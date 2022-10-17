When your program’s mantra is “attitude” and going nothing short of 110% — to Justin Moore, it’s been a little strange having things slow down. Sure, he remains diligent in his efforts to rehab, recover and mentor his teammates. His routine hasn’t come to a screeching halt since suffering a devastating Achilles injury in the closing moments of the Villanova Wildcats’ Elite Eight win over Houston, but he’s used to going full tilt in practice, especially this time of year, as things heat up in anticipation for season tip-off on Nov. 7.

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO