2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
ksl.com
'Havoc and chaos': With eye on Big 12, BYU basketball has new defensive philosophy
PROVO — At some point during the offseason, Trey Stewart turned to Fousseyni Traore and noted that the duo were about one third of the men's basketball roster at BYU. At the time, Trevin Knell — the longest tenured player with the program — had undergone offseason shoulder surgery that will likely keep him unavailable until January. That meant that Stewart, Traore, Atiki Ally Atiki, Spencer Johnson and Gideon George, who spent part of the offseason contemplating a potential NBA future, were all that were left before the program rebuilt around three Division I transfers, seven freshmen and two more transfers from junior college or Division II programs.
Utah makes major impression on Top247 WR
Utah pulled off a dramatic, come-from-behind victory against USC this past weekend and a number of high-profile recruits made it to Rice-Eccles Stadium to take in the action in person, including David Washington. The four-star wide receiver from Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View not only got to experience the atmosphere...
aseaofred.com
BYU At-A-Glance
Liberty University will host the BYU Cougars this Saturday for the Flames’ second consecutive home game. The Flames and Cougars will showdown in Lynchburg, Virginia on Oct. 22 at 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU and LFSN Radio (The Journey 88.3 FM). The Cougars are coming...
247Sports
Utah commits react to the Utes 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans
Not only did Utah come up big on the field Saturday night, they certainly helped themselves off of it as well. Utah hosted over 30 players that held an offer from the program that included a few official visitors and considerably large number of unofficial visitors across the next few recruiting classes.
aseaofred.com
ASOR Podcast: BYU Week
The ASOR Podcast is back this week as we recap Liberty’s win over Gardner-Webb. We also begin to look ahead to this week’s game against BYU. Special guests include Brendan Schlittler, former Liberty QB/WR and assistant coach Kyle DeArmon, and BYU insider Mitch Harper. This episode is sponsored by Jason Porter Realty.
kslsports.com
SI Report: More Details Revealed About Alleged NIL Tampering Of Utah Football Player
SALT LAKE CITY – Over the summer allegations swirled about possible NIL Collective tampering with a Utah football player by another school. Not much came of it other than being a rumor with some legs at the time, but Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan recently sat down with Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to give some details into what happened.
Gephardt Daily
Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
Missing University of Utah student found
University of Utah Police say they have located Anthony Spirit Liu shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday evening. Liu was reported missing just after 5:30 the same evening.
ksl.com
University of Utah breaks ground on $185M medical school building
SALT LAKE CITY — Fifty years after the University of Utah opened the doors of the Spencer S. Eccles Health Sciences Library, the university on Wednesday broke ground on the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine. The $185-million, state-of-the-art facility will serve as the center of the U.'s nationally...
gastronomicslc.com
Locals lament as Deli closes, losing one of the best burgers in SLC
For once, here’s a story about a local restaurant closure that isn’t mired in disquiet. Today sees one of the most long lived operations in Salt Lake county finally lock their doors, and do so, happily on their own terms. Last Friday was the technical closure for Bell’s...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Utah state agency using all electric vehicles for first time in state history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A state agency in Utah is utilizing all electric vehicles for the first time ever. After driving the first of five electric pickup trucks up to a charging station, Environmental Quality received the keys from Fleet Operations. The Multi-Agency State Office Building in Salt...
Beloved Mexican grill expands to Pleasant Grove in November
The beloved Mexican Grill, Cafe Rio, is expanding with a new location on North County Boulevard in Pleasant Grove.
cityweekly.net
Mike Lee's Baggage
Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
Park City ranked 3rd best ski resort in the U.S., study says
Park City earned the title as the 3rd best ski resort in the U.S., according to a study done by travel blog Park Sleep Fly. It is the only city on the top five list that is not in Colorado.
Air Force F-35 crashes at end of runway in Utah
Air Force officials said that an F-35 crashed at the end of a runway at Hill Air Force Base near Salt Lake City Utah, and the pilot ejected from the aircraft.
Pray to Ullr, first big snowstorm predicted to hit this weekend
PARK CITY, Utah — The first big snowstorm to hit the Wasatch is forecasted for this upcoming weekend, prompting Powderchasers to declare it the first powder alert for the 2022-2023 […]
kslnewsradio.com
Its time to turn off the sprinklers and stop watering your lawn
SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures gradually start to fall, the need for watering your lawn this year is no more. According to experts, it’s time to turn off the sprinklers for the year. Taun Beddes, Utah State University horticulturist and co-host of KSL Greenhouse, said most lawns...
ksl.com
Utah's top law enforcer says parents need this tool in case their child gets abducted
LEHI — The abduction of a child is a parent's nightmare. When a kidnapping does happen, every minute and hour that passes "could be very much the difference between bringing someone home or not," Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said. That's why the state reinstated a program that helps...
luxury-houses.net
This $5.895M Stunning Mountain Retreat in Heber, UT Offers Magnificent Mountain Views and Unparalleled Resort-style Amenities
The Estate in Heber is a luxurious home where you will find some of the finest materials and craftsmanship along with an innovative and cohesive layout providing a seamless indoor/outdoor flow now available for sale. This home located at 2394 E La Sal Peak Dr, Heber, Utah; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,065 square feet of living spaces. Call Jenna Gianneschi (Phone: 312-882-8180), Ryan S Larsen (Phone: 801-560-7534) – R Squared Real Estate, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Heber.
davishighnews.com
A new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street
As many have noticed, there is a new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street. Both locally owned and staffed,. the Kaysville Creamery sets an amazing representation for our city of Kaysville. The Kaysville Creamery. opened on May 20, 2022 and has been booming with business ever since. Something special about...
