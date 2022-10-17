Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Aviation International News
Universal Hydrogen to Fly Hydrogen-powered Dash 8 by Year-end
Universal Hydrogen plans to fly the first-ever hydrogen-powered regional airliner by the end of this year using a hydrogen-fuel-cell-based powertrain housed completely in one of the nacelles of a De Havilland Dash 8-300 turboprop. Now in the late stages of testing the powertrain architecture in an iron bird test rig at its facility in Hawthorne, California, Universal Hydrogen has partnered with Aerotec to perform the engine integration and fly the aircraft out of Moses Lake, Washington.
Aviation International News
Advanced Air Mobility Pioneers Point To Bizav's Future
The business aviation community got a close look at the air mobility change that is coming in the shape of new electric and increasingly autonomous aircraft this week at NBAA-BACE 2022. A higher-profile emerging technologies zone at the show includes several pioneers working to bring eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft to market.
Aviation International News
Aircraft Broker Guardian Jet Improves Vault Client Portal
Business aircraft broker Guardian Jet is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the launch of its Vault 4.0 client portal. The online aviation asset management data platform, which was originally designed for the company’s employees, has undergone several upgrades since its launch a decade ago and has now become a vital educational resource for Guardian’s customers as well.
Aviation International News
Mente's Four Corners Offers 'Jets as a Service'
Mente Group (Booth 3577) sister company Four Corners Aviation has expanded its fleet to 14 aircraft serving more than 100 clients. The aircraft range in size from a Dassault Falcon 7X to the Bombardier Learjet 45 and are supported by 40 flight crewmembers. Four Corners offers a variety of what...
Aviation International News
Avidyne Upgrading Learjet 55C with Dual Atlas FMS
Owners and operators of the Learjet 55C have a new flight management system (FMS) option, the installation of dual Avidyne Atlas units that allow pilots to fly fully-coupled LPV approaches. Florida Jet Center (Booth 3726) worked with Avidyne (Booth 1681) on the project, which required reconfiguration of the center pedestal to accommodate the EFIS mode select controls and the Dzus-mounted Atlas FMSs.
Aviation International News
BAE Develops Flight Controls for Supernal eVTOL
BAE Systems will design and develop the flight control computer for Supernal’s five-passenger eVTOL. On Monday at NBAA-BACE, the aerospace group said it will define the requirements and architecture for a lightweight, fly-by-wire system in partnership with Hyundai Motor Group’s advanced air mobility subsidiary. The flight controls for...
Aviation International News
VSE Signs On As Embraer Parts Distributor
VSE Aviation’s (Booth 3085) GlobalParts business has signed a two-year deal with Avian Inventory Management to distribute more than 200,000 Embraer parts and stocking units for operators of the Embraer Phenom, Praetor, Legacy, and Lineage models. The new program provides customers with immediate access to stock inventory via Avian’s...
Aviation International News
EVO Fuels Partners with Synthetic Fuel Producer
Jet fuel distributor EVO Fuels (Booth 4070) has partnered with UK-based Zero Petroleum, which is dedicated to the production of fossil-free, petroleum-based transportation fuels. The two companies are co-exhibiting this year at NBAA-BACE. Synthetic fuels are made using renewable power to extract hydrogen from water and capture carbon from atmospheric...
Aviation International News
Air Elite FBO Network Welcomes Four New Members
World Fuel's (Booth 4800) Air Elite FBO Network has expanded its global footprint with the acceptance of four new locations: StanCraft Jet Center in Idaho; Gateway Aviation Windsor and Airside Flight Services in Canada; and the Catarina Executive Airport-run facility in Brazil. This brings the network to 84 locations worldwide.
Aviation International News
JSSI Highlights New 'Fully Integrated' Brand
Aftermarket maintenance specialist Jet Support Services International (Booth 4835) brings a new “fully integrated” brand identity to NBAA-BACE 2022. It is also highlighting its portfolio of guaranteed-cost maintenance plans, data services, and maintenance-tracking and inventory-management solutions at the show. Chicago-based JSSI began expanding beyond its core flight-hour-based maintenance...
