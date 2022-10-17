ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Leland Town Council approves rezoning for multifamily housing development

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council unanimously approved a sprawling 897-acre proposed housing development at the intersection of Malmo Loop Road and U.S. 74/76 at its meeting on Thursday, October 20. The developer, Malmo Ventures, LLC., brought the proposal back to the planning board last month to approve...
LELAND, NC
wtoc.com

Hyundai electric vehicle plant groundbreaking ceremony

Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property. Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property. CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board

Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property. Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property. New Hanover County School Board receive update on bus transportation issues. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. New Hanover County School Board receive update on...
WILMINGTON, NC
coastalreview.org

Corps policy has caused nonfederal dredging costs to soar

WILMINGTON – Sand and other material from dredging projects funded by marinas, local governments and private property owners will remain forbidden from placement at federally managed disposal sites. Five years have passed since the Army Corps of Engineers stopped allowing dredged material from nonfederal projects to be placed on...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Sheriff’s office car towed after crash near major Wilmington intersection

$500,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits throughout North Carolina. Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus. Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus. Victim identified in accident involving moped on Covil Ave. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Victim identified in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport appoints Interim City Manager

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport Board of Aldermen has voted unanimously to hire Bonnie Therrien as Interim City Manager. She will replace outgoing City Manager, Gordon Hargrove. According to a press release, Therrien was chosen for her years of experience in municipal government, which includes 13...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Events scheduled to commemorate anniversary of 1898 Wilmington Massacre

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County, the City of Wilmington and several local organizations plan a series of events to mark the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état. The events from November 3-13 will provide an opportunity to learn about and honor the memory of the lives lost as part of the uprising.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pender County Commissioners approve modular units for schools in Surf City

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Commissioners discussed modular classroom units for schools that are running out of classroom space at their meeting on October 17. Modular units for schools in Surf City. The Commissioners unanimously approved $1,132,000 for quad mobile units for the next school...
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Police release name of person killed in Wilmington moped crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has release the name of the person hit and killed Wednesday night while riding a moped. 63-year-old Stephen Wayne Jenkins died following the crash which occurred near Covil Avenue around 7:30 p.m. No charges have been filed at this time. This...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Leland coat drive to be held for local community

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12196 has announced that a coat drive will be held to support Brunswick Family Assistance. Per the announcement, the drive-thru event will be held on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Founders Park at 113 Town Hall Drive in Leland. Prior to the event, on Nov. 1, drop-off boxes will be set up at the following locations:
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County bridge closes ahead of months-long project

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A highway in Brunswick County is closing for several months to allow crews to replace an aging bridge. The bridge on NC 906 (Midway Road SE) near US 17 Business (Old Ocean Highway) south of Bolivia closed Monday and will remain shut down for several months.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Habitat for Humanity home is for one of their own

Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has celebrated many home dedications over the years, but none quite like the one last Friday in Boiling Spring Lakes. On Oct. 14, Julie Linthicum became the newest recipient of a dream home compliments of Habitat for Humanity, completing a year-long journey comprised of hours of sweat equity and time on the construction site in addition to her regular 9-to-5 job.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

