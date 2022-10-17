Read full article on original website
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
vuhoops.com
Villanova Basketball 2022-23 player preview: Chris Arcidiacono
SEASON GP GS MIN FG FG% 3PT 3P% FT FT% OR DR REB AST BLK STL PF TO PTS. 2019-20 8 0 2.5 0.1-0.8 16.7 0.1-0.8 16.7 0.0-0.0 0 0 0 0 0.3 0 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.4. 2020-21 13 4 8.5 0.2-0.9 25 0.2-0.9 25 0.2-0.4 60 0.2 0.8 1 0.6 0 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.9.
vuhoops.com
Villanova Basketball 2022-23 player preview: Eric Dixon
SEASON GP GS MIN FG FG% 3PT 3P% FT FT% OR DR REB AST BLK STL PF TO PTS. 2020-21 21 0 8.2 1.0-2.1 46.7 0.1-0.4 25 1.0-1.5 64.5 0.6 1 1.6 0.3 0.3 0.2 1.3 0.5 3. 2021-22 38 38 25.2 3.4-6.8 49.8 0.4-0.9 48.6 1.8-2.2 82.1 3.3 3.2 6.4 1.3 0.5 0.7 2.3 1.4 9.1.
vuhoops.com
Villanova’s Justin Moore back to workouts; recovery going smoothly
When your program’s mantra is “attitude” and going nothing short of 110% — to Justin Moore, it’s been a little strange having things slow down. Sure, he remains diligent in his efforts to rehab, recover and mentor his teammates. His routine hasn’t come to a screeching halt since suffering a devastating Achilles injury in the closing moments of the Villanova Wildcats’ Elite Eight win over Houston, but he’s used to going full tilt in practice, especially this time of year, as things heat up in anticipation for season tip-off on Nov. 7.
NJ teacher by day side-hustles as Phillies ball girl
Sometimes she'll hear it from the stands. Right away 23-year-old Kelly Fleck knows one of her students has come to see a Phillies home game. Or maybe even come to see her. After all, she does have her own baseball card. Seriously. You see Kelly Fleck is a history teacher...
NBC Philadelphia
Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard Shot and Killed in Reading
An investigation is underway after a former NFL player was shot and killed outside a bar in Reading, Pennsylvania. On October 16, Muhlenberg Township Police were notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at Reading Hospital after being shot outside of the Legend’s Bar & Grill on 2545 North 5th Street Highway in Reading.
Phillies firing up rally bus to get the city ready for Game 3 of the NLCS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies will be back home for Game 3 of the NLCS against the Padres Friday night after a loss in Game 2 left the series tied 1 to 1.The Big Red Rally for Red October bus tours the region on Thursday. The whole purpose of going from place to place is to get the crowd excited for this weekend's games against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park.The double-decker bus, loaded with rally towels is headed to South Jersey and Center City.Fans at each tour stop will be invited to sign The Rally for Red...
Former Eagle Brian Westbrook Bags Groceries At Philly ShopRite
Eagles great Brian Westbrook met shoppers and fans alike at a ShopRite grocery store in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Westbrook, who played in Philly from 2002 through 2009, helped ShopRite staff bag groceries and made small talk with passersby as part of an effort to raise awareness of food insecurity.
mainlinetoday.com
Boathouse Sports Expands Thanks to This Bryn Mawr Native
Can Bryn Mawr native John Strotbeck turn his rowing apparel company Boathouse Sports into a household name?. John Strotbeck has a history of relentless commitment. Take the 1984 Olympics. Standing in the tunnel in the Los Angeles Coliseum, with Michael Jordan right behind him, he decided in that moment that he would quit his job and train to win a gold medal four years later in Seoul.
NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PhillyBite
The Best Chinese Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- Chinese food is one of the most popular cuisines worldwide, and if you're in Pennsylvania and looking for outstanding Chinese cuisine, you've come to the right place. Love Food has compiled a list of the best Chinese restaurants across the United States, and Pennsylvania is no exception. For instance, Han Dynasty in Philadelphia has been named the best Chinese restaurant in the Keystone State. Read on to find out where to go for authentic Chinese cuisine in Pennsylvania!
What this latest Lehigh Valley-based poll says about the Wild-Scheller race
Abortion rights versus inflation fight: Likely voters have some strong opinions on which candidate for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District aligns most with their views. That’s according to a Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll released Wednesday. The Institute of Public Opinion at Muhlenberg in Allentown polled likely voters Oct. 12-14...
phillyvoice.com
Main Line mansion that cost $35 million to build sells for $9.26 million
That's the difference between what it cost to build a gorgeous estate in Gladwyne, on Philadelphia's suburban Main Line in Montgomery County, and what the property recently sold for after multiple attempts to fetch a higher price. The 32-acre estate at 100 Maplehill Road was developed by Andrew Barroway, the...
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
A Super Wawa store on West Baltimore Pike in Media.Image via Tom Gralish, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Here in Delaware County, Wawa still evokes positive feelings, but that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
1 of Philadelphia’s Most Exciting Suburbs is in Delaware County
Philadelphia is surrounded by lively towns and communities in exciting suburbs that offer visitors everything from quaint main streets to picturesque orchards, and one local place is among the eight most exciting of them, writes Allie Volpe for Thrillist.com. Media is a well of treasure for nature lovers. Visitors can...
penncapital-star.com
As Wawa shutters Center City stores, Philly DA Krasner plays defense
PHILADELPHIA — District Attorney Larry Krasner has responded to questions related to his office’s retail theft prosecution policy following Wawa’s recent announcement that it plans to close two of its Center City locations. “For people who are not chronic, repeat, long-term or organized retail thieves of amounts...
Anglers can expect changes for 2 of the Lehigh Valley’s most popular trout streams
Two of the region’s more popular fishing streams will likely undergo changes to the way their wild trout populations are managed as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) gets set to enact new regulations on sections of the Monocacy and Saucon creeks in Bethlehem. The two waters, which are both stocked trout streams, are also home to robust populations of streambred brown trout in stretches.
thevalleyledger.com
Lehigh Valley HVAC business buys office/warehouse in Pen Argyl for Expansion
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Mohammed Yaseen of Forks Township, has purchased a property at 80 Savorcool Avenue in Pen Argyl, and plans to move his business, Lehigh HVAC LLC, in Easton that he co-owns with his brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd. They closed on the 6,000-square-foot property, which had been formally used by Tru Colors Restoration, earlier this month.
Bloomberg: Bankruptcy Haunts Chester as Pension Fund Runs Out of Cash
Chester is looking bankruptcy in the face, especially after its police pension fund runs out of cash in a few months, writes Hadriana Lownekron for Bloomberg. Chester’s financial decline has been happening for decades. The city’s population is half of what it was at its mid-century peak. Closed factories...
NBC Philadelphia
Off-Duty Security Guard Ambushed in Car, Killed Outside Bar
An off-duty security guard was found bleeding to death late Wednesday night in his car outside the West Philadelphia bar where he previously worked, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to 62nd and Market streets around 11:30 p.m. to find evidence of a shooting, but no shooting victim, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
buckscountyherald.com
PA Turnpike reopened in Lehigh County ahead of schedule
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced that the Northeastern Extension (I-476) has reopened to traffic between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, after a bridge replacement. The Turnpike was closed for workers to replace the bridge that carries the Turnpike over Huckleberry Road...
