Uline again hiring nearly 30 workers at new Lehigh Co. warehouse, up to $35 hourly
Shipping supply company Uline needs another nearly 30 workers to staff its new Alburtis area-based distribution center, and is offering wages up to $35 hourly. The 925,910-square-foot building recently completed construction along Congdon Hill Drive in Lower Macungie Township, just outside Alburtis. Uline representatives previously said the new warehouse would be continuing the company’s trend of double-digit growth experienced throughout North America over the past five years.
phillyvoice.com
Main Line mansion that cost $35 million to build sells for $9.26 million
That's the difference between what it cost to build a gorgeous estate in Gladwyne, on Philadelphia's suburban Main Line in Montgomery County, and what the property recently sold for after multiple attempts to fetch a higher price. The 32-acre estate at 100 Maplehill Road was developed by Andrew Barroway, the...
thevalleyledger.com
Lehigh Valley HVAC business buys office/warehouse in Pen Argyl for Expansion
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Mohammed Yaseen of Forks Township, has purchased a property at 80 Savorcool Avenue in Pen Argyl, and plans to move his business, Lehigh HVAC LLC, in Easton that he co-owns with his brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd. They closed on the 6,000-square-foot property, which had been formally used by Tru Colors Restoration, earlier this month.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
Lehigh Valley Humane Society to celebrate renaming, $4M renovation this weekend
The Lehigh County Humane Society is now called the Lehigh Valley Humane Society. The Lehigh County Humane Society will celebrate the renaming of its organization and grand reopening of its Allentown animal shelter this weekend during an open house scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 640 Dixon St. in the city.
Horsham Might Get Physical Rehab Hospital Amid ‘Dearth’ in Montgomery County
Workspace Property Trust wants to use this vacant building to turn into a rehabilitation center.Image via John George at the Philadelphia Business Journal. A Horsham rehab hospital might be on its way to aiding Montgomery County patients’ physical needs. Florida-based Workspace Property Trust wants to use a vacant building — previously occupied by Philidor, a mail order pharmacy company — according to John George’s account in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WFMZ-TV Online
Sheriff, Redner's join effort to close Wernersville CCC
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — The head of security for Redner's, Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht, and Pennsylvania state Sen. Chris Gebhard are joining the push to close the Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "Sheriff Eric Weaknecht has issued a letter of support. I spoke with him," said South Heidelberg...
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next month
A major retail chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Pennsylvania next month. Read on to learn more. Target is one of the most popular retailers in the country, known for its low prices and vast selection of products. Next month, the popular retail chain will open another new store in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
A Lehigh Valley school district is getting electric buses with the help of a $1M grant
A $1 million Pennsylvania grant is helping one Lehigh Valley school district switch some school buses from diesel to electric. The grant for Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) will allow it to purchase electric buses as well as install the chargers needed to keep them running. BASD has 110 buses...
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
A Super Wawa store on West Baltimore Pike in Media.Image via Tom Gralish, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Here in Delaware County, Wawa still evokes positive feelings, but that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Turnpike commission to close Carbon County on-ramp overnight
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY, (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be closing the entry point from State Route 903, Exit 87, overnight for maintenance. On October 20, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the northbound entry ramp from State Route 903 interchange, Exit 87, will be closed from Friday night, October 21 at 10 p.m. […]
What this latest Lehigh Valley-based poll says about the Wild-Scheller race
Abortion rights versus inflation fight: Likely voters have some strong opinions on which candidate for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District aligns most with their views. That’s according to a Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll released Wednesday. The Institute of Public Opinion at Muhlenberg in Allentown polled likely voters Oct. 12-14...
Grand Opening of Ashlynn Distillery
Ashlynn Distillery building locationJessica Cacace/JLC Partners, Inc. JOIN US FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE EVENING OF LIVE MUSIC AND FOOD TRUCKS AS WE OPEN OUR DOORS AND LAUNCH SUMMERSEAT VODKA AND OUR ASHLYNN SPIRITS.
Easton Area School Board considers bigger raises for support workers, teachers aides
The Easton Area School District’s instructional aides, security monitors and nurses deserve better pay, according to school board member Bill Whitman. He convinced the school board to postpone a vote on their new contract to see whether proposed raises could be bumped higher. A tentative three-year contract approved by...
This Pipersville Eatery Was Listed as One of the Best Restaurants in America
The Bucks County spot is considered one of the best places for food in the country. A Bucks County inn was recently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the entire country, a major milestone for local eateries. Staff writers at America’s Best Restaurants wrote about the popular spot.
WFMZ-TV Online
Permanent shelter proposed to combat homelessness in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem's public safety and community development committees received a presentation on a strategic plan to address homelessness, which includes building a year-round emergency shelter. The plan, offered by the city's Department of Community and Economic Development, "is part of a comprehensive approach to provide necessary sheltering...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem health director not in support of backyard chickens
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A Bethlehem City Council joint committee on Tuesday night advanced a proposed ordinance allowing residents to keep backyard chickens. The revised bill was created "to provide minimum standards...while limiting the adverse effects of the activity on surrounding properties." "These parameters have been very successful in other...
WFMZ-TV Online
After 20 years of renting, regional charter school breaks ground in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Academy, a regional charter school that teaches kids from 16 school districts within the Valley, finally has a permanent home. It will have its nearly 2,000 students, in grades K through 12, learning under one roof. After two decades of renting space on Valley Center...
Award-Winning Restaurateurs Team Up for New Bethlehem Tap & Tavern
The concept, dubbed Flying Pig, originated in New Jersey but has a unique resonance for the Bethlehem community.
sauconsource.com
Removed: Former Diner on Rt. 412 Near Hellertown
A long-time favorite restaurant among many Hellertown area residents, the former Chris’s diner on Rt. 412 in Bethlehem, has been removed from its site to make way for a Wawa convenience store and gas station that was approved by city planners last year. A popular pit-stop for truck drivers...
