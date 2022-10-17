Read full article on original website
Watch The Trailer For ‘A Christmas Story Christmas,’ Which Brings Ralphie Parker Back As A Grown-Up
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Grab your Red Ryder BB Guns, everyone! Ralphie Parker and some of his friends...
Hollywood Icon Anna May Wong Will Be First Asian-American On US Currency
For the first time in history, an Asian-American person will be featured on U.S. currency. On Oct. 24, the U.S. Mint will begin shipping out coins featuring Anna May Wong, who is widely credited as the first Chinese-American movie star. The Hollywood icon appeared in dozens of films from 1920-1960, including 1932’s “Shangai Express,” which saw her sharing the screen with Marlene Dietrich. Despite Wong’s obvious talent and prolific career, she was outrageously underpaid when compared to her white co-stars and her roles were often laced with racist stereotypes.
The Music of ‘Till’: Preview ‘Emmett’s Room,‘ the ‘Emotional Foundation’ of the Score
At the heart of Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till” is a story about a mother’s love for her child. Danielle Deadwyler plays Mamie Till-Mobley, whose 14-year-old son Emmett was lynched in 1955. The film follows Mamie as she seeks justice for her son’s murder. Chukwu enlisted composer Abel Korzeniowski, whose previous credits include “A Single Man” and “Nocturnal Animals,” to score the film’s soundtrack, which will be released on Oct. 28 by Orion Releasing LLC, under exclusive license to Mercury Classics Soundtracks & Scores. One song, titled “Emmett’s Room,” is what Chukwu calls “a breathtaking, cinematic cue that makes you feel the heartbeat...
Alicia Keys announces her first-ever holiday album
Alicia Keys has announced that her first-ever holiday album, "Santa Baby," will be released Nov. 4.
