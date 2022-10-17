Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf adds four new precincts for next election
Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters that some polling places have changed due to recent redistricting across the state. “Mailing notices of polling place changes is the final phase of the decennial reapportionment process. We will deliver these cards to the Postal Service today, and every household with a registered Scott County voter should be receiving them over the course of the next several days.” she said in a Thursday release.
voiceofalexandria.com
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: 2024 presidential prospect Nikki Haley headed back to Iowa
Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, a 2024 presidential prospect, is headed back to Iowa next week to campaign on behalf of elected Republican women in the state. Haley, a former governor of South Carolina who served as former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the U.N., will...
KCRG.com
New meetings planned for carbon capture pipeline through eastern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The second round of informational meetings about a proposed carbon capture pipeline in eastern Iowa now has set dates and times, according to officials. The Iowa Utilities Board announced the meeting schedule at the request of Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC. The meetings are a...
Clinton County announces satellite voting location
Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker says that the Clinton County Satellite Office in DeWitt will be available during three time periods in October for 2022 General Election voters. Van Lancker’s office received a petition with the required 100 signatures requesting the site as a satellite voting location. Satellite voting gives […]
KBUR
Absentee voting in Des Moines County
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Auditor’s Office is reminding residents that absentee voting for the November General Election begins Wednesday, October 19th. In-person absentee voting at the Des Moines County Courthouse will start on Wednesday, October 19th, and end on Monday, November 7th. Residents can vote in person from 8 AM to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday. The Auditor’s office will also be open for voting on Saturday, November 5th, from 9 AM to 5 PM. A photo ID is required to vote.
ourquadcities.com
Energy bill program assists during winter heating season
Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
977wmoi.com
Warren County Board Approves Merge of Kelly and Spring Grove Townships
Under Illinois state law, each district within a county must have at least 1,000 in population posted. Following the latest census data, the Warren County Board has approved some redistricting changes to comply with the law, explains Board Chairman Mike Pearson:. “The census has come out and we had to...
This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.
Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
ourquadcities.com
JA plans new Inspiration Center in Moline
Moline-based Junior Achievement of the Heartland is in the silent phase of a campaign to create a new JA Inspiration Center at Vibrant Credit Union’s new headquarters in Moline. JA has leased space for over 20 years in downtown Davenport (116 W. 2nd St.) that houses JA BizTown and...
KWQC
October snowfall in the Quad Cities
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We have been no stranger to snow in eastern Iowa and western Illinois during the month of October over the last several years. In 2017 the Quad Cities International Airport received a trace of snow. In 2018, 2019 and 2020 there was measurable snow, including...
ourquadcities.com
Officials: Youth justice center will have classroom environment
Scott County broke ground on its new Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center (YJRC) at a ceremony held Tuesday. Local officials, partner representatives and community members were in attendance, and Scott County Board Chair Ken Beck, YJRC Director Jeremy Kaiser, Wold Architects & Engineers Partner Roger Schroepfer, and Bruce Builders Owner Bill Bruce, shared remarks.
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
Eastern Iowa Hy-Vee Offering A Different Kind of Snack
The above image is supposed to make you feel a bit uncomfortable. Some people just are when it comes to insects. Especially when it comes to eating them. But at least one Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee store and some local co-ops are offering crickets as a new kind of snack food.
Mississippi River Levels Are So Low, People are Walking Across
Last night, I saw footage on TV I don't believe I've ever seen before. It's footage of the concerningly low river levels of the Mississippi River, which are so low that a sizable island known as Tower Rock is actually accessible by foot. Tower Rock can be reached on foot...
UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
ourquadcities.com
Legion honors fire engineer as Firefighter of the Year
The Clinton Legion June VanMeter Post 190 has announced Engineer Seth Haan has been chosen as the Firefighter of Year for the City of Clinton. He started his career with the Clinton Fire Department on April 21, 2012, a news release says. He quickly climbed to the rank of engineer through hard work, training and dedication to his profession, the release says.
ourquadcities.com
Turkey Trot races back into Muscatine
It’s never a ‘fowl’ time when you race in the Turkey Trot!. Join runners and walkers from all over the QCA at the 2022 Muscatine Turkey Trot. The three-mile ‘predict your time’ race allows the competition runner, novice jogger and avid walker to participate equally in the event. Winners in each age group for finishing closest to their predicted time earn a frozen Thanksgiving turkey, maximum of one turkey per family. Male and female divisions for all ages include:
Longtime Corridor Restaurant to Welcome Back Customers Next Week
Customers are ready to flock back to a newly remodeled corridor restaurant that's been closed for nearly 16 months. Next week, you'll again be able to sink your teeth into food like this. *Stock photo. It was on June 30, 2021, that a fire caused approximately $500,000 in damage at...
KBUR
GoFundMe fundraiser organized for bridge accident victim
Burlington, IA- A fundraiser has been organized in memory of one of the victims killed in an accident on the Great River Bridge. The Burlington Beacon reports that the Mount Pleasant High School class of 2020 has started a GoFundMe campaign in memory of 20-year-old Pearson Franklin of New London.
Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities moves locations from River Drive in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities was located at 1234 East River Drive until the house was sold in December 2020. Now, the organization has moved to Genesis West Medical Center in Davenport. The group, named after Gilda Radner, a former Saturday Night Live comedian who...
Comments / 0