Bethlehem, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Uline again hiring nearly 30 workers at new Lehigh Co. warehouse, up to $35 hourly

Shipping supply company Uline needs another nearly 30 workers to staff its new Alburtis area-based distribution center, and is offering wages up to $35 hourly. The 925,910-square-foot building recently completed construction along Congdon Hill Drive in Lower Macungie Township, just outside Alburtis. Uline representatives previously said the new warehouse would be continuing the company’s trend of double-digit growth experienced throughout North America over the past five years.
ALBURTIS, PA
phillyvoice.com

Main Line mansion that cost $35 million to build sells for $9.26 million

That's the difference between what it cost to build a gorgeous estate in Gladwyne, on Philadelphia's suburban Main Line in Montgomery County, and what the property recently sold for after multiple attempts to fetch a higher price. The 32-acre estate at 100 Maplehill Road was developed by Andrew Barroway, the...
GLADWYNE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Lehigh Valley HVAC business buys office/warehouse in Pen Argyl for Expansion

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Mohammed Yaseen of Forks Township, has purchased a property at 80 Savorcool Avenue in Pen Argyl, and plans to move his business, Lehigh HVAC LLC, in Easton that he co-owns with his brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd. They closed on the 6,000-square-foot property, which had been formally used by Tru Colors Restoration, earlier this month.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
ALLENTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Horsham Might Get Physical Rehab Hospital Amid ‘Dearth’ in Montgomery County

Workspace Property Trust wants to use this vacant building to turn into a rehabilitation center.Image via John George at the Philadelphia Business Journal. A Horsham rehab hospital might be on its way to aiding Montgomery County patients’ physical needs. Florida-based Workspace Property Trust wants to use a vacant building — previously occupied by Philidor, a mail order pharmacy company — according to John George’s account in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sheriff, Redner's join effort to close Wernersville CCC

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — The head of security for Redner's, Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht, and Pennsylvania state Sen. Chris Gebhard are joining the push to close the Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "Sheriff Eric Weaknecht has issued a letter of support. I spoke with him," said South Heidelberg...
WERNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Turnpike commission to close Carbon County on-ramp overnight

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY, (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be closing the entry point from State Route 903, Exit 87, overnight for maintenance. On October 20, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the northbound entry ramp from State Route 903 interchange, Exit 87, will be closed from Friday night, October 21 at 10 p.m. […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Permanent shelter proposed to combat homelessness in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem's public safety and community development committees received a presentation on a strategic plan to address homelessness, which includes building a year-round emergency shelter. The plan, offered by the city's Department of Community and Economic Development, "is part of a comprehensive approach to provide necessary sheltering...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem health director not in support of backyard chickens

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A Bethlehem City Council joint committee on Tuesday night advanced a proposed ordinance allowing residents to keep backyard chickens. The revised bill was created "to provide minimum standards...while limiting the adverse effects of the activity on surrounding properties." "These parameters have been very successful in other...
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown

A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
BETHLEHEM, PA

Community Policy