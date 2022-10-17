ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

vuhoops.com

Villanova Basketball 2022-23 player preview: Eric Dixon

SEASON GP GS MIN FG FG% 3PT 3P% FT FT% OR DR REB AST BLK STL PF TO PTS. 2020-21 21 0 8.2 1.0-2.1 46.7 0.1-0.4 25 1.0-1.5 64.5 0.6 1 1.6 0.3 0.3 0.2 1.3 0.5 3. 2021-22 38 38 25.2 3.4-6.8 49.8 0.4-0.9 48.6 1.8-2.2 82.1 3.3 3.2 6.4 1.3 0.5 0.7 2.3 1.4 9.1.
VILLANOVA, PA
vuhoops.com

Villanova’s Justin Moore back to workouts; recovery going smoothly

When your program’s mantra is “attitude” and going nothing short of 110% — to Justin Moore, it’s been a little strange having things slow down. Sure, he remains diligent in his efforts to rehab, recover and mentor his teammates. His routine hasn’t come to a screeching halt since suffering a devastating Achilles injury in the closing moments of the Villanova Wildcats’ Elite Eight win over Houston, but he’s used to going full tilt in practice, especially this time of year, as things heat up in anticipation for season tip-off on Nov. 7.
VILLANOVA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard Shot and Killed in Reading

An investigation is underway after a former NFL player was shot and killed outside a bar in Reading, Pennsylvania. On October 16, Muhlenberg Township Police were notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at Reading Hospital after being shot outside of the Legend’s Bar & Grill on 2545 North 5th Street Highway in Reading.
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies firing up rally bus to get the city ready for Game 3 of the NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies will be back home for Game 3 of the NLCS against the Padres Friday night after a loss in Game 2 left the series tied 1 to 1.The Big Red Rally for Red October bus tours the region on Thursday. The whole purpose of going from place to place is to get the crowd excited for this weekend's games against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park.The double-decker bus, loaded with rally towels is headed to South Jersey and Center City.Fans at each tour stop will be invited to sign The Rally for Red...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Boathouse Sports Expands Thanks to This Bryn Mawr Native

Can Bryn Mawr native John Strotbeck turn his rowing apparel company Boathouse Sports into a household name?. John Strotbeck has a history of relentless commitment. Take the 1984 Olympics. Standing in the tunnel in the Los Angeles Coliseum, with Michael Jordan right behind him, he decided in that moment that he would quit his job and train to win a gold medal four years later in Seoul.
BRYN MAWR, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Chinese Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines worldwide, and if you're in Pennsylvania and looking for outstanding Chinese cuisine, you've come to the right place. Love Food has compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants across the United States, and Pennsylvania is no exception. For instance, Han Dynasty in Philadelphia has been named the best Chinese restaurant in the Keystone State. Read on to find out where to go for authentic Chinese cuisine in Pennsylvania!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Main Line mansion that cost $35 million to build sells for $9.26 million

That's the difference between what it cost to build a gorgeous estate in Gladwyne, on Philadelphia's suburban Main Line in Montgomery County, and what the property recently sold for after multiple attempts to fetch a higher price. The 32-acre estate at 100 Maplehill Road was developed by Andrew Barroway, the...
GLADWYNE, PA
penncapital-star.com

As Wawa shutters Center City stores, Philly DA Krasner plays defense

PHILADELPHIA — District Attorney Larry Krasner has responded to questions related to his office’s retail theft prosecution policy following Wawa’s recent announcement that it plans to close two of its Center City locations. “For people who are not chronic, repeat, long-term or organized retail thieves of amounts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Anglers can expect changes for 2 of the Lehigh Valley’s most popular trout streams

Two of the region’s more popular fishing streams will likely undergo changes to the way their wild trout populations are managed as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) gets set to enact new regulations on sections of the Monocacy and Saucon creeks in Bethlehem. The two waters, which are both stocked trout streams, are also home to robust populations of streambred brown trout in stretches.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Lehigh Valley HVAC business buys office/warehouse in Pen Argyl for Expansion

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Mohammed Yaseen of Forks Township, has purchased a property at 80 Savorcool Avenue in Pen Argyl, and plans to move his business, Lehigh HVAC LLC, in Easton that he co-owns with his brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd. They closed on the 6,000-square-foot property, which had been formally used by Tru Colors Restoration, earlier this month.
ALLENTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Off-Duty Security Guard Ambushed in Car, Killed Outside Bar

An off-duty security guard was found bleeding to death late Wednesday night in his car outside the West Philadelphia bar where he previously worked, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to 62nd and Market streets around 11:30 p.m. to find evidence of a shooting, but no shooting victim, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

PA Turnpike reopened in Lehigh County ahead of schedule

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced that the Northeastern Extension (I-476) has reopened to traffic between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, after a bridge replacement. The Turnpike was closed for workers to replace the bridge that carries the Turnpike over Huckleberry Road...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

