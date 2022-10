The El Dorado Correctional Facility is inviting the public to come and participate in a job fair on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 9:00AM to 4:00PM in the visitation area.

They have several positions for career employment with over 110 job openings which include uniformed and non -uniformed positions.

The public can see what is offered, submit onsite applications and take a tour of the facility.