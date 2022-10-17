Read full article on original website
Ring doorbell captures UPS driver’s lightning-fast reflexes when 4-year-old is pinned by 100-lb. package
A UPS driver didn’t think twice when he heard the faint cries of a little boy pinned down by a heavy package — and now, the heart-stopping security footage is going viral. The video, captured by a Ring doorbell and later uploaded to the subreddit r/HumansBeingBros, quickly gained over 8,000 upvotes and 100 comments.
'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Left Fuming After Kody Chooses Social Event Over Family, Is 'So Glad' She's Not Married To The Patriarch Anymore
Christine has had enough of Kody Brown's questionable behavior. In a sneak peek of the Sunday, October 23, episode of Sister Wives, Christine is seen getting fired up over her x-husband's decision to help officiate his friend's wedding despite previously missing out on milestone moments for his family."Janelle's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel," Christine, 50, told cameras. "So Gwendlyn's mad. Ysabel's heartbroken." SISTER WIVES' CHRISTINE BROWN BREAKS DAUGHTER TRUELY'S HEART WITH NEWS OF HER SPLIT FROM KODY: 'IT WAS AWFUL'Christine — who shares six children with the reality star...
3 influencers are posting photos and videos saying they were arrested for filming a video. Their followers are skeptical.
The sheriff's department for Dawsonville, the Georgia town where one influencer suggested he was arrested, had no record of any such arrest.
