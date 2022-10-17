ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

waer.org

Proposed shuttle for Syracuse city employees receiving praise, criticism

Syracuse common councilors are considering a plan that would provide a shuttle for employees who park at a parking garage a half mile or more from their workplace. The $100,000 agreement with LAZ Parking includes the cost of a shuttle and transportation to city hall, the public safety building, and other locations. Chief operations officer Corey Driscoll Dunham says it’s a safe and accessible option.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

ESF faculty union calls for more funding to get out of deficit

A union representing professors at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry and other area campuses warns that massive operating deficits threaten the future viability of the institution. They say multiple SUNY campuses are dealing with a deficit for the current fiscal year. SUNY ESF faces a $9 million deficit,...
CORTLAND, NY
waer.org

More than 230 new Syracuse jobs expected from public-private investment

About $2 million in federal pandemic relief dollars will go to more than three dozen businesses and organizations across Syracuse to help boost the city’s commercial corridors. The funds will leverage $54 million in additional private investments across 17 neighborhoods, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said in a statement. He...
SYRACUSE, NY
thenewshouse.com

A Syracuse clinic for women closes. Now what?

An information vacuum in local communities of color and the overturning of Roe v. Wade has increased disinformation on women’s reproductive health. When Syracuse Family Planning Services announced it would close, it garnered a single mention in the local news. The shutdown, Syracuse.com’s James Mulder wrote, “could leave more...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail their health inspections: October 2-8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 2 to October 8. Two food services failed their inspections: Burger King Restaurant, 4035 Route 31, Liverpool Rosalie’s Cucina, 841 West Genesee Street, Skaneateles Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

140 Syracuse police officers sign up for wellness checks

Research from the U.S. Justice Department shows law enforcement officers are facing more threats to their health and wellness than ever before. Over the course of this week, 140 police officers signed up for wellness checks. Syracuse Chief Joe Cecile said he is proud of the turnout, especially because it’s the department’s first year doing the event.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica School Superintendent put on Administrative Leave

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Bruce Karam, the Utica City School District Superintendent has been placed on Administrative Leave by the city’s Board of Education. Brian Nolan was named as the acting Superintendent by a vote of the board during a special meeting on Tuesday, October 18th. Nolan is...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Legal "red tape" will be challenge for Syracuse family seeking answers after assault

Syracuse, N.Y. — Parents of the alleged victim say they don't feel safe sending their son back to school unless they know he’ll be safe. They also want to know what disciplinary action has been taken by the district on the suspect, which could be hard to find out. We've been asking both Syracuse Police and the Syracuse City School District questions, including about the status of the 11-year-old suspect and whether he's in school or on some sort of suspension. The district points to student privacy laws when they refuse to tell us.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

City of Syracuse to change traffic signal at Geddes and Onondaga Streets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) plans on adjusting the traffic signal at the intersection of South Geddes and West Onondaga Streets on Tuesday, November 1. The DPW will be changing the aforementioned light from a standard signal light to a yellow and red,...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Baldwinsville school board member resigns

A Baldwinsville school board member is leaving his position, citing the recent actions of the superintendent among other factors. In his resignation letter, Frank Matus said superintendent Jason Thompson exercised poor judgment while crowd surfing during a homecoming game two weeks ago. Thompson was arrested later that night on a DWI charge.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY

