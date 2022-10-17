ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

ksl.com

'Havoc and chaos': With eye on Big 12, BYU basketball has new defensive philosophy

PROVO — At some point during the offseason, Trey Stewart turned to Fousseyni Traore and noted that the duo were about one third of the men's basketball roster at BYU. At the time, Trevin Knell — the longest tenured player with the program — had undergone offseason shoulder surgery that will likely keep him unavailable until January. That meant that Stewart, Traore, Atiki Ally Atiki, Spencer Johnson and Gideon George, who spent part of the offseason contemplating a potential NBA future, were all that were left before the program rebuilt around three Division I transfers, seven freshmen and two more transfers from junior college or Division II programs.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Utah makes major impression on Top247 WR

Utah pulled off a dramatic, come-from-behind victory against USC this past weekend and a number of high-profile recruits made it to Rice-Eccles Stadium to take in the action in person, including David Washington. The four-star wide receiver from Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View not only got to experience the atmosphere...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
aseaofred.com

BYU At-A-Glance

Liberty University will host the BYU Cougars this Saturday for the Flames’ second consecutive home game. The Flames and Cougars will showdown in Lynchburg, Virginia on Oct. 22 at 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU and LFSN Radio (The Journey 88.3 FM). The Cougars are coming...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Utah commits react to the Utes 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans

Not only did Utah come up big on the field Saturday night, they certainly helped themselves off of it as well. Utah hosted over 30 players that held an offer from the program that included a few official visitors and considerably large number of unofficial visitors across the next few recruiting classes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
aseaofred.com

ASOR Podcast: BYU Week

The ASOR Podcast is back this week as we recap Liberty’s win over Gardner-Webb. We also begin to look ahead to this week’s game against BYU. Special guests include Brendan Schlittler, former Liberty QB/WR and assistant coach Kyle DeArmon, and BYU insider Mitch Harper. This episode is sponsored by Jason Porter Realty.
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

University of Utah breaks ground on $185M medical school building

SALT LAKE CITY — Fifty years after the University of Utah opened the doors of the Spencer S. Eccles Health Sciences Library, the university on Wednesday broke ground on the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine. The $185-million, state-of-the-art facility will serve as the center of the U.'s nationally...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Mike Lee's Baggage

Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Its time to turn off the sprinklers and stop watering your lawn

SALT LAKE CITY — As temperatures gradually start to fall, the need for watering your lawn this year is no more. According to experts, it’s time to turn off the sprinklers for the year. Taun Beddes, Utah State University horticulturist and co-host of KSL Greenhouse, said most lawns...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
luxury-houses.net

This $5.895M Stunning Mountain Retreat in Heber, UT Offers Magnificent Mountain Views and Unparalleled Resort-style Amenities

The Estate in Heber is a luxurious home where you will find some of the finest materials and craftsmanship along with an innovative and cohesive layout providing a seamless indoor/outdoor flow now available for sale. This home located at 2394 E La Sal Peak Dr, Heber, Utah; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,065 square feet of living spaces. Call Jenna Gianneschi (Phone: 312-882-8180), Ryan S Larsen (Phone: 801-560-7534) – R Squared Real Estate, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Heber.
HEBER CITY, UT
davishighnews.com

A new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street

As many have noticed, there is a new addition to Kaysville’s Main Street. Both locally owned and staffed,. the Kaysville Creamery sets an amazing representation for our city of Kaysville. The Kaysville Creamery. opened on May 20, 2022 and has been booming with business ever since. Something special about...
KAYSVILLE, UT

