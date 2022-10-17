Read full article on original website
Developer proposes 6-story student complex that would maintain Ward Wellington Ward home
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Another competitor is looking to break into the lucrative student housing market around Syracuse University. A Wyoming-based developer is proposing a six-story apartment complex across from the old Genesee Grande hotel that will include 315 housing units, an enclosed parking garage, a pool, yoga room, courtyard and study lounge.
waer.org
Proposed shuttle for Syracuse city employees receiving praise, criticism
Syracuse common councilors are considering a plan that would provide a shuttle for employees who park at a parking garage a half mile or more from their workplace. The $100,000 agreement with LAZ Parking includes the cost of a shuttle and transportation to city hall, the public safety building, and other locations. Chief operations officer Corey Driscoll Dunham says it’s a safe and accessible option.
Gov. Hochul Announces Progress Toward Boosting New York’s Unscrewed Aircraft Systems Industry
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site has secured approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly uncrewed aircraft systems – commonly referred to as drones – beyond visual line of sight across the entire 50 miles of airspace within New York’s Drone Corridor.
Syracuse awards $2M in federal pandemic relief funds to 43 businesses, nonprofits
Syracuse, N.Y – Na’Donte Jones plans to use a $50,000 federal grant to renovate a two-story building at 1418 Grant Boulevard that will house his plumbing business, two new commercial storefronts and new apartments on the second floor. “This will revitalize the neighborhood and help me build a...
waer.org
ESF faculty union calls for more funding to get out of deficit
A union representing professors at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry and other area campuses warns that massive operating deficits threaten the future viability of the institution. They say multiple SUNY campuses are dealing with a deficit for the current fiscal year. SUNY ESF faces a $9 million deficit,...
Great News! Another Chick-fil-A is Opening in Upstate NY; But Where?
Get you taste buds ready, you now have another spot in Upstate New York to visit if you want a delicious chicken sandwich. This is something many Central and Upstate New Yorkers have wanted for years. Now their prayers have been answered as more and more Chick-fil-A locations have been popping up all over the state.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Local disabilities advocate has been pushing Syracuse's accessibility forward for decades
One local advocate is pushing local businesses and government officials to go beyond the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Agnes McCray — who has Cerebral Palsy— says the City of Syracuse is in a pretty good spot when it comes to accessibility for individuals with disabilities — but there is always room for improvement.
waer.org
More than 230 new Syracuse jobs expected from public-private investment
About $2 million in federal pandemic relief dollars will go to more than three dozen businesses and organizations across Syracuse to help boost the city’s commercial corridors. The funds will leverage $54 million in additional private investments across 17 neighborhoods, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said in a statement. He...
syracuse.com
Election 2022: Who is on the ballot in Central NY? Are there propositions?
Voters in New York state will go to the polls on Nov. 8 to elect their representatives at the local, county, state and federal levels. Early voting starts Oct. 29. Some county and local races will be uncontested, and some do not have candidates on the ballot to fill vacancies.
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
thenewshouse.com
A Syracuse clinic for women closes. Now what?
An information vacuum in local communities of color and the overturning of Roe v. Wade has increased disinformation on women’s reproductive health. When Syracuse Family Planning Services announced it would close, it garnered a single mention in the local news. The shutdown, Syracuse.com’s James Mulder wrote, “could leave more...
Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 2-8
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 2 to October 8. Two food services failed their inspections: Burger King Restaurant, 4035 Route 31, Liverpool Rosalie’s Cucina, 841 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
140 Syracuse police officers sign up for wellness checks
Research from the U.S. Justice Department shows law enforcement officers are facing more threats to their health and wellness than ever before. Over the course of this week, 140 police officers signed up for wellness checks. Syracuse Chief Joe Cecile said he is proud of the turnout, especially because it’s the department’s first year doing the event.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica School Superintendent put on Administrative Leave
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Bruce Karam, the Utica City School District Superintendent has been placed on Administrative Leave by the city’s Board of Education. Brian Nolan was named as the acting Superintendent by a vote of the board during a special meeting on Tuesday, October 18th. Nolan is...
cnycentral.com
Legal "red tape" will be challenge for Syracuse family seeking answers after assault
Syracuse, N.Y. — Parents of the alleged victim say they don't feel safe sending their son back to school unless they know he’ll be safe. They also want to know what disciplinary action has been taken by the district on the suspect, which could be hard to find out. We've been asking both Syracuse Police and the Syracuse City School District questions, including about the status of the 11-year-old suspect and whether he's in school or on some sort of suspension. The district points to student privacy laws when they refuse to tell us.
localsyr.com
City of Syracuse to change traffic signal at Geddes and Onondaga Streets
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) plans on adjusting the traffic signal at the intersection of South Geddes and West Onondaga Streets on Tuesday, November 1. The DPW will be changing the aforementioned light from a standard signal light to a yellow and red,...
Armory Square Starbucks in Syracuse to close; company cites safety issues
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Starbucks located on Syracuse’s Armory Square is slated for closure, a company spokesperson said Wednesday. The West Jefferson Street store is closing due to mental health crises, chronic homelessness, substance abuse and Covid-19-related issues in the area, Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jefferies said. Jefferies could...
waer.org
Baldwinsville school board member resigns
A Baldwinsville school board member is leaving his position, citing the recent actions of the superintendent among other factors. In his resignation letter, Frank Matus said superintendent Jason Thompson exercised poor judgment while crowd surfing during a homecoming game two weeks ago. Thompson was arrested later that night on a DWI charge.
It’s End of Era! Last of 3 Restaurants in CNY Closing After 50 Years
It's the end of an era as we say goodbye to the last of a string of family-run restaurants in Central New York. A famous steakhouse that once had three locations in Central New York, is closing the last restaurant after more than 50 years, just weeks after shutting the doors on the second location.
uticaphoenix.net
Release: Free Virtual Job Fair; Businesses and Job Seekers in 11 Counties are Invited
Utica, NY – A free virtual job fair will be held on Wednesday, October 26th, from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Businesses and job seekers from across an eleven-county region are invited to attend: Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Fulton, Montgomery, Schoharie, Onondaga and Cortland counties. The online event is...
