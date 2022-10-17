ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News

Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
On3.com

BBNBA: John Wall makes his return; Tyrese Maxey plays well again

If John Calipari happened to tune into any NBA games on Thursday night, he would have had a lot to smile about. Despite only two NBA games taking place on Thursday evening on what was the third day of the 2022-23 season, three former Wildcats saw on-court action. In the first contest of the evening, Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers fell 90-88 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Following this nailbiter, John Wall and the Los Angeles Clipper narrowly defeated Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in a 103-97 battle.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy