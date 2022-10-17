ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf.com

2022 CJ Cup tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday

The 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina begins Thursday with the opening round at Congaree Golf Club. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for CJ Cup Round 1. Rory McIlroy ended the last PGA Tour season on...
Golf Digest

2022 CJ Cup tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide

Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina will host six of the 10 top players in the World Ranking for this year’s CJ Cup, including No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and recent Spanish Open winner Jon Rahm. Rory McIlroy also will be on hand as he attempts to defend his 2021 championship in his first tour start since taking home the 2022 FedEx Cup at East Lake back in August.
nbcsportsedge.com

CJ Cup: Riding the hot hand of Putnam

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. We are treated to a 78-player no-cut event at the new Congaree Golf...
Golf.com

Pro surprises Rory McIlroy at press conference, gets priceless career advice

Rory McIlroy has gained a reputation as one of the best interviews on Tour. His answers to questions have always been refreshingly honest and thoughtful, and in recent months, McIlroy has become the Tour’s de facto spokesman, defending its position against the rival LIV Golf tour. Ahead of this...
Golf.com

‘Oh no, Jordan’: Spieth backhand-misses 16-incher, ignoring wife’s advice

Trevor Immelman said it. Annie Spieth may have thought it. Earlier this year, Jordan Spieth was in a short-putt funk. At the Texas Open in early April, after missing from 3 feet and circling around the cup, he missed from two. Two weeks later, at the RBC Heritage, the sequence went 12-foot miss, circle, 18-inch miss. It happens, but the pattern was getting ugly.
Golf Digest

Jordan Spieth starts his latest PGA Tour season in the most Jordan Spieth way possible

It's been nearly two months since Jordan Spieth last played in a PGA Tour event. It's been nearly a month since we last saw him compete at the Presidents Cup. And yet it didn't even take one hole of the new 2022-23 campaign to see that he's already in mid-season form. At least, from an entertainment perspective.
Golf.com

Pros Teaching Joes: Do these 5 things to drill every 5-footer

Ever have those days where you’d rather face a 205-yard carry off a downslope and over water than a 5-foot putt?. Could be my shaky stroke, or inattention to detail or early-onset yips, but whatever the cause 5-footers to me increasingly have been feeling like 25-footers. Which is why...

