Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth to rising PGA Tour star Tom Kim: "I've NEVER been asked that!"
Jordan Spieth praised rising PGA Tour star Tom Kim ahead of the CJ Cup as he revealed the young Korean is now working with his physio and he stumped him with a question about his career. The 29-year-old will tee it up in a star-studded field at Congaree Golf Club...
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas reveals recent Tiger Woods phone call that initially baffled him
Justin Thomas appears to still be upset with his current world ranking as he prepares to make his season debut on the PGA Tour at the CJ Cup as he revealed a recent phone call from Tiger Woods initially baffled him. Thomas, 29, is a two-time winner of this event...
golfmagic.com
Scottie Scheffler makes BIG equipment change before CJ Cup on PGA Tour
PGA Tour star and reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler looks to have made a big equipment change ahead of the CJ Cup ahead of what looks to be hugely important week for the American. Aside from playing pickleball with Jordan Spieth, it appears Scheffler has been doing a bit of...
Golf.com
2022 CJ Cup tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday
The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina begins Thursday with the opening round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 1. Rory McIlroy ended the last PGA Tour season on...
This week's PGA Tour venue has one member and one member only — and is using golf as a force for good
RIDGELAND, S.C. – Riding on a shuttle to the CJ Cup in South Carolina, one of the passengers asked aloud, “Is there a golf course around here? Where the hell are we?”. One of them mimicked the dueling banjos from the movie “Deliverance” as a friend chuckled and replied, “If you want to go and hide, this is where you go.”
Golf Digest
2022 CJ Cup tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide
Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina will host six of the 10 top players in the World Ranking for this year’s CJ Cup, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and recent Spanish Open winner Jon Rahm. Rory McIlroy also will be on hand as he attempts to defend his 2021 championship in his first tour start since taking home the 2022 FedEx Cup at East Lake back in August.
nbcsportsedge.com
CJ Cup: Riding the hot hand of Putnam
Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. We are treated to a 78-player no-cut event at the new Congaree Golf...
Golf.com
Pro surprises Rory McIlroy at press conference, gets priceless career advice
Rory McIlroy has gained a reputation as one of the best interviews on Tour. His answers to questions have always been refreshingly honest and thoughtful, and in recent months, McIlroy has become the Tour’s de facto spokesman, defending its position against the rival LIV Golf tour. Ahead of this...
Golf.com
‘Oh no, Jordan’: Spieth backhand-misses 16-incher, ignoring wife’s advice
Trevor Immelman said it. Annie Spieth may have thought it. Earlier this year, Jordan Spieth was in a short-putt funk. At the Texas Open in early April, after missing from 3 feet and circling around the cup, he missed from two. Two weeks later, at the RBC Heritage, the sequence went 12-foot miss, circle, 18-inch miss. It happens, but the pattern was getting ugly.
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth starts his latest PGA Tour season in the most Jordan Spieth way possible
It's been nearly two months since Jordan Spieth last played in a PGA Tour event. It's been nearly a month since we last saw him compete at the Presidents Cup. And yet it didn't even take one hole of the new 2022-23 campaign to see that he's already in mid-season form. At least, from an entertainment perspective.
LIV Golf Executive Walks Back Comments That He Would 'Create My Own Majors'
The CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation said his widely ridiculed comments were borne out of frustration over LIV Golf's 'blackballing' by the PGA Tour.
Golf.com
Pros Teaching Joes: Do these 5 things to drill every 5-footer
Ever have those days where you’d rather face a 205-yard carry off a downslope and over water than a 5-foot putt?. Could be my shaky stroke, or inattention to detail or early-onset yips, but whatever the cause 5-footers to me increasingly have been feeling like 25-footers. Which is why...
Comments / 1