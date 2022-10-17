ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Man seriously hurt in West End shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot and seriously wounded in the West End early Friday, Cincinnati police say. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back, they said. It happened about 4 a.m. on Findlay Street and the victim...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigate West End shooting

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A 25-year-old man is at the hospital after he was shot in the West End. Emergency crews were called to Findlay Street near Baymiller overnight. The man was shot in the back and in the leg. A friend drove him to the firehouse for help.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Man injured after shooting in Cincinnati's West End

CINCINNATI — A man is recovering after a shooting in Cincinnati's West End Friday. It happened sometime around 4:30 a.m. on Finley Street. Officials said a 25-year-old man was shot in the back and in the leg. Police said a friend drove him to UC Medical Center where he...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 dead in Cleves crash: coroner

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Cleves Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Pike.
CLEVES, OH
Fox 19

1 dead in Whitewater Township crash: coroner

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Whitewater Township Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Pike.
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Chief: Investigation underway following fire at west side business

CINCINNATI — An investigation is underway following a fire at a business on Cincinnati's west side, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. District 2 Fire Chief Thomas Parker tells WLWT that crews were dispatched to the 800 block of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man killed, female hurt in College Hill double shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt in a double shooting as a youth football practice ended in College Hill late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. Youth football players were still nearby when shots rang out at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Gunshots ring out as man shot near Oakley Square: Video

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded inside a vehicle just steps away from Oakley Square Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover. It happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Avondale traffic: Fire truck struck by car near Xavier University

CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating a crash Wednesday morning that involved a fire truck in Avondale near the campus of Xavier University. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Cincinnati police, the fire truck was struck by a passenger vehicle...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Alabama Fish Bar reopens weeks after truck crashes into storefront

CINCINNATI — A popular eatery in Over-the-Rhine is back open after a truck slammed into the storefront earlier this month. It happened on Oct. 4 when a black pickup truck crashed into the storefront of Alabama Fish Bar, located at 1601 Main Street, near the intersection of Liberty. Sgt....
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy