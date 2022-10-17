ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladwin County, MI

15 Best Things to Do in Midland County, MI

Midland County in Michigan is a top choice when it comes to immersing yourself in the great outdoors while having a breadth of activities available at your fingertips. The seat of the county is Midland. The name of the county originated from the fact that the county is located near...
Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week

The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
Man hopes to find site of parents' 1977 plane crash in Michigan

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is asking for Michiganders' help in locating the site of his parents' plane crash, which has not been located in over 40 years. John Block Sr. and Jean Block have been missing since July 4, 1977, according to their son John Block Jr. Another story:...
Midland Mall is on the clock

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Midland Mall must meet two deadlines for replacing its fire alarm system in order to avoid having many of its retail spaces be evacuated. Fire Marshal John Jurek sent a three-page letter on Oct. 5 to the Midland...
80th Ave. Closing To Transport Plane To Evart Airport

On Thursday, Oct. 20, 80th Ave. in Evart will be closed to transport a plane to the airport. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Highland Township back on Oct. 8 due to mechanical difficulties. This Thursday, the Osceola County Road Commission and other agencies will be...
Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
He will be missed

Nick Walton, formerly of Grayling, a 17-time AuSable Marathon finisher, passes away after competing in paddling event on Lake Michigan. Nick Walton – a longtime competitor in the canoe racing community – passed away on Saturday, October 8, at the age of 49 following complications from a paddling event on the Great Lakes.
Every Midland Public Schools employee to receive one-time wage increase

Each Midland Public Schools employee will receive a one-time wage increase. Staff can choose a payroll addition or a contribution to a retirement plan for the stipend supported by the General Fund. Pay increases depend on which employee group that person is in, but will range between $500 and $1,000.
Owner of former Holiday Inn property to be tried by jury in January 2023

Jeff Kern, the owner of the West Wackerly Street property where the former Holiday Inn building was razed last year, will appear at a jury trial scheduled for January. Midland County District Court Judge Michael Carpenter said during a pretrial hearing for Kern on Monday that the trial would be scheduled over a three-day period in January, probably from a Wednesday to a Friday.
Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County

On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. Joshua Davis, a 33-year-old man from the Shepherd area passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene...
There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
Art and Appetizers workshop set for Nov. 17 in Gladwin

GLADWIN – The Gladwin Area Artist Guild will have acrylic artist Cora Hartman instructing this year’s annual paint workshop at 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 at Columbus Hall in Gladwin. Hartman, who is from Standish, designed a landscape painting that works for beginning artists and those with...
