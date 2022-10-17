ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Trending: Dry hops, tiger cub triplets

Incumbent Mike Victorino faces tough reelection bid in race for Maui mayor. The general election is little over two weeks away. Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino discusses his top priorities if reelected. Business Report: September unemployment. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Every island is down from year before and most...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu. , the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island, but energy problems linger

The decision comes amid a dire shortage of child care options on Hawaii Island. Cammie Velci says her 19-year-old son was tricked into taking the drug and died. Kaua'i-based biologist Terry Lilley estimates there are anywhere from 5 to 8 great whites in Hawaiian waters this time of year.
KHON2

Hawaii reports 2,211 COVID cases, 3 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 2,211 coronavirus cases and three new deaths in the last week. There are 1,588 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 372 on the Big Island, 66 on Kauai, 142 on Maui, two on Molokai and 41 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 360,490. The […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Wahine volleyball back at home to host pair of pivotal matches

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team is back in Manoa this weekend to host a pair of pivotal matches. The ‘Bows are coming off of their first loss in the Big West Conference to Cal Poly and are now sitting in second place in the league.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

October is National Seafood Month

HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui school takes strong stance against bullying

Attorney Kris LaGuire said the family “has a right to know what happened to their boy.”. Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winte. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Hawaii foreign travel bookings

The Ewa Plain had the most closings in September. Refineries are reopening on the West Coast. Prices there still far exceed Hawaii but they are falling. The Labor Department says retail food prices rose 12% last month. Not over 12 months, just last month. Business Report: Currency rates. Updated: Oct....
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

'Shark-tober': A time where shark experts say the great whites come out to prey

HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island, but energy problems linger. While rolling blackouts were avoided, there are more calls for more diverse energy sources. Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The decision comes amid a dire shortage...
BEAT OF HAWAII

145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?

Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Episode 134: A mom in mourning sounds the alarm about fentanyl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii woman now living in California is sounding the alarm on fentanyl. Cammie Velci says her 19-year-old son was tricked into taking the drug and died. With the recent rise in fentanyl deaths here in the islands, Velci has a warning she says parents need...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Could ulu provide the diversification Hawaii’s economy needs? These breadfruit fanatics think so

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Farmers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from across the Pacific gathered to discuss the benefits of crops like breadfruit that could help address food sustainability concerns. The National Tropical Botanical Garden’s Breadfruit Institute co-hosted the 2022 Global Breadfruit Summit at the Hawaii Convention Center on Tuesday. Breadfruit...
HAWAII STATE

