Vote now: Who should be SBLive Iowa's team of the week for Oct. 10-16?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Iowa High School Team of the Week for Oct. 10-16 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

Ames football

The Little Cyclones improved to 6-2 with a 60-13 win over Des Moines Lincoln, marking the first time since 2014 that Ames has posted six or more wins in a season.

Waukee football

The Warriors came into the game as a heavy underdog against ranked Urbandale, but scored the first 30 points en route to a 30-7 win.

Johnston football

Will Nuss and Jacob Simpson teamed up for three touchdown passes as the Dragons surprised state-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 28-7.

Underwood football

The Ravlin brothers – Alex and Josh – led the Eagles to a 28-20 victory over Carroll Kuemper in a battle of state-ranked Class 1A squads.

Dowling football

The Maroons, No. 1 in SBLive’s rankings, cruised to a 35-3 win over longtime rival West Des Moines Valley. It was Dowling’s fourth straight win in the series, the longest for either team in the last 18 years.

Dike-New Hartford volleyball

The Wolves, No. 1 In SB-Live's rankings, closed out a 40-2 regular season with a sweep of Lake Mills.

Ankeny volleyball

With a 3-1 victory over West Des Moines Valley, the second-ranked Hawks ended the regular season at 33-4 with a 15-match win streak.

Pleasant Valley volleyball

The defending Class 5A champions got a big win over 3A power Davenport Assumption and then swept Central DeWitt to close the regular season with a nine-match win streak.

Sioux Center volleyball

The Warriors won the Sioux City Bishop Heelan Classic and the Siouxland Conference champions finished the regular season on an 11-match win streak.

Cedar Falls volleyball

The Tigers won the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament and head into the post-season on a 12-match winnning streak.

Dowling boys cross country

Topped by defending Class 4A state champion Jackson Heidesch (1 st , 15:31.2) and Flynn Mulligan (2 nd , 15:49.4), West Des Moines Dowling’s boys defended their CIML Conference title, scoring 35 points.

Iowa City High boys cross country

Ford Washburn was clocked in sizzling first-place 14:59 as he and Iowa City City High repeated as the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division title during action at Waterloo.

Ballard girls cross country

Led by three-time Raccoon River Conference champion Paityn Noe (17:33.5), Ballard’s girls defended their RRC league title. Ballard featured three runners in the Top 4 and outscored ADM 47-54.

Iowa City Liberty football

Liberty won its first district football title in school history when backup quarterback Cody Nichols threw a touchdown pass with 26 seconds left and a two-point conversion pass in a 29-28 win over Burlington.

Cedar Rapids Xavier football

The Saints wrapped up the Class 4A District 4 title with a 42-3 win over Newton, the fifth straight game in which Xavier has not allowed a touchdown.