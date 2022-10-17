As the year 2022 rapidly comes to a close, so does my term as Dubois County Commissioner. I have served for eight years and have decided not to run for a third term. I have learned a great deal over the years about everything from roads to criminal justice. I want to thank you and all of the citizens of Dubois County for the support you have shown me during my term in office. It has truly been a rewarding experience.

