Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Cooler weather in Louisiana means gumbo time!Tina HowellLouisiana State
Tulane's Green Wave enters college football rankings for the 1st time since 1998Tina Howell
New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after himTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Mayor Cantrell to 'virtually participate' in Buenos Aries conference
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she will virtually participate in the C40 World Mayors Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina this week.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell making new attempt to revive New Orleans Municipal Auditorium
Mayor LaToya Cantrell is making another run at reviving the Municipal Auditorium. A year after a coalition of neighborhood groups scuttled Cantrell's plans to turn the dilapidated, nearly century-old building into a new City Hall, the administration issued a formal request Wednesday for a contractor to fix the roof, replace broken doors and windows, repair water damage and undertake other jobs in a new push to bring the auditorium back to life.
NOLA.com
Mayor Cantrell won't travel to Argentina for climate conference; to participate virtually
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell won't be traveling to Argentina this week to attend a climate conference in Buenos Aires, and will instead participate in panel discussions virtually, her administration said Tuesday. It's not clear what led to the mayor's change in plans. On Saturday, Cantrell spokesperson Gregory Joseph said...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell's administration plays hardball as garbage hauler alleges retaliation
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration is ramping up pressure on Metro Service Group, demanding that the embattled garbage hauler fulfill its contract while also making it more difficult for the company to perform. The hardball tactics come in response to Metro’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, which imposed an automatic stay on Metro’s contract and blocked City Hall's plans to terminate the agreement.
Trash contractor Metro claims city taking 'vindictive' actions
Metro Services Group, one of the city of New Orleans’ contracted garbage haulers, claims the city is taking out retribution on the company since it filed for bankruptcy protection.
fox8live.com
Former New Orleans mayor Ray Nagin balks at feds’ request for faster restitution
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former New Orleans mayor Ray Nagin is balking at a request from federal prosecutors that he increase monthly restitution payments more than five-fold to speed up repayment of $72,420 still owed to the Internal Revenue Service. Government prosecutors last month asked U.S. District Judge Jane Triche...
NOLaToya.org: Cantrell will be recalled
The co-director of the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell is confident their campaign to raise 150,000 signatures will be successful.
NOLA.com
New Orleans building inspection shortfalls routine around time of Hard Rock collapse, audit finds
The building inspectors who OK’d the Hard Rock Hotel before its collapse were held up as the poster children for the Department of Safety and Permits' incompetence, but they were hardly alone, a new report from New Orleans Inspector General Ed Michel's office says. Other inspectors routinely failed to...
'Lack of leadership' pollutes mayor's office, says former worker
The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Deputy assigned to city council president Helena Moreno – until he was accused of stalking New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell – has been cleared of that accusation, and reinstated.
Pastor of Louisiana Church Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and Admits to Obtaining Over $889,000 Through Fraud
Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns
South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
NOLA.com
‘Enough is enough’: Cantrell administration moving to find Metro Service Group in noncompliance more than a year after trash collapse
More than a year after the city’s residential trash collection system collapsed and 18 months after her office was first being flooded with complaints about missed pickups, Mayor LaToya Cantrell appears finally ready to declare one of the city’s two trash haulers is failing at its job. Although...
NOLA.com
For less than $1.5M, you can buy a taste of France, Lakefront access on both shores or a hidden Marigny gem
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Talking Business with Andreanecia Morris, Executive Director of Housing NOLA
Andreanecia Morris is an outspoken and passionate advocate for affordable housing in New Orleans. She has spent much of the past decade at the helm of Housing NOLA — a coalition of community leaders and organizations formed in 2014 to draft and implement a citywide plan to create more affordable housing.
WDSU
New casino and Esplanade Mall renovation set to boost Kenner economy
KENNER, La. — The ceremonial groundbreaking for the new on-land Treasure Coast Casino on the Kenner lakefront took place Tuesday morning. The $100 million project is set to improve the revenue the city gets from the casino which will help them fund infrastructure improvements and fund their police department.
Pastor made off with nearly a million bucks
Sentencing is scheduled for January 17th for Reverend Charles Southall III after he admitted to swindling nearly a million dollars from the First Emanuel Baptist Church of New Orleans and Baton Rouge. He faces up to 10-years in prison.
NOLA.com
Council member Helena Moreno's bodyguard cleared of allegations of stalking Mayor LaToya Cantrell
The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy who works as a bodyguard for City Council member Helena Moreno has been cleared to return to his regular duty in her office, following his temporary reassignment to the jail after allegations he had stalked Mayor LaToya Cantrell. An internal investigation by the...
Penthouse in Iconic Skyscraper Most Expensive in New Orleans History
The skyline of New Orleans changed in 1967 when a 407 feet tall, 33-story building designed by architect Edward Durell Stone opened as the World Trade Center New Orleans. The historic building has hosted heads of state and foreign dignitaries and in the early days was known as the International Trade Mart.
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell apparently plans to attend World Mayors Summit in Argentina
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell apparently plans to attend her second overseas trip this month. According to the C40 World Mayors Summit website, the mayor is listed online as one of the speakers for the event. The event will be hosted in Buenos Aires from Oct. 19-21.
whereyat.com
Food With a View
Restaurants outside NOLA offer panoramas at "see level" of the water around us. Famously below sea level, New Orleans has very few restaurants with views of the water, despite being surrounded by a huge lake, a mighty river, and oh so many canals. However, eateries outside the city limits with slightly higher elevations offer an array of waterfront dining experiences in unexpected places.
