Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year
So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
Engadget
Facebook Groups now include Reels and more anti-misinformation tools
Facebook is giving Groups a tune-up with new features, not to mention tools to ensure healthy discussions. Like it or not, Reels are coming to Groups — members can share how-to guides, vacation recaps and other videos using the seemingly omnipresent format. You can also update your Group profile to share things you might have in common, and signal that you're open to messages. And if you want to broadcast an event, you can share public Facebook events as Instagram Stories.
This Viral Concealer Has Become Shoppers ‘Holy Grail’ for That Flawless Full-Coverage Look — Now Only $12 for Amazon's Early Access Sale
Just when we thought we knew what our holy grail concealer was, TikTok shows us the real deal. On March 17, a TikToker by the name of Abby Rivera or @abbythebadassmom shared a video that has shocked the makeup community, because Rivera may have just found the perfect concealer. She posted the video with the caption, “I think I found it!!” and it’s already gained millions of views. In the video, she starts it by covering her concealed eye, saying “I think I found it, I think I found it — the most perfect concealer.” She added how long she’s been...
Engadget
Adobe's upcoming AI experiments include a powerful drag-and-drop composite tool
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Adobe is working on a new feature that makes it possible to create composite images with just a few clicks. During its latest round of sneak peaks for experimental features, Adobe has showed off Project Clever Composites that uses AI and automation to quickly combine two images together. If you want a picture showing you standing in front of a tourist spot like the Eiffel Tower or the Leaning Tower of Pisa, you'd have to cut your photo out of an image and trim its edges. Then, after you paste it in front of the background you want, you still need to adjust the lighting, scale and color to make it blend seamlessly. Clever Composites can do all that on its own.
Engadget
Snapchat lets subscribers choose when their stories expire
It's also launching custom notifications sounds, camera borders and more on Snapchat+. Snap has introduced a number of features for its Snapchat+ subscription app, including a new "Story Expiration" feature, along with custom notification sounds, camera borders and more. The Story feature looks useful, and appears designed to tempt hardcore users to sign up for the $4 per month service.
Engadget
Formovie Theater review: A formidable $3,000 Dolby Vision UST projector
On the one hand, Ultra Short Throw (UST) projectors offer a top-notch home theater experience at a fraction the cost of a comparably sized TV. On the other, features like Dolby Vision that you expect on a good 4K TV are nowhere to be found on any projectors, UST or otherwise.
Engadget
Akai reveals a bigger sibling for one of the best budget MIDI controllers
Akai's MPK Mini mk3 is a solid and affordable way to get into MIDI keyboard controllers, but there's still a chance you want more flexibility for your music-making sessions. Thankfully, the company now has a more powerful option that still keeps costs in check. The just-launched MPK Mini Plus offers more range by expanding from 25 to 37 keys, and introduces more advanced elements like a two-track step/live sequencer, chord and scale modes, DAW-friendly transport controls and wheels for pitch bending and modulation. You'll also find full five-pin MIDI ports (you previously needed USB) as well as CV/Gate connectors for attaching synths and similar modular equipment.
Engadget
Moog resurrects Moogerfooger effects as a collection of digital plugins
Moogerfoogers are among some of the most sought after effects pedals out there. They were originally introduced in 1998 and were in many ways direct descendants of some of the . They were in 2018, but even during their lifespan they could be difficult to get a hold of thanks to limited production. Because of this they command quite the premium on the used market, with the MF-104 Analog Delay sometimes fetching north of $1,500.
Engadget
The 2021 Apple TV 4K is cheaper than ever right now
It's now being sold for $100 at Amazon. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Engadget
The bizarre saga of Meta, The Wire and their fight over Indian content moderation
When a journalist at The Wire, an independent Indian publication, published a story on October 6th about a meme page’s claim that their Instagram post had been wrongfully removed, it hardly seemed like the kind of story that would draw much attention. The Instagram account, @cringearchivist, was a private account with fewer than 1,000 followers. The fact that their post, a satirical image depicting an Indian government official, was removed for breaking the app’s rules around sexual activity — despite showing nothing of the sort — was odd, but not the kind of thing that might draw international attention.
Engadget
Google Messages updates bring iOS reactions and YouTube embeds
Google has detailed the new, recent and upcoming changes to its Messages app in an effort to advocate for the more widespread adoption of the RCS messaging protocol. Apple chief Tim Cook recently made clear that the company has no plans to fix the 'green bubbles' texting experience anytime soon, but Google's feature additions improve messaging interoperability between iOS and Android. Earlier this year, it rolled out an update for the Messages app that allowed it to display iMessage reactions as emoji. More recently, it launched the ability to react to SMS texts from iPhone users with emoji reactions, as well.
Engadget
Google's Pixel Buds Pro are down to a new low of $150 right now
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Google's Pixel Buds...
Engadget
The Morning After: The Silent Hill universe is expanding, with help from J.J. Abrams
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Konami today dropped a ton of news about the future of its iconic horror franchise. Aside from confirming that , the studio revealed three new games. Townfall comes from Annapurna Interactive and No Code, a Glasgow studio known for strong narrative titles like and Stories Untold. The short teaser for Townfall looks to be the most traditional Silent Hill game of the trio.
Engadget
Google's iOS 16 lock screen widgets are now available
Gmail, Maps and other apps are now within closer reach. Google's iOS 16 lock screen widgets are officially available. As outlined in September, the widgets give you at-a-glance info and shortcuts for some of the company's core apps. Gmail can show your new message counts, while Maps can either provide a link to favorite trips (like the commute home) or searches for destinations like restaurants. Widgets for Chrome and the Google app, meanwhile, can help you start web searches, issue voice commands or launch features like Lens translation and Chrome's Dino game.
Comments / 0