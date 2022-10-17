Paramore’s Hayley Williams Breaks Down Her Hair Evolution With Longtime Stylist Brian O’Connor

Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
With the First Lots From His New Auction House, Pharrell Williams Heads Down Fashion Memory Lane
On the fifth floor of a nondescript building in SoHo, Pharrell Williams opened up his archives. Filling the softly lit, purple-carpeted space—which was open to the public, by appointment, this past weekend—were people diligently arranging items in glass vitrines atop tall columns and the smell of fresh espresso.
Lady Gaga’s Modern Morticia Look Nods to Her Fashion Muse
Lady Gaga has been keeping a low profile since she wrapped her Chromatica tour, but the conceptual performer was not about to let the likes of a Kardashian overshadow her as Halloween approaches. The artistic dresser, who once cocooned herself in a Hussein Chalayan egg for three days, engaged goth-girl mode in LA last night as she partied with Dom Perignon.
Florence Welch Channeled ‘Folk Horror Fairy-Tale’ Style on Tour
Singer Florence Welch has been traveling the globe since April this year for her English indie-rock band Florence + The Machine’s Dance Fever tour. The album (the band’s fifth release, released in May) explores Welch’s relationship with movement—an interesting concept given it was recorded during the height of the pandemic, when live performances came to a halt. Her favorite part of touring, then, has been being able to reconnect with audiences and dance again. “I’ve just loved it,” Welch tells Vogue. “For an album so much about performance—the pull of it, the loss of it—to get to finally perform it live is truly a profound experience.”
A Pop And Fashion Sensation
Edward Enninful, Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, discusses star power with musician Dua Lipa: from what it takes to tour to what to wear on stage—and the process and collaboration it takes to get there.
Runway, Red Carpet And Beyond
Edward Enninful, Editor in Chief of British Vogue talks to Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of Valentino about his career defining moments, show stopping hits, and the importance of pushing boundaries to create a better, more inclusive fashion industry.
Laila Gohar’s Collaboration With Hay Is a Joyful, Kaleidoscopic Ode to Entertaining
Laila Gohar’s new entertaining collaboration with Hay all began with a self-described “friend crush.” After meeting Mette Hay, the co-founder of the Copenhagen-based furniture and homeware brand, through mutual friends, the two found themselves repeatedly gravitating to each other at social gatherings. “We would see each other at these dinners and try to sit next to each other,” she says, laughing. A friendly relationship soon morphed into a professional one: after a visit to Gohar's studio, Hay asked the artist if she’d like to design something together.
The Story Behind Karen O’s Epic Cool It Down Tour Wardrobe
Earlier this month, 14,000 Yeah Yeah Yeahs fans thronged the pit and lined the seats of Forest Hills Stadium in Queens for the band’s first hometown show in four years. And as the thundering glam-rock stomp of “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”—the lead single from their fifth album and their first in nine years, Cool It Down—erupted through the stadium’s speakers, Karen O stepped onto the stage, shrieking: “We’re the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and we’re back!” Wearing a headpiece dripping with red tinsel and swaying and twirling her enormous black cloak like a high priestess, the crowd was under her spell within moments.
Designing Between The Lines
Creating a space and creating a dress aren't so very different, as two of New York’s most notable designers—interior designer Andre Mellone and fashion designer Wes Gordon of Carolina Herrera—will attest. The two share a love of conjuring drama from even the most minimalist of designs, and speaking with Vogue's Chloe Malle, they tackle that big question: What makes something modern?
Stella Maxwell Teaches Us How to Walk in Sky-High Platforms at the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Show
When you think of Stella Maxwell, it’s possible that the first things that come to mind are glamorous images of the model walking the runways for famous designers, so it may come as a surprise to learn than in real life, the Belgian-born, New Zealand–raised model is actually very down to earth.
Getting Cozy
Supermodel Gigi Hadid has recently turned her love for cashmere into her very own brand. Vogue’s Gabriella Karefa-Johnson talks with Hadid about the launch of Guest In Residence.
The Power Of Inclusivity In Beauty
The beauty industry has undergone a metamorphosis in the past five years. Pivoting to be an inclusive space for all: not just with the products on-counter but also with the narrative that lies behind. Here, two British beauty founders and friends, Charlotte Tilbury MBE and Sabrina Elba talk to Vogue’s Beauty Director, Jessica Diner, about founding a beauty business and why their brands’ values will always be at the heart of what they do.
Watch Christina Aguilera’s Life in Looks, From Moulin Rouge to ‘Dirrty’
Ever since Christina Aguilera first burst onto the scene with “Genie in a Bottle” in 1999, the pop star has been delivering one memorable fashion moment after another. Remember her leather chaps in “Dirrty,” or the glamorous burlesque wears she rocked in the “Lady Marmalade” video? Iconic! With a range of bold ensembles over the years, Aguilera was the perfect star to revisit some of her best outfits in a brand new Vogue Life in Looks video.
Alicia Keys announces her first-ever holiday album
Alicia Keys has announced that her first-ever holiday album, "Santa Baby," will be released Nov. 4.
Using Her Voice
One of fashion’s most enduring models has embraced a successful second act as a singer-songwriter. But that’s not the only way she’s being heard: As she tells Lynn Yaeger, she has also chosen to fight for models' rights.
The Music of ‘Till’: Preview ‘Emmett’s Room,‘ the ‘Emotional Foundation’ of the Score
At the heart of Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till” is a story about a mother’s love for her child. Danielle Deadwyler plays Mamie Till-Mobley, whose 14-year-old son Emmett was lynched in 1955. The film follows Mamie as she seeks justice for her son’s murder. Chukwu enlisted composer Abel Korzeniowski, whose previous credits include “A Single Man” and “Nocturnal Animals,” to score the film’s soundtrack, which will be released on Oct. 28 by Orion Releasing LLC, under exclusive license to Mercury Classics Soundtracks & Scores. One song, titled “Emmett’s Room,” is what Chukwu calls “a breathtaking, cinematic cue that makes you feel the heartbeat...
I Want What They Have: Ben Platt and Noah Galvin
Love is a many-splendored thing, especially when you’re gawking at it from the outside. In this column, we’ll be examining the celebrity couples that give us hope for our own romantic futures and trying to learn what we can from their well-documented bonds. This column normally revolves around...
Why I’m Still Obsessed With Janet Jackson’s The Velvet Rope in 2022
Janet Jackson’s seminal genre-crossing album The Velvet Rope celebrates its 25th anniversary this month. Featuring enduring hit singles such as “I Get Lonely” and the AIDS-awareness ballad “Together Again,” the album left an indelible print on the pop and R&B landscape since its release in 1997. But Jackson’s style during The Velvet Rope-era enjoys an equally strong and enduring legacy.
9 Celebs That Are In (Or Have Been In) Unconventional Relationships
To be or not to be monogamous, that is the question.
A Short Analysis of Bella Hadid’s Not One, But Two Belts
Today, Bella Hadid stepped out in New York City with the full intention of making a fashion statement. It wasn’t the leather bomber jacket with a fur collar, the red knit turtleneck, the baggy light wash denim jeans, or the pair of slick brown leather shoes that caught our attention. No, it was Hadid’s not one, but two belts. Yes, two belts. (Talk about creative liberties!) One belt, which was looped into the waistband of the pants as it is intended, boasted a gold buckle. The other belt, which was free-falling on the waist—hanging on by a punch hole and a prong—had silver hardware.
