Bee’s Best: Vote for the Sacramento-area Boys’ Prep of the Week

Related
16-year-old found dead after mom dropped him off at California skate park, reports say
“Why would you leave my son in the dirt?” his mother said, according to media reports.
4.3-magnitude quake rattles Northern California redwoods, geologists say
The earthquake struck at 12:55 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
DNA identifies suspect in 1994 cold case, California cops say. He’s been dead 15 years
The 72-year-old woman was found strangled in her home, authorities said.
Three missing children rescued from meth-filled home, California sheriff says
“Methamphetamine, meth pipes, and other drugs were located throughout the house, easily within reach of the children.”
Man follows 8-year-old into school bathroom and assaults him, CA school district says
The parents of the student believe the man targeted their son and the other student because he thought they bullied his niece.
Mom’s discreet 911 call saves her, 3 kids after man kidnaps them, Nevada police say
“The bravery of this woman and her children cannot be overstated,” police said.
Snow, rain and wind possible in Northern California this weekend. Here’s the forecast
The weather system moving in across the region this weekend creates opportunity for light precipitation.
Sacramento County SWAT officers shoot, kill man holding his girlfriend hostage
Officers shot the man as he held a shotgun near his girlfriend.
14-year-old reports being chased by masked men while riding scooter home, CA cops say
As the teen fled on her scooter, she said he heard a “huffing sound from behind her,” according to police.
Estate of the late legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully lists in CA. Take a look
The world of baseball lost an iconic voice when beloved longtime Dodgers commentator Vin Scully died in August, and now, his mystifying mansion has landed on the real estate market in Hidden Hills, California. The estate, appropriately named Home Plate, is listed for $15 million and has seven bedrooms and...
See California home Steph Curry built — $8.9M price includes $250,000 vegetable garden
NBA superstar, wife Ayesha and their three kids lived at the Alamo estate until 2019.
No charges after man kills teens raiding backyard marijuana garden, Colorado DA says
“The outcome of this incident is tragic. Two teenagers are dead, and their loss is heartbreaking.”
Third-grader finds gun in backpack at school, Colorado police say. Dad now charged
The child notified a teacher immediately after discovering the firearm.
Deadly gunfire rings out as neighbors argue over parking, Nevada police say
Officers responded to find a man with a gunshot wound standing “near a doorway,” Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.
What’s it like to have ‘Happy Face’ serial killer as dad? Daughter shares on TikTok
The TikToker still gets letters from her father in the mail, she told viewers.
New lawsuit seeks to spare Zeus the German shepherd from being killed by Elk Grove
“The killing of Zeus would be inhumane and unlawful because he was taken unlawfully, and his taking was a theft.”
Cops tackled 11-year-old boy at the California State Fair. Now, Elk Grove mom is suing
The lawsuit in Sacramento federal court alleges fair cops used excessive force and false arrest in the July incident.
Wild horses can prevent out-of-control wildfires out west, researcher says. Here’s how
“You put them up in the wilderness, and then we reduce the fire as well.”
Police pepper-spray handcuffed teen twice in back of patrol car, Colorado lawsuit says
The teen wants the officers involved to be held accountable for their actions.
‘Exceptional’: Rivals say coach Mike Brown will do ‘wonderful things’ for Sacramento Kings
Sacramento is still getting to know Kings coach Mike Brown, but his reputation precedes him.
The Sacramento Bee
40K+
Followers
754
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.https://www.sacbee.com/
Comments / 0