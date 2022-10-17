ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Jason Sudeikis allegedly kicked nanny out in drunken fit amid Olivia Wilde feud

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1880Yp_0icPSDTB00

Jason Sudeikis allegedly threw his kids’ nanny out of his house as he was filled with rage over Olivia Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles, the former employee claims in a new interview with the Daily Mail .

“You’re going to get your stuff and get out. Why are you sending her messages?” the nanny, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed the “Ted Lasso” star told her while they were in London for Season 2 of the Apple TV show.

The woman claimed she responded to her boss, “Jason, you’ve been drinking and I can tell that you’re drunk. You’re very angry and I’m afraid of you.'”

The nanny alleged to Daily Mail that the “drunk and out of control” actor then fired her because she had been texting with Wilde, 38.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2JDd_0icPSDTB00
Jason Sudeikis allegedly threw out his nanny amid a drunken rage over Olivia Wilde.
GC Images

However, a source tells Page Six that the nanny “resigned” and was not let go.

A rep for Wilde reiterated that claim to Daily Mail, saying the woman “chose” to resign.

The nanny also told The Daily Mail that she had plans to quit working for the family by the end of January, but offered to work another six months until they found a replacement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYxfw_0icPSDTB00
Sources on behalf of Sudeikis and Wilde both say the nanny “resigned.”
Getty Images

The dispute between her and Sudeikis, in which she was allegedly told to leave, took place on Feb. 1, 2021.

The nanny claimed to Daily Mail that she packed her bags — per the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s request — and went to the $719-a-night Rosewood London hotel, where she stayed for a month with her dog. Her Hollywood bosses reportedly took care of the bill.

Once she returned to the US, the woman said, she was left without a means to collect unemployment because her former bosses — both Wilde and Sudeikis — claimed she resigned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKu9I_0icPSDTB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DIwD9_0icPSDTB00

“I got nothing, nothing at all,” the nanny alleged. “I asked about severance pay but they didn’t give me anything. It has been terribly difficult for me.”

She added, “The most difficult part is I have been a nanny for 20 years and it’s my career. I adore children. I was so happy in what I do.”

Sudeikis and Wilde share two children: Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27sSei_0icPSDTB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2je8sV_0icPSDTB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lk2rn_0icPSDTB00

The former couple, who got engaged in 2013, were announced as broken up in November 2020 — around the same time the “Booksmart” director had been filming “Don’t Worry Darling” with her now-boyfriend, Harry Styles.

Wilde recently said it was a “horses–t idea” that she left Sudeikis for Styles, 28, but the nanny told the Daily Mail that the “Hall Pass” star was heartbroken over the split.

“I do have sympathy for Jason because I lived with him and saw him every day and we had a lot of good times,” she said. “But the bad times were really bad.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40JkzJ_0icPSDTB00
“I started thinking all the other families were the same,” the nanny claimed.
WireImage

The nanny also claimed that Sudeikis “really wanted to make things work” with Wilde, and he “left everything to go to therapy and to try harder to do better and it didn’t work out.”

The woman said the drama between the Hollywood pair had lasting effects on her.

“This just tore me apart and I was afraid to work with any other families, thinking they’re just going to hurt me,” the nanny claimed. “I started thinking all the other families were the same.”

Wilde and Sudeikis also told Page Six in a joint statement on Monday, “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.

“Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.“

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Amber Heard Allegedly Gets Into A Fight With Girlfriend Eve Barlow

Domestic violence allegations continue for Amber Heard. Months after the actress lost a defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp, which saw the jury award him $8.35 million, Heard reportedly got into a fight with her current beau, Eve Barlow. According to International Business Times, the fight was in a hotel in Israel, where Heard has been vacationing with daughter Oonagh Page following the defamation trial. However, the report states that the daughter wasn’t present during the incident. There isn’t any footage of the said fight, but several witnesses are documented, most notably a citizen who claims to have heard a loud noise that indicated a fight inside a hotel room.
WASHINGTON STATE
OK! Magazine

Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans

Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
PORT CHESTER, NY
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
The List

The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt

There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
StyleCaster

Ex-Scientology Officer Claims Nicole Kidman Was a ‘Negative Influence’ On Tom Cruise—Why They Divorced

After an ex-Scientology officer made some scathing accusations against the infamous church in his new book, many people are asking: Why did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman file for divorce? The book A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology by Mike Rinder revealed the church’s true intentions for the Eyes Wide Shut stars’ relationship. During the filming of Eyes Wide Shut, Rinder claims Tom ignored Scientology leader David Miscavige’s calls. According to this new book, the leader called for Marty Rathbun to audit Tom, which was a process through which the subject is walked through...
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
Daily Mail

Hilaria Baldwin gushes over newborn seventh child Ilaria making her 'tired' but 'happy'... as her husband Alec Baldwin settles wrongful death lawsuit with Hutchins family

Alec Baldwin's second wife Hillary 'Hilaria' Thomas shared three Instastories on Wednesday gushing over their newborn daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin. The first post featured the 38-year-old Boston native - who boasts 983K followers - nursing their seventh child 'for the millionth time' early in the morning. In the afternoon,...
VERMONT STATE
Page Six

Page Six

150K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy