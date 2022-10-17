Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
Man seriously hurt in West End shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot and seriously wounded in the West End early Friday, Cincinnati police say. The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his back, they said. It happened about 4 a.m. on Findlay Street and the victim...
WKRC
Police investigate West End shooting
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A 25-year-old man is at the hospital after he was shot in the West End. Emergency crews were called to Findlay Street near Baymiller overnight. The man was shot in the back and in the leg. A friend drove him to the firehouse for help.
WLWT 5
Man injured after shooting in Cincinnati's West End
CINCINNATI — A man is recovering after a shooting in Cincinnati's West End Friday. It happened sometime around 4:30 a.m. on Finley Street. Officials said a 25-year-old man was shot in the back and in the leg. Police said a friend drove him to UC Medical Center where he...
Fox 19
1 dead in Cleves crash: coroner
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Cleves Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Pike.
1 in custody after SWAT situation in South Fairmount
Multiple officers have their guns drawn and SWAT can be heard outside the building saying, 'We are not going away ... you're surrounded.'
Fox 19
Police: Man climbed through window, restrained woman in her apartment
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars after police say he broke into a Hamilton County home and restrained a victim against her will. Part of that alleged encounter was caught on video. It happened around 1 a.m. last Saturday, Oct. 15 at an apartment complex on Plainfield Road.
Fox 19
1 dead in Whitewater Township crash: coroner
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in an early morning crash in Whitewater Township Friday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. One person was reported to be unconscious and trapped in a vehicle when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 9100 block of Harrison Pike.
WLWT 5
Chief: Investigation underway following fire at west side business
CINCINNATI — An investigation is underway following a fire at a business on Cincinnati's west side, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. District 2 Fire Chief Thomas Parker tells WLWT that crews were dispatched to the 800 block of...
Fox 19
Man killed, female hurt in College Hill double shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt in a double shooting as a youth football practice ended in College Hill late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. Youth football players were still nearby when shots rang out at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block...
Fox 19
Update: Police ID victim found shot to death inside vehicle with child in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police identified the 33-year-old man shot and killed on Monday in the parking lot at Clearpointe Woods Apartments in West Price Hill. Officers found the victim, Ashton Penn, and a child inside a car parked outside of an apartment complex on Sunset Avenue around 11 a.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Fox 19
Gunshots ring out as man shot near Oakley Square: Video
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded inside a vehicle just steps away from Oakley Square Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover. It happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection...
WLWT 5
Avondale traffic: Fire truck struck by car near Xavier University
CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating a crash Wednesday morning that involved a fire truck in Avondale near the campus of Xavier University. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. According to Cincinnati police, the fire truck was struck by a passenger vehicle...
WLWT 5
Cheviot police: Video shows driver pin woman between vehicles after altercation
CHEVIOT, Ohio — A night out in Cheviot ended withone woman being briefly pinned between two vehicles and taken to the hospital and another woman, 25-year-old Jashayla Headed, was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center. Headen is charged with felonious assault. After the bars along Harrison...
VIDEO: Cincinnati police search for suspect in attempted abduction in Carthage
Police shared surveillance footage showing a man in an orange shirt attempting to grab a woman walking at the intersection of E Seymour Avenue and Market Place at around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Fox 19
19-year-old accused of stabbing co-worker to death found incompetent to stand trial
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker to death at a Springdale restaurant has been found incompetent to stand trial, court records show. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Megan Shanahan issued the order Thursday after a medical examiner’s evaluation earlier this week. Jan Tolentino, 19,...
Fox 19
Search to resume Friday for glider that possibly went down in Warren County, fire chief says
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a glider that possibly went down in Carlisle late Thursday will resume at first light Friday morning, according to the fire chief. First responders plan to bring in more drones and a sonar plane Friday, said Fire Chief Jeremy Lane. Troopers from...
WLWT 5
Alabama Fish Bar reopens weeks after truck crashes into storefront
CINCINNATI — A popular eatery in Over-the-Rhine is back open after a truck slammed into the storefront earlier this month. It happened on Oct. 4 when a black pickup truck crashed into the storefront of Alabama Fish Bar, located at 1601 Main Street, near the intersection of Liberty. Sgt....
Fox 19
2 Fairfield Township officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers resigned last week after opting not to use deadly force against an armed homicide suspect earlier this month. Later in the same encounter on Oct. 8, Hamilton police officers shot and killed the suspect, 25-year-old Stephaun Jones. The multi-scene incident...
Fox 19
Police: 1 dead in College Hill shooting after youth football practice
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot Tuesday night in College Hill. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont and Larch avenues. One of the victims died at the scene, according to Cincinnati police. The other victim was shot in the leg. EMS transported her to the...
Fox 19
‘Terrifying:’ Walnut Hills couple wake to armed thieves demanding money, guns, cars
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Walnut Hills couple say they were recently awakened to thieves pointing a gun in their face asking for their valuables. It happened, according to Ron Mahorney, at their home on St. James Avenue on Oct. 5. The suspects not only stole the couple’s money, they also...
Comments / 1