. I was really embarrassed and didn't understand what was wrong," said Colby, now a tenth grader at Tunstall High School.
chathamstartribune.com
Threatening graffiti at GW leads to arrest
A 15-year-old Danville boy was arrested on a felony charge stemming from graffiti messages in two GW High School bathrooms, according to the Danville Police Department. The felony charge involves threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property. The graffiti was found on Oct. 19 at 12:45 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. and the police were made aware of it from a student tip.
chathamstartribune.com
Ringgold man convicted of lesser counts in Danville shooting death
A Ringgold man was convicted on lesser counts Wednesday in a Danville shooting death. At the end of a day long trial, a Danville jury found 43-year-old Khaleel Latwain Rodgers guilty of manslaughter. They deliberated a little more than two hours before arriving at the verdict. Rodgers was originally charged...
chathamstartribune.com
Jeff McGregor’s American Karate featured on reality show
For the last three decades, local martial arts expert Jeff McGregor has been working with students at his school, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate. Located in the Old Dutch Supermarket at 2308 W. Main Street, Jeff McGregor’s American Karate has prided itself for years on welcoming students of all abilities and skill levels to learn about self-defense, self-confidence, and self-discipline.
chathamstartribune.com
A church home
While clicking the heels of her ruby slippers, Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz repeats, “There’s no place like home; there’s no place like home; there’s no place like home.” She, of course, is referring to her return to Kansas after her eventful trip to Oz.
chathamstartribune.com
Lady Cavaliers serve up Pink Out donation
The color pink dominated the courts in Chatham and Gretna as the Lady Cavaliers hosted its own Pink Out game against Appomattox and then traveled to Gretna where the Lady Hawks did the same in the fight against cancer. In Chatham, the Lady Cavaliers handed out flowers to everyone who...
chathamstartribune.com
Enjoy inexpensive international trips here at home
Are you yearning to travel internationally but the price is too steep?. Courtney Dodson, co-president of the Danville Concert Association has a solution. “No need to board a plane. The DCA is bringing Detroit, Ireland, Budapest, and India to Danville,” she said. “This season of concerts will be a lively and unique mix that should appeal to a broad and diverse audience across multiple generations.” For 69 seasons, the DCA has brought extraordinary music, dance, and song from hundreds of international groups to Danville, and they are doing it again beginning Nov. 7.
chathamstartribune.com
Wendell Scott included in Smithsonian expansion
A Danville racing legend is part of the newest exhibit at the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum. One of the eight new galleries in the West Wing of the renovated museum is “Nation of Speed.” It chronicles America's fascination with being the fastest — be it on land or water, or in space.
chathamstartribune.com
Wildcats earn 35-14 win over Hawks
Friday's game was a tale of two halves. The Wildcats moved the ball throughout the first half and scored first as senior quarterback Shamar Ferguson connected with junior Jaidon Haynes for a 25-yard touchdown pass play on fourth down. Kylin White added the PAT to make it 7-0. Dan River had three promising drives into Gretna territory, but they all ended in interceptions - two of which occurred in the end zone. Despite this, it would be the Wildcats' defense that kept the Hawks in check and scoreless as Dan River entered the half up by one score.
Comments / 0