hpr1.com
Carnivores Have Much to Choose From in the Area
You’ve probably heard about some of the brewery and winery tours happening around here. But in this column, we’re going to take a tour of many of the locally owned butcher shops. Let’s start in Dilworth at Butcher Block Meats. This market opened last summer and is located...
valleynewslive.com
How safe do residents and officials view Fargo?
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s one of the most important qualities you look at in a community when deciding to live there, safety. While that’s normally a priority for anyone, some in Fargo have been looking at the city differently, wondering if violent crimes are getting more and more common in the city they call home.
kvrr.com
Pizza Ranch Signs Development Agreement For Thief River Falls Location
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — Pizza Ranch has signed an agreement to develop a new location in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. An opening date was not given in the company’s August franchise news release. It is part of the popular pizza chain’s effort to accelerate growth.
wdayradionow.com
10-19-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3
00:19 - Kilbourne Group Vice President of Communications Adrienne Olson and Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre Executive Director Judy Lewis talk with Bonnie and Friends about a possible new home for the FM Community Theatre in downtown Fargo. 12:22 - Ag director Bridgette Readel reports on how to handle wild birds...
valleynewslive.com
Tunnel of Terror: Drive through the haunted car wash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Fargo. The company is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering a haunted car wash. Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced it is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash this...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Alerus Center GM responds to concertgoer's complaints about "ridiculous" lines for beer and bathrooms
(Fargo, ND) -- The Alerus Center in Grand Forks is responding to a concertgoer who has several complaints about her experience at the Chris Stapleton concert. Fargo resident Katy Moore shared her complaints with WDAY News First. Moore's complaints include what she describes as not enough places to purchase drinks and unacceptably long lines to use bathrooms.
valleynewslive.com
Amazon delivery center opening in Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Construction is underway to open a 17,000 square-foot Amazon delivery center in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Greater Fergus Falls, a nonprofit economic development organization, says it is part of the redevelopment of the former Sunmart property on West Lincoln Avenue. This location will serve as a “last-mile” facility to provide service to many communities in the area. The facility is slated to open in 2023.
Grand Farm groundbreaking near Casselton
In February, Governor Doug Burgum selected Grand Farm for a $10M matching grant to advance technology in North Dakota agriculture.
wdayradionow.com
Governor Burgum: "feeding and fueling the world" starts at new Grand Farm Test Site near Casselton
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum attended the groundbreaking Wednesday for the new Grand Farm Test Site near Casselton. Burgum said the site could play a key role in helping North Dakota continue playing a leadership role in providing agricultural products to global markets. "This isn't just about Casselton or...
wdayradionow.com
10-20-22 Thursdays with Tony
01:07 - Dr. Rick Becker talks with Tony about his campaign, current events, and answers callers questions. Hosted by former Fargo City Commissioner Tony Gehrig. Every Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”. Tony tries to engage the people of Fargo and the neighbors in our region....
kvrr.com
Fargo family wins one of two episodes on Family Feud
SABIN, Minn. (KVRR)- Imagine the thrill of competing under the bright lights on your favorite game show. The Meyhuber family out of Fargo had the opportunity to battle it out on Family Feud. They say the feeling of appearing on a show they’ve been fans of for so long is still surreal.
fargomonthly.com
What’s the Truth About Haunted North Fargo Trollwood Park?
If you’ve ever been Trollwood Park in North Fargo and ventured toward the Northeast edge. You might have stumbled upon something a bit odd for a children’s park. Tucked between some hills of willow trees. You’ll find a large stone, marking a cemetery. This dates long before the play equipment, stage or walking path was built. As this 28-acre park holds more history than most know.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Public Works Department gearing up to provide snow removal for winter season
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Public Works Department is geared up and ready for snow removal when the time comes. "It's kind of a year-long ordeal as far as getting ready for winter. In the summer months we're purchasing material writing contracts for salt, sand, different materials that we need. Our shop is constantly making sure the equipment is ready to go," department manager Paul Fiechtner.
kroxam.com
UPDATE ON DISCOLORED WATER WITHIN CROOKSTON
The City of Crookston has received a few reports of discolored water within the City of Crookston. Residents should avoid doing laundry if possible, as these conditions may stain clothing. The discoloration of water is due to mineral buildup within the water main being dislodged from the abnormal pressure changes that occurred while repairing the transmission line. These are minerals typically found in well water, and the water is safe for consumption.
wdayradionow.com
10-18-22 The Jay Thomas Show
The Jay Thomas Show from Tuesday Oct. 18th, 2022. Guests include Dean Wysocki, Senator Kevin Cramer, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and Jay talks about the Alerus Center Concerts and Dave Piepkorn. Plus your calls and emails.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks starts vacuum leaf collection
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City of Grand Forks vacuum leaf collection begins the week of October 17 with crews planning to make at least two complete passes through town, weather permitting. Crews will be following the street maintenance parking schedule during this year’s leaf collection. To take...
valleynewslive.com
Romantix’s move to new building stalled again
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A lingering dispute may now be moving to court after Fargo City Commissioner voted to uphold a denial for a “change of use” permit for the adult store Romantix. Romantix has been planning to move into a storefront located at 74 Broadway...
valleynewslive.com
Essentia Health first in North Dakota to use next-generation cardiovascular technology
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Last month, Essentia Health-Fargo treated their first patient using next-generation cardiovascular technology. It’s Medtronic’s Evolut FX TAVR system, a transcatheter aortic valve-replacement (TAVR) system used to treat aortic stenosis. Essentia Health says the FDA recently approved the Evolut FX TAVR system, which...
wdayradionow.com
City of Fargo seeking feedback on downtown pedestrian bridge
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials are accepting public feedback regarding the pedestrian bridge looking to be built near city hall. The pedestrian bridge would be built over 2nd St. N and travel over the flood wall to connect to the green-space and walking path on the other side. The styles of bridge were the biggest differences between the three options; which are generally formed to look like a star that costs the most, an "S", or a fishing hook that has the lowest cost.
valleynewslive.com
(UPDATE): Weapons displayed after argument at a Fargo restaurant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) : Fargo Police have made contact with the two individuals involved in the incident at the restaurant Monday. Authorities say a report for terrorizing is being sent to the State Attorney’s Office. That office will determine is any charges will be pressed. If so, a warrant for arrest will then be issued.