Aviation International News
ACI Expands Mx Operations to Van Nuys
ACI Jet is expanding to Van Nuys Airport (KVNY) in California following the acquisition of the assets of a small aircraft maintenance operation, the company announced Wednesday at NBAA-BACE 2022. The deal allows the FBO operator, Bombardier authorized service facility and Cessna Citation repair station, and aircraft management and charter company to gain a foothold in one of the nation’s largest business aviation airports.
Aviation International News
Banyan Ramps Up Gogo 5G Installation Provisioning
On the heels of earning a multiple STC for installation of Gogo’s Avance L3 Core and Plus Wi-Fi systems on the HondaJet, Banyan Air Service (Booths 1954, 2195, 2424) announced at NBAA-BACE 2022 that it has begun provisioning aircraft in the southeastern U.S. for Gogo’s forthcoming 5G service. These aircraft include a Bombardier Global 5000, Gulfstream G550, Embraer Legacy 600, and “numerous” other business aircraft, the FBO/MRO said.
Aviation International News
Heli-One To Offer AW139 Gearbox Testing
Heli-One has established in-house testing capability for the Leonardo AW139 intermediate and tail gearboxes at its Canadian MRO facility in Delta, British Columbia. The company is a Leonardo-authorized component repair and airframe service center and offers services ranging from major inspections to small component repair, including avionics and rescue equipment maintenance services, custom modifications, and repairs developed by Heli-One design engineers.
Aviation International News
Flydocs Launches New Asset Management Software
Flydocs (Booth 3877) has launched new lease asset management software in cooperation with Lufthansa Technik. The new software is customized to continuously optimize leases and ensure the on-time handover of aircraft back to the lessor. “We have created a flexible solution that is highly customizable, scalable, and affordable to meet...
Aviation International News
First Production Leonardo AW609 Flies
Leonardo's first production AW609 civil tiltrotor made its first flight on October 13th at the company’s Philadelphia facility. Designated AC5, the aircraft was one of three customer aircraft on the production line and will join the other three prototype AW609s currently in flight test. To date, the AW609 program has logged nearly 1,900 flight hours in the U.S. and Italy. AC5 eventually will be delivered to the Bristow Group.
Aviation International News
Web Manuals Upgrades App
Web Manuals (Booth 1995) has upgraded its app with the same functionality of its web browser, adding a dark mode for better cockpit viewing at night, as well as zooming and background removal functionality for clearer reading of manuals. Users can see which documents are on each aircraft, in addition...
Aviation International News
Rolls Partners with Alder on SAF Testing
Rolls-Royce (Booth 2043) has signed a memorandum of understanding to test Alder Fuels’ Greencrude sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Greencrude utilizes sustainable biomass, including regenerative grasses, forest residues, and agricultural waste products, and can be converted into a drop-in fuel using existing bio and petroleum refinery infrastructure. It yields a greenhouse gas reduction of more than 80 percent compared with straight jet-A fuel.
Aviation International News
Tecnam Opens Order Book for P2012 STOL Aircraft
Tecnam has opened the order book for its P2012 short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft. Introducing the piston twin at NBAA-BACE 2022, the Italian manufacturer said the new version of its Traveller aircraft will give access to some of the world’s most demanding airports and can carry nine passengers or just over 2,800 pounds of cargo.
Aviation International News
JSSI Parts & Leasing Plans Florida Warehouse
JSSI Parts & Leasing (Booth 4835) plans to open an aircraft parts warehouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to attend to what the company said is a growing business aviation market. Through the new warehouse, the unit of Jet Support Services—an independent provider of all-OEM maintenance support and financial services to business aviation—will offer more efficient, cost-effective, and quicker aircraft parts procurement to operators and maintenance facilities in the area.
