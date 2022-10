West Des Moines Valley freshman golfer Braeden Nelson earned Athlete of the Week honors for Oct. 3-9. Nelson picked up 49.13% of the vote. Van Meter senior quarterback Ben Gilliland was second with 23.85%.

Nelson missed out on forcing a playoff by one stroke to finish runner-up last Saturday at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids. Nelson carded +2 over par with rounds of 72-70 142.