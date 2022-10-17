ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

ClutchPoints

3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Talon Marks

Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…

The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever plans to change delivery with Red Sox

Jake Reed is going to be changing it up for the Boston Red Sox. The righty reliever was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles last week. Reed is known for having an odd delivery, and he plans to work on it in the offseason. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Hicks out for season | What it means for ALCS roster

NEW YORK — The Yankees were still celebrating wildly in their clubhouse after advancing to the American League Championship Series. Already changed into street clothes at his locker, Aaron Hicks was disappointed. “I’m going to be out for six weeks and pretty much my season is over,” he told...
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets infielder retires

Eduardo Núñez announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday. The infielder issued this statement on his Instagram:. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball. I had the opportunity of a lifetime to...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Dansby Swanson’s Chicago ties should scare Braves fans

With rumors swirling that the Chicago Cubs are seeking a new shortstop, there’s one simple reason why Dansby Swanson makes a great candidate. Dansby Swanson has become a beloved figure by Braves fans, but his tenure in Atlanta could soon be coming to an end. Nothing has been confirmed,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS

Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS. Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber. Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS. Costas got a great deal of criticism for...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Four clutch performances help Phillies prevail in Game 1 of NLCS

SAN DIEGO -- The Phillies' 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday night came down to four clutch performances. Zack Wheeler was spectacular in holding the Padres to one hit and one walk over seven shutout innings. He struck out eight.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches

The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...

