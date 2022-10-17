Read full article on original website
Dorothy L. Hardin, 95, Petersburg
Dorothy L. Hardin, 95, of Petersburg, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Amber Manor Care Center in Petersburg. She was born May 10, 1927, to Albert and Zelpha (Stephen) McLaughlin in Velpen. Dorothy graduated from Otwell High School and went on to work for and eventually retire from General...
Sharon Kruger Disinger, 87, Santa Claus
Sharon Kruger Disinger, 87, of Santa Claus, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away at 10:36 p.m., on Monday, October 17, 2022, at her residence in Santa Claus, Indiana. She was born August 7, 1935, in Huntingburg to Ervin E. and Mildred (Souders) Kruger. Sharon was a graduate of Huntingburg High School’s...
Sherry Ann Van Winkle, 75, Ferdinand
Sherry Ann Van Winkle, 75, of Ferdinand, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at her home. Sherry was born in Tell City on February 19, 1947, to Albert and Mary B. (Barbre) Wheatley. She was united in marriage to Robert Van Winkle on September 17, 1966, in St. John’s Catholic...
LaVerne B. Weisman, 81, Ireland
LaVerne B. Weisman, 81, of Ireland, Ind., passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper. LaVerne was born in Jasper, Indiana on March 7, 1941, to Wilfred and Marcella (Werner) Beyke. She married Charles W. Weisman on August 24, 1963, in...
Dubois County Medication Collection being held Oct. 29
You can be a part of the addiction solution by bagging your expired, unused, and unwanted pharmaceuticals and disposing of them at the Dubois County Medication Collection on Saturday, October 29, as part of the DEA National Pharmaceutical Drug Take Back Event. The Jasper State Police Post, located at 2209...
Halloween Events and Trick-or-Treating information
Trick or Treating (only visit homes with porch lights turned on) Holland Trick-or-Treat is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jasper Trick-or-Treating hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Huntingburg Trick-or-Treat hours are from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Ferdinand Trick-or-Treat hours are 5 to 7 p.m. Birdseye Trick-or-Treat is from...
Rotary Club of Dubois County recognizes impact of polio
Poliomyelitis, or polio, is a paralyzing and potentially fatal disease that still threatens children in some parts of the world. Poliovirus invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis in hours. It can strike people of any age but mainly affects children under five. Polio can be prevented by vaccines, but it is not curable. Unlike most diseases, polio can be eradicated.
Letter: Commissioner Brames says ‘Thank you’; endorses Beckman
As the year 2022 rapidly comes to a close, so does my term as Dubois County Commissioner. I have served for eight years and have decided not to run for a third term. I have learned a great deal over the years about everything from roads to criminal justice. I want to thank you and all of the citizens of Dubois County for the support you have shown me during my term in office. It has truly been a rewarding experience.
Vincennes University Jasper to host Jasper PreVU on Nov. 3
Vincennes University Jasper PreVU Day is an excellent way for prospective students and their families to experience all VUJ offers. Future Trailblazers are invited to Jasper PreVU on Thursday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (ET). The event will be full of essential information. Students and their families...
Q&A with State Rep. 63 candidates Teresa Kendall and Shane Lindauer
The Indiana House of Representatives is the lower house of the Indiana General Assembly. Elected members serve two-year terms without term limits. District 63 now includes Bainbridge, Boone, Patoka, Harbison, Madison and Marion townships in Dubois County and parts of Pike, Daviess, and Martin counties. State representatives are elected every two years.
Q&A for the Dubois County Council District 1 candidates Matt Johnson and Craig Greulich
County Council members perform the duties of the legislative branch of the county government and have the ultimate decision-making power regarding fiscal affairs. The council has the authority to view or review fiscal matters, determine proper policy, and set priorities for the allocation and expenditure of county funds. Typically these...
Q&A with Dubois County Council District 2 candidates Ryan Craig and Dennis Tedrow
County Council members perform the duties of the legislative branch of the county government and have the ultimate decision-making power regarding fiscal affairs. The council has the authority to view or review fiscal matters, determine proper policy, and set priorities for the allocation and expenditure of county funds. Typically these...
Election 2022
Scroll down for candidate information. Due to Jasper Downtown Revitalization Construction going on, the County Election Board has moved early voting to the 35th Street Fire Station, 118 East 35th Street, Jasper. Dubois County voters can take part in early voting at the 35th Street Fire Station in Jasper. which...
Dubois County emergency services holding local disaster training exercise
The Dubois County Local Emergency Planning Committee will host a live exercise on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The exercise will simulate a hazardous material incident at the City of Jasper Gas & Water Department, 852 Second Ave. and is designed to improve local responders’ abilities to handle an incident involving a hazardous chemical release.
