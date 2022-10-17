Robert Kraft, Dana Blumberg hit another party after surprise wedding

What a way to “kick off” their marriage.

Robert Kraft and his new wife Dana Blumberg kept the party going after their surprise wedding in New York City on Friday by hitting another star-studded soirée.

The newlyweds stopped by Lil Baby’s album release party hosted by James Harden at L’Avenue at Saks after their wedding reception wrapped, an insider exclusively tells Page Six.

“[Kraft] was so energetic it was incredible,” the source said. “He took a shot of tequila with Lil Baby and the rest of the crew and was in the photo booth taking pictures as well.”

We’re told the New England Patriots owner, 81, and Blumberg, 47, arrived at the rapper’s fête at around 12 a.m.

We’re told there was “some dancing,” but Kraft was mostly spotted chatting with friends.

Ed Sheeran, who attended the billionaire’s wedding earlier in the evening to perform a song alongside Elton John, also stopped by Lil Baby’s celebration for about 20 minutes.

And another source told us that rapper Future was also at the bash — and that he took a private shopping break during the party.

“Future took a break from the festivities to do some late night shopping on the newly renovated men’s floor at Saks,” the second source said, adding, “Lil Baby invited Robert… They came straight from the wedding, in their wedding attire.”

Michael Rubin, who is partners with Lil Baby in a vintage team jersey maker Mitchelle & Ness, was also there.

“The whole party came together in under a week, it was wild,” the first insider said adding that partygoers didn’t clear out until 4 a.m.

Kraft is close pals with Lil Baby and even hosted the “Freestyle” artist at a Patriots game along with Meek Mill in September 2021.

Page Six broke the news that Kraft and Blumberg tied the knot in a surprise wedding at the Hall des Lumières in Tribeca on Friday.

The “Tiny Dancer” singer put on an hour-long performance at the wedding and did a duet with Sheeran to the song “Candle in the Wind.”

Tom Brady also showed up to the wedding without Gisele Bündchen by his side amid rumors they are divorcing, we exclusively reported.

Other heavy hitters to attend Kraft’s nuptials to the ophthalmologist included Meek Mill, Tommy Hilfiger, Drew Bledsoe, Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Randy Moss, Andre Tippett, Vince Wilfork, and Richard Seymour.

Also there were NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Ari Emanuel, David Zaslav, Brian Grazer, Mary Erdoes, Stephen Schwarzman, Ken Langone, Shari Redstone, Lally Weymouth, Michael Rubin, Camille Fishel, Casey Wasserman, and Kraft’s sons, including Patriots president Jonathan Kraft.

The highly respected doctor based at New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia had been dating Kraft since 2019. We exclusively reported that they got engaged in March.

Kraft was previously married to his college sweetheart and famed philanthropist , Myra Kraft, until 2011 when she passed away from cancer at the age of 68.