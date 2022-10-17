At the heart of Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till” is a story about a mother’s love for her child. Danielle Deadwyler plays Mamie Till-Mobley, whose 14-year-old son Emmett was lynched in 1955. The film follows Mamie as she seeks justice for her son’s murder. Chukwu enlisted composer Abel Korzeniowski, whose previous credits include “A Single Man” and “Nocturnal Animals,” to score the film’s soundtrack, which will be released on Oct. 28 by Orion Releasing LLC, under exclusive license to Mercury Classics Soundtracks & Scores. One song, titled “Emmett’s Room,” is what Chukwu calls “a breathtaking, cinematic cue that makes you feel the heartbeat...

