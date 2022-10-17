Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss reveals uniform combination for Week 8 showdown at LSU
When No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0 overall, 3-0 in SEC play) aims to remain undefeated after its Week 8 showdown at LSU (5-2 overall, 3-1), it’s going to be doing so with plenty of drip. Ole Miss revealed the uniform combination for the clash against LSU and it’ll be...
Top Auburn football coaching candidate may have flown to Nebraska for meeting
There’s nothing that gets college football die-hards going like tracking the trajectory of private flights from areas of interest to others. Deion Sanders’ potential flight from Jackson, Mississippi to the Plains got many Tiger fans excited about the prospect of ‘Prime Time’ becoming the next Auburn football head coach.
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Ole Miss
It’s going to be an exciting Saturday in Tiger Stadium as LSU welcomes the SEC West’s last undefeated team to town. Here to explain to us what exactly is happening at Ole Miss is Red Cup Rebellion’s One Man To Beat. This Q&A isn’t for X’s and O’s, it’s for having real fun.
Natchez Democrat
Bulldog selected to coach in Mississippi-Alabama game
NATCHEZ — Lady Bulldog basketball Head Coach and Athletic Director Alphaka Moore will coach in the Mississippi Association of Coaches 2023 Mississippi-Alabama basketball game this spring. Natchez-Adams School District announced the news Wednesday morning. Moore will be the assistant coach for the Mississippi Girls team when they play the...
An Auburn player's account of the arguments on the sideline against Ole Miss
ESPN made it sound like there was some drama on the Auburn sideline during the Ole Miss game.
wtva.com
MSU football announces death of Tupelo native Sam Westmoreland
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State announced the death of a freshman football player from Tupelo. The player is Samuel Westmoreland, 19. The cause of death has not been announced. Capt. Brett Watson of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department said no foul play is suspected. Westmoreland was found late Wednesday...
Podcast: Why didn't Auburn football fire Bryan Harsin?
We discuss what is happening at Auburn on the latest Locked On Auburn.
wtva.com
Wendy's Giant of the Week - Ty Murphy of Eupora
The Wendy's Giant of the Week is Eupora quarterback Ty Murphy. What a week for Eupora. They got Game of the Week. They won that Game of the Week. And now they get Giant of the Week in a hard-fought battle that was decided by a pick six. Ty Murphy...
hailstate.com
Statement On The Death Of MSU Student-Athlete
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. He was set to turn 19 on Friday.
thelocalvoice.net
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
thelocalvoice.net
Gift Promises to Ensure Continued Growth of University of Mississippi Accountancy Program
Robersons give generously to support new home for Patterson School of Accountancy. Brian Roberson, who earned University of Mississippi undergraduate and master’s degrees in accounting nearly three decades ago, wants his alma mater to have the resources to make the dream of building a new home for the Patterson School of Accountancy come true.
WLBT
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The funeral arrangements have been announced for Walker Fielder, the University of Mississippi student killed during a hit-and-run in Oxford over the weekend. The Madison native was one of two students hit by a vehicle in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall early Sunday morning.
wtva.com
More than $2M to help workforce in northeast Mississippi
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - More than $2 million will be used to enhance workforce development in northeast Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves made the announcement Tuesday at Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC) in Booneville. The college will use the money to train members of the workforce. Accelerate Mississippi administered the funds.
WAPT
Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run was 'the kind of guy people wanted to be around'
JACKSON, Miss. — University of Mississippi leaders are asking for prayers for a student who was killed and another student who was injured in a hit-and-run. Walker Fielder, of Madison, was killed and Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was critically injured in the hit-and-run in the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall.
WRAL
Raleigh native seriously injured in hit-and-run near Ole Miss
Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20,...
Alabama hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
One shot at Oxford apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square
The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
wtva.com
Information sought on runaway in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
Oxford hostage suspect killed by Mississippi deputies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of holding two teenagers hostage was reportedly shot to death by Lafayette County deputies Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic situation in Oxford at around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says a man and a woman were arguing, and the […]
