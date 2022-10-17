Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Midland County, MI
Midland County in Michigan is a top choice when it comes to immersing yourself in the great outdoors while having a breadth of activities available at your fingertips. The seat of the county is Midland. The name of the county originated from the fact that the county is located near...
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week
The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
UpNorthLive.com
Man hopes to find site of parents' 1977 plane crash in Michigan
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is asking for Michiganders' help in locating the site of his parents' plane crash, which has not been located in over 40 years. John Block Sr. and Jean Block have been missing since July 4, 1977, according to their son John Block Jr. Another story:...
Bulk item stickers could officially be trashed for good in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Bay City Commission is considering making some changes that could eliminate bulk item pickup tags while setting the stage for a new era of recycling in the city. The Bay City Commission received an ordinance amendment for its first reading on Oct. 17 that revises...
Frankenmuth loses another business icon in Judy Zehnder Keller
The Bavarian Inn Lodge announced Wednesday on social media that its president and owner, Judy Zehnder Keller, has passed away. She was 77 years old.
recordpatriot.com
Midland Mall is on the clock
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Midland Mall must meet two deadlines for replacing its fire alarm system in order to avoid having many of its retail spaces be evacuated. Fire Marshal John Jurek sent a three-page letter on Oct. 5 to the Midland...
80th Ave. Closing To Transport Plane To Evart Airport
On Thursday, Oct. 20, 80th Ave. in Evart will be closed to transport a plane to the airport. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Highland Township back on Oct. 8 due to mechanical difficulties. This Thursday, the Osceola County Road Commission and other agencies will be...
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
Crawford County Avalanche
He will be missed
Nick Walton, formerly of Grayling, a 17-time AuSable Marathon finisher, passes away after competing in paddling event on Lake Michigan. Nick Walton – a longtime competitor in the canoe racing community – passed away on Saturday, October 8, at the age of 49 following complications from a paddling event on the Great Lakes.
recordpatriot.com
Every Midland Public Schools employee to receive one-time wage increase
Each Midland Public Schools employee will receive a one-time wage increase. Staff can choose a payroll addition or a contribution to a retirement plan for the stipend supported by the General Fund. Pay increases depend on which employee group that person is in, but will range between $500 and $1,000.
recordpatriot.com
Owner of former Holiday Inn property to be tried by jury in January 2023
Jeff Kern, the owner of the West Wackerly Street property where the former Holiday Inn building was razed last year, will appear at a jury trial scheduled for January. Midland County District Court Judge Michael Carpenter said during a pretrial hearing for Kern on Monday that the trial would be scheduled over a three-day period in January, probably from a Wednesday to a Friday.
WNEM
Judy Zehnder, president of Bavarian Inn Lodge, dies after battle with cancer
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Judy Zehnder, a member of the Frankenmuth Zehnder family, passed away Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer, her family told TV5. Zehnder was the president of the Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge. She died about 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 19. She was 77-years-old. The cancer had...
Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County
On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene...
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
recordpatriot.com
Art and Appetizers workshop set for Nov. 17 in Gladwin
GLADWIN – The Gladwin Area Artist Guild will have acrylic artist Cora Hartman instructing this year’s annual paint workshop at 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at Columbus Hall in Gladwin. Hartman, who is from Standish, designed a landscape painting that works for beginning artists and those with...
Michigan deputy hospitalized after drug exposure, but experts say alleged overdoses ‘near scientific impossibility’
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Responding to an apparent fatal drug overdose in a garage, a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy began gathering a white powder for evidence when he lost consciousness. Though he was briefly hospitalized, the deputy was cleared of toxic exposure to drugs. “We were under the...
Morning Sun
Driver who left injured kids behind in traffic crash to finally face charges
The driver who left three injured children behind following a traffic crash in Gratiot County seven months ago will finally face charges. Last month Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Shephard issued a warrant for Steven McLean Pullman, 37, of St. Louis, that included four felony charges. Accompanied by his attorney he...
1 Person Died, 2 Others Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Mt. Pleasant (Union Township, MI)
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash near Mt. Pleasant that claimed a life. A 33-year-old Shepherd man was driving his 2012 Ford Focus on US-127 near Broomfield Road.
Hours-Long Standoff in Houghton Lake Heights Ends With One Man Arrested
An hours-long standoff in Roscommon County ended peacefully Wednesday night with one man now in jail. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon after Michigan State Police say he barricaded himself in his home in Houghton Lake Heights. Troopers say they had a warrant for the barricaded man after a string of crimes over the past week.
