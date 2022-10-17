Paramore’s Hayley Williams Breaks Down Her Hair Evolution With Longtime Stylist Brian O’Connor

Singer Florence Welch has been traveling the globe since April this year for her English indie-rock band Florence + The Machine’s Dance Fever tour. The album (the band’s fifth release, released in May) explores Welch’s relationship with movement—an interesting concept given it was recorded during the height of the pandemic, when live performances came to a halt. Her favorite part of touring, then, has been being able to reconnect with audiences and dance again. “I’ve just loved it,” Welch tells Vogue. “For an album so much about performance—the pull of it, the loss of it—to get to finally perform it live is truly a profound experience.”

3 DAYS AGO