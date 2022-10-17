Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
I-210 eastbound inside lane closed near La. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid I-210 eastbound due to a wreck causing traffic congestion. The accident is near the La. 14 exit.
KPLC TV
Village of Elizabeth boil advisory lifted
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Village of Elizabeth boil advisory has been lifted today effective immediately, according to Elizabeth officials. The advisory was put into place on Oct. 18 for hydrant repair.
KPLC TV
Dixy Drive and surrounding areas in Lake Charles could soon get some much-needed TLC.
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lake Charles family turns yard into spooky outdoor theatre. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Housing Authority to create plan for development of Dixy Drive, surrounding areas
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Dixy Drive and surrounding areas in Lake Charles could soon get some much-needed TLC. “The roof caved in four different places, so I lost everything,” Kimberly Trahan said. “I had a four-bedroom, and we lost everything. You know, we’re starting over.”. Trahan...
KPLC TV
New Forensic Center
Dixy Drive and surrounding areas in Lake Charles could soon get some much-needed TLC. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
LDWF stocks Jennings, Ragley parks with channel catfish
Dixy Drive and surrounding areas in Lake Charles could soon get some much-needed TLC. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Firefighters respond to vehicle in creek on Camp Edgewood Rd.
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a car that was found upside down in a creek along Camp Edgewood Rd. Ward 6 and Beauregard Fire District 2 firefighters responded to the crash near the Pamhandle Rd. intersection east of DeQuincy around 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022. Authorities say...
KPLC TV
Groundbreaking held for Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new forensic center in Calcasieu Parish has been years in the making, and Thursday was the official groundbreaking. “The new building that we’re getting we’re really excited about - we’ve been working on this for seven to eight years if not longer. It’s going to be state-of-the-art one of the finest ones in Louisiana,” said Calcasieu Parish Coroner Terry Welke.
Chuck Fest This Weekend In Downtown Lake Charles, Louisiana
Chuck Fest returns to Downtown Lake Charles this weekend with food trucks, art vendors, live music, and so much more. Chuck Fest is a one-of-a-kind event with the purpose of celebrating local talent, culture, music, art, food, and the people that make Lake Charles a special place. There will be...
PHOTOS: Car Catches Fire at McDonalds on Prien in Lake Charles
If you aren't following Kitty News At Your Service, you're missing out on some behind-the-scenes news for sure. She always seems to have the inside info and the tea on things going on around the Lake Area. Monday night was no exception. Monday evening, a car pulled into the McDonald's...
KPLC TV
Al “Puddler” Harris dies at 86
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Louisiana musician and entertainer Al “Puddler” Harris has passed away at the age of 86. Harris died at his residence on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. A piano player who began his musical career on the Louisiana Hayride, Harris later joined the Ricky...
Lake Charles American Press
Allen Parish to transform into bargain-hunter’s paradise this weekend
Bargain hunters and collectors will be hitting the road this weekend for the 6th annual Allen Parish Flea Market Trail. The two-day event will be held 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 across the parish. Admission is free. Shoppers can browse more than 50 garage sales,...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles family turns yard into spooky outdoor theatre
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a house that will put anyone in the Halloween spirit. From “Hocus Pocus” to “Halloween Town” and even the Muppets, this Spooktacular home theatre display in Lake Charles is playing all the Halloween classics. Since 2018 the Privet home...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 20, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 20, 2022. Tremain Lashawl Morris, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. John Aaron Lavergne, 24, Lake Charles: Home invasion; false imprisonment. Roderick Demond Simmons Jr., 30, Orange, TX:...
KPLC TV
Coroner working to ID body found in Sulphur
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A body was found Tuesday evening on Canal Street in Sulphur, according to police. The call came in around 5 p.m. but the unidentified body is believed to have “been there for a while,” according to Sgt. Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department.
westcentralsbest.com
Nurse Practitioner Arrested in Lake Charles for Rape
Lake Charles, La - On October 13, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint in reference to a Nurse Practitioner, Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, Iowa, raping a victim during an office visit at a local health care facility. During the investigation, detectives executed search warrants, at which time...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory issued for Lacassine area
Lacassine, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for residents in the Lacassine area, according to Jeff Davis Water Commission 1.
KPLC TV
Texas man returned to Lake Charles to face homicide charge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a homicide at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way has been returned to Lake Charles. Eskinder Seyifu Mekuria, 47, of Humble, Texas, was arrested in Houston last week in connection with the death of Houston man Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46.
KPLC TV
City of Lake Charles announces youth initiatives
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More activities are coming to Lake Charles for kids and even teens to enjoy. Tuesday, city officials announced the launch of new initiatives, as well as the re-launch of youth programs that have been on hold for over two years. The Mayor’s Youth Partnership aims...
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.
Comments / 0