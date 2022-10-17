Read full article on original website
WECT
Leland Town Council approves rezoning for multifamily housing development
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council unanimously approved a sprawling 897-acre proposed housing development at the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and U.S. 74/76 at its meeting on Thursday, October 20. The developer, Malmo Ventures, LLC., brought the proposal back to the planning board last month to approve...
WECT
Wilmington City Council members debate potential conflict of interest over rezoning request
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Things got heated at a city council meeting last night as two council members argued over a potential conflict of interest. The disagreement came to light as Wilmington City Council members discussed a rezoning application. The rezoning in question was for a property along River Road close to the Riverlights area.
wtoc.com
Hyundai electric vehicle plant groundbreaking ceremony
WECT
Wilmington City Council to consider donating three properties for affordable housing construction
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider donating three properties designated as surplus to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity for affordable housing construction at their meeting on Tuesday, October 18. “For more than a decade we have sought opportunities to increase housing stock, help make the dream...
WECT
CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board
WECT
Section of U.S. 74 near ILM Airport to be closed overnight between Friday and Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington International Airport has announced a closure on the westbound lane of U.S. 74 (Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy.) near the airport from Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. to Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 a.m. The closure will be between N. Kerr Ave. and...
coastalreview.org
Corps policy has caused nonfederal dredging costs to soar
WILMINGTON – Sand and other material from dredging projects funded by marinas, local governments and private property owners will remain forbidden from placement at federally managed disposal sites. Five years have passed since the Army Corps of Engineers stopped allowing dredged material from nonfederal projects to be placed on...
WECT
Sheriff’s office car towed after crash near major Wilmington intersection
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Detour added for Brunswick County bridge replacement project
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Road work began this week on a project expected to last for several months on part of a Brunswick County highway. The bridge on NC 906 (Midway Road SE) near US 17 Business (Old Ocean Highway) south of Bolivia will remain closed while it’s being replaced.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport appoints Interim City Manager
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport Board of Aldermen has voted unanimously to hire Bonnie Therrien as Interim City Manager. She will replace outgoing City Manager, Gordon Hargrove. According to a press release, Therrien was chosen for her years of experience in municipal government, which includes 13...
WECT
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement responded to a crash at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and S 17th Street at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office representative, two deputies were driving with their sirens active when a pickup truck driver failed to stop and collided with one of the deputies.
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick Co. commissioners to consider extension on grant agreement, funding for traffic unit
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners agenda for October 17 includes an extension on a grant agreement with a Navassa manufacturer and a $331,367 grant for a traffic unit at the sheriff’s office. An extension to Brunswick County’s agreement with Pacon Manufacturing.
WECT
Events scheduled to commemorate anniversary of 1898 Wilmington Massacre
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County, the City of Wilmington and several local organizations plan a series of events to mark the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état. The events from November 3-13 will provide an opportunity to learn about and honor the memory of the lives lost as part of the uprising.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Investigation underway for cause of fire that damaged family-owned restaurant in Calabash
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) —An investigation underway into the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a family-owned pizza restaurant in Calabash. Crews responded to the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road around 5:30am on Sunday. The restaurant has been in the business since 1981. Owner George Stathos...
WECT
Pender County Commissioners approve modular units for schools in Surf City
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Commissioners discussed modular classroom units for schools that are running out of classroom space at their meeting on October 17. Modular units for schools in Surf City. The Commissioners unanimously approved $1,132,000 for quad mobile units for the next school...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police release name of person killed in Wilmington moped crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has release the name of the person hit and killed Wednesday night while riding a moped. 63-year-old Stephen Wayne Jenkins died following the crash which occurred near Covil Avenue around 7:30 p.m. No charges have been filed at this time. This...
WECT
Leland coat drive to be held for local community
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12196 has announced that a coat drive will be held to support Brunswick Family Assistance. Per the announcement, the drive-thru event will be held on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Founders Park at 113 Town Hall Drive in Leland. Prior to the event, on Nov. 1, drop-off boxes will be set up at the following locations:
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County bridge closes ahead of months-long project
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A highway in Brunswick County is closing for several months to allow crews to replace an aging bridge. The bridge on NC 906 (Midway Road SE) near US 17 Business (Old Ocean Highway) south of Bolivia closed Monday and will remain shut down for several months.
WECT
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns about racist comments made by Sheriff Jody Greene, who was suspended pending the hearing on a petition for removal. The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program requires grant recipients to comply with...
The State Port Pilot
Habitat for Humanity home is for one of their own
Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has celebrated many home dedications over the years, but none quite like the one last Friday in Boiling Spring Lakes. On Oct. 14, Julie Linthicum became the newest recipient of a dream home compliments of Habitat for Humanity, completing a year-long journey comprised of hours of sweat equity and time on the construction site in addition to her regular 9-to-5 job.
