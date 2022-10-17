ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Village of Elizabeth boil advisory lifted

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Village of Elizabeth boil advisory has been lifted today effective immediately, according to Elizabeth officials. The advisory was put into place on Oct. 18 for hydrant repair.
ELIZABETH, LA
KPLC TV

New Forensic Center

Dixy Drive and surrounding areas in Lake Charles could soon get some much-needed TLC. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Firefighters respond to vehicle in creek on Camp Edgewood Rd.

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters responded to a car that was found upside down in a creek along Camp Edgewood Rd. Ward 6 and Beauregard Fire District 2 firefighters responded to the crash near the Pamhandle Rd. intersection east of DeQuincy around 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022. Authorities say...
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

Groundbreaking held for Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new forensic center in Calcasieu Parish has been years in the making, and Thursday was the official groundbreaking. “The new building that we’re getting we’re really excited about - we’ve been working on this for seven to eight years if not longer. It’s going to be state-of-the-art one of the finest ones in Louisiana,” said Calcasieu Parish Coroner Terry Welke.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Al “Puddler” Harris dies at 86

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former Louisiana musician and entertainer Al “Puddler” Harris has passed away at the age of 86. Harris died at his residence on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. A piano player who began his musical career on the Louisiana Hayride, Harris later joined the Ricky...
WINNSBORO, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles family turns yard into spooky outdoor theatre

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a house that will put anyone in the Halloween spirit. From “Hocus Pocus” to “Halloween Town” and even the Muppets, this Spooktacular home theatre display in Lake Charles is playing all the Halloween classics. Since 2018 the Privet home...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 20, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 20, 2022. Tremain Lashawl Morris, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. John Aaron Lavergne, 24, Lake Charles: Home invasion; false imprisonment. Roderick Demond Simmons Jr., 30, Orange, TX:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Coroner working to ID body found in Sulphur

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A body was found Tuesday evening on Canal Street in Sulphur, according to police. The call came in around 5 p.m. but the unidentified body is believed to have “been there for a while,” according to Sgt. Jason Gully, with the Sulphur Police Department.
SULPHUR, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Nurse Practitioner Arrested in Lake Charles for Rape

Lake Charles, La - On October 13, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint in reference to a Nurse Practitioner, Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, Iowa, raping a victim during an office visit at a local health care facility. During the investigation, detectives executed search warrants, at which time...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Texas man returned to Lake Charles to face homicide charge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a homicide at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way has been returned to Lake Charles. Eskinder Seyifu Mekuria, 47, of Humble, Texas, was arrested in Houston last week in connection with the death of Houston man Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

City of Lake Charles announces youth initiatives

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More activities are coming to Lake Charles for kids and even teens to enjoy. Tuesday, city officials announced the launch of new initiatives, as well as the re-launch of youth programs that have been on hold for over two years. The Mayor’s Youth Partnership aims...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

