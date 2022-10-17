Jason Sudeikis allegedly threw himself under Olivia Wilde’s car amid split: nanny

Jason Sudeikis was so distraught by his breakup with Olivia Wilde that he allegedly threw himself in front of her car to prevent her from leaving, his and the “Don’t Worry Darling” director’s former nanny claims in a shocking new interview.

The nanny, who claims she was fired though a source tells Page Six she resigned, says the “Ted Lasso” actor became distressed when Wilde tried to leave to see now-boyfriend Harry Styles with a salad and her “special dressing.”

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s former nanny told all about the former couple’s split in a new interview. Getty Images

“The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house,” she told the Daily Mail . “She was saying: ‘I’m scared of you, Jason, I’m scared of you.’ And he said: ‘If you’re scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?’

“So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave.”

The nanny claimed Wilde, 38, got out of the car and back inside where Sudeikis, 47, met her.

“He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry,” the nanny claimed. “Jason told me: ‘She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she’s leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry].'”

The nanny further claimed the “Don’t Worry Darling” director made a “special salad dressing” for Harry Styles, which did Sudeikis in emotionally. GC Images

It appears the “special salad dressing” Wilde made for Sudeikis and their kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, was the straw that broke the camel’s back for the “SNL” alum.

“Out of everything, he was like, ‘She made her special salad dressing and took it to him,'” she recalled.

A rep for Sudeikis didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

A source tells Page Six Sudeikis was “heartbroken” at the time of the alleged incident. SL, Terma / BACKGRID

Our source adds that the “Horrible Bosses” actor was “heartbroken” at the time of the alleged incident.

The “O.C.” alum publicly has denied leaving Sudeikis for the 28-year-old former One Direction crooner, whom she met on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling,” in which Styles starred in and Wilde directed.

The former couple reportedly split in November 2020. AFP via Getty Images

“The complete horses–t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she told Vanity Fair in her October cover story. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry.

“Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight.”

The exes, who got engaged in 2013, co-parented their two kids during lockdown until they realized the dynamic “was no longer beneficial.”

“We could be better parents as friends who live in different houses,” Wilde told the publication, bashing the “false narratives and drama” surrounding their breakup since news broke in November 2020.

Styles and Wilde were first romantically linked in January 2021 after they were seen holding hands at his pal Jeff Azoff’s wedding in Montecito, Calif.