Read full article on original website
Related
‘Personal Use’ of Heroin, MDMA and Cocaine Has Been Decriminalised in the ACT
People caught with small amounts of illicit drugs, like cocaine, ice, heroin and speed, will be spared criminal charges in the Australian Capital Territory from 2023, after the territory government became the first in Australia to agree to decriminalising personal possession. On Thursday, the ACT’s parliament passed new laws—first tabled...
Free vapes will be given to pregnant women to help them quit smoking
PREGNANT women are set to be offered free vapes to help them quit smoking under a new council scheme. Lambeth Council estimate that the service will save parents £2,000 a year through not having to buy tobacco and also reduce the chance of harm to unborn children. The South...
Comments / 0