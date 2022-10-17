ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

umaine.edu

Patton presents research at WiSEE 2022

Joseph Patton, Ph.D. student in electrical and computer engineering at the University of Maine, presented his undergraduate research work at the 10th annual Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) International Conference on Wireless for Space and Extreme Environments (WiSEE 2022) in Winnipeg, Canada on Oct. 14, 2022. The title...
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

Mitchell Center to host talk on Maine Sustainability Hub Oct. 24

The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk titled “The Maine Sustainability Hub: Building a Sustainability Community at UMaine” at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. Starting in spring 2021, a group of UMaine faculty and students began imagining a sustainability hub that would organize the academic and extracurricular efforts that engage students in the work of sustainability. One goal of the initiative is to create a website to allow campus groups, researchers and community stakeholders easy access to the many sustainability activities at UMaine. In this talk, faculty and students involved in the project will discuss their progress and the next steps in building an active sustainability hub for the UMaine community.
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

MBS’ Myrden invited to lead junior scholars at a global workshop

Susan Myrden, associate professor of marketing at the Maine Business School, has been invited to the Let’s Talk About Service (LTAS) workshop at Hasselt University in Belgium in December. While this won’t be the first time she’s attended LTAS, her participation will include a different role: academic coach.
ORONO, ME
umaine.edu

Spire invites submissions for Issue 7

Spire: the Maine Journal of Conservation and Sustainability invites submissions for the seventh issue of the online publication planned for spring 2023. Issue 6, released April 2022, is online. Submissions should in some way concern the environment, conservation and/or sustainability — whether it’s current developments, ongoing issues, scientific findings or...
ORONO, ME

