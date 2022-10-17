For the first time in history, an Asian-American person will be featured on U.S. currency. On Oct. 24, the U.S. Mint will begin shipping out coins featuring Anna May Wong, who is widely credited as the first Chinese-American movie star. The Hollywood icon appeared in dozens of films from 1920-1960, including 1932’s “Shangai Express,” which saw her sharing the screen with Marlene Dietrich. Despite Wong’s obvious talent and prolific career, she was outrageously underpaid when compared to her white co-stars and her roles were often laced with racist stereotypes.

