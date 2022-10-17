ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Mayor LaToya Cantrell making new attempt to revive New Orleans Municipal Auditorium

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is making another run at reviving the Municipal Auditorium. A year after a coalition of neighborhood groups scuttled Cantrell's plans to turn the dilapidated, nearly century-old building into a new City Hall, the administration issued a formal request Wednesday for a contractor to fix the roof, replace broken doors and windows, repair water damage and undertake other jobs in a new push to bring the auditorium back to life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

LaToya Cantrell's administration plays hardball as garbage hauler alleges retaliation

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration is ramping up pressure on Metro Service Group, demanding that the embattled garbage hauler fulfill its contract while also making it more difficult for the company to perform. The hardball tactics come in response to Metro’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, which imposed an automatic stay on Metro’s contract and blocked City Hall's plans to terminate the agreement.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Pastor of Louisiana Church Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering and Admits to Obtaining Over $889,000 Through Fraud

Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall, III, age 64, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana on October 18, 2022, before United States District Judge Jay Zainey after previously being charged in a one-count bill of information with laundering proceeds unlawfully obtained from a wire fraud scheme, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns

South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

New casino and Esplanade Mall renovation set to boost Kenner economy

KENNER, La. — The ceremonial groundbreaking for the new on-land Treasure Coast Casino on the Kenner lakefront took place Tuesday morning. The $100 million project is set to improve the revenue the city gets from the casino which will help them fund infrastructure improvements and fund their police department.
KENNER, LA
whereyat.com

Food With a View

Restaurants outside NOLA offer panoramas at "see level" of the water around us. Famously below sea level, New Orleans has very few restaurants with views of the water, despite being surrounded by a huge lake, a mighty river, and oh so many canals. However, eateries outside the city limits with slightly higher elevations offer an array of waterfront dining experiences in unexpected places.
SLIDELL, LA

