WALA-TV FOX10
Manci’s Antique Club Daphne Witches Ride
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Manci’s Antique Club Daphne Witches Ride is coming up on Sunday, October 30th. This family friendly event is free. You can walk, ride your bike, or even your golf cart. There is also an afterparty at Manci’s Antique Club at 5pm featuring Johnny Hayes & Friends with no cover charge!
Dogs on beach in Gulf Shores against the law; some residents, visitors not cooperating
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A beach is the place for friends and family to hang out, but not all welcome pets. The City of Gulf Shores has a law that prohibits all dogs and pets, even service dogs from stepping foot in the white sand. But some people are not taking it seriously. Steve […]
Mobile man surviving ‘homeless on purpose’ journey
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
2022 Halloween Festivities in Baldwin County
Looking for Halloween festivities in Baldwin County, Alabama? From theme parks to pumpkin festivals to steam trains, we have you covered! All events are kid friendly but some have portions that are better suited for older children and adults.
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 teams up with Gilmore for free shred event in Baldwin County this Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Identity Theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country, but there are some things you can do to protect yourself like shredding your personal or sensitive documents. Six months ago we teamed up with Gilmore for our most successful shred event so far when we served over 1,000 cars.
WALA-TV FOX10
iHeart Media gives the rundown on weekend events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -iHeart Media is giving the rundown on this weekend’s events. MOVIES IN THE PARK: THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG -Thurs 6pm, Detonti Square Park (311 N Conception Street), Mobile. Rated G: A waitress, desperate to fulfill her dreams as a restaurant owner, is set on a...
Mobile restaurant receives prestigious culinary award
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hummingbird Way has received The James Beard Smart Catch Leader status for its usage of sustainable seafood. The Hummingbird Way, located on George Street, has many different seafood options on its menu including dishes with oysters, shrimp and other types of seafood. According to the website, the restaurant is known […]
New Tractor Supply store to be built in Lucedale
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WRKG) – A new Tractor Supply retail store is scheduled to be built in Lucedale in 2023. The city’s Board of Aldermen approved the proposed plat and design Tuesday, Oct. 18 for construction to begin on Ventura Drive, next to Rainforest Carwash. A spokesperson for the company said construction is scheduled to begin […]
Need for food assistance remains high in Baldwin County
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Prodisee Pantry warehouse in Spanish Fort is slowly filling up, but some shelves are still empty. “Our families are telling us that inflation, gas prices are really hitting them hard,” said Executive Director Deann Servos. Servos expects to feed 1500 families in Baldwin County this Thanksgiving. The Turkey Trot […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Order of Isis ‘Masked Up for a Cure Chili Cook Off’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join the Order of Isis for their ‘Masked Up for a Cure Chili Cook Off’. Here’s some info they sent us about the event!. “Join us Saturday, November 12th in Mardi Gras Park as we support St. Jude the best way we know how, masked up (Mardi Gras masks encouraged) and cooking our best chili. Setup starts at 10am, the spoon drops at 11am and the tasting starts at 2pm. Taste and vote tickets are $10. Secure one of the limited spots and cook up your best recipe. It’s sure to be a good time.
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope Pier
The Blind Tiger will be offering burgers at its new location.Image by Thorsten Frenzel from Pixabay. If you have visited Fairhope Alabama, there’s no doubt that you have walked on the Fairhope Pier and wondered about the vacant restaurant building that stands about mid-way down the iconic structure. Well, wonder no more! A new restaurant has plans to open its doors in 2023.
Cold weather shelter opens for homeless at warehouse in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 8,000-square-foot warehouse has been opened for the homeless who need somewhere to stay during the freezing weather. The warehouse, located on 1710 Old Canal Street near Ladd Peebles Stadium, has a generator, blankets, and food. Driftwood Housing and the Homeless in Mobile group have supplied those items. The Love All […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Festa Italiana returns this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Festa Italiana returns this weekend to downtown Pensacola. Festa Italiana is a celebration of all things Italian, including food offerings like shrimp scampi, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, sausage and pepper sandwiches, and tiramisu. Italian music, prize drawings and a silent auction are all part of the event. This year’s drawing: 1st prize is $1,000, 2nd is $500, and 3rd is $250, all cash prizes. Festa Italiana is our major annual fundraising event. Proceeds are used to supplement our annual charitable donations and scholarships in the Pensacola area.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police cracking down on panhandling downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are bringing attention to what they call a growing problem. Panhandling downtown. Captain Matt Garrett said they’ve seen an increase specifically on Dauphin street at restaurants with outdoor seating. “If they do experience this themselves, please call us. Obviously, we want people to...
Pet of the Week: Happy Remy has a lot of love to give
Our Pet of the Week is a one-year-old dachshund/beagle mix named Remy.
Your Guide to Trunk-Or-Treat Events in Baldwin County
Who doesn't love Trunk or Treat? Trunks of vehicles outfitted with a spooky theme, fun activities, and candy galore is the perfect time for children. With it being a safer alternative to the traditional trick or treating, most trunk-or-treat events are held at public locations like churches and area businesses.
WALA-TV FOX10
House damaged after fire on Marine Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue battled a house fire on Marine Street Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters said no one was inside the house. Authorities are investigating what sparked the blaze. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you...
WALA-TV FOX10
Telecommunication outage affects 911 service in Northwest Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida report that a major telecommunication carrier outage is causing residents to have difficulty calling 911. In Escambia County, callers who are unable to get through to 911 can contact the Escambia County Emergency Communications at 850-471-6310...
City of Fairhope searching for solutions as delivery trucks clog everyday traffic
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Fairhope is a staple for residents and visitors. Local businesses and city administrative offices make up most of the downtown area. Section Street is already a small, but when delivery trucks are parked in the middle, it causes a major hazard for some. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police Department said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
The 3rd Annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Magnolia Springs Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the 3rd annual Magnolia Springs Firefighter Festival on October 22 from 10 am – 5pm on the front lawn of the Magnolia Springs Fire Station at 14809 Gates Avenue. They will be selling food plates, have arts &...
