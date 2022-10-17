Read full article on original website
3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
Talon Marks
Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…
The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
Derek Jeter Has 3-Word Reaction To Yankees Defeating Guardians
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS by a final score of 5-1. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Yankees won two straight games en route to making the American League Championship Series. No one was happier for the Yankees than Derek Jeter.
Bob Costas Made Embarrassing Error On Air During Yankees-Guardians
Bob Costas has been the subject of plenty of criticism during his first full MLB playoff series in 22 years. At one point during the broadcast of Game 5 between the Guardians and Yankees, Costas mysteriously seemed to say that New York didn't win the World Series in 2009. In...
Struggling ex-Yankees slugger is ‘sure to get interest’ on free-agent market
This one is a bit of a head-scratcher. Former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo will be a free agent following the World Series. Despite his well-documented struggles the last two seasons, MLB Trade Rumors reports Gallo will be in demand. Gallo is perhaps the most mercurial player in the...
The New York Yankees’ Treatment of Fans Last Night Was an Absolute Disgrace
The New York Yankees, and Major League Baseball, should be embarrassed today. This has nothing to do with the normal criticisms of baseball: pace of play and lack of relatability to younger audiences being chief among them. No, this has to do with the actions between the hours of 7PM...
Dodgers: Mookie Betts Should "Be Embarrassed" According To MLB Analyst
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts did not show up during the postseason
How much money Wil Myers spent buying drinks for Padres fans at bar revealed
When the San Diego Padres clinched their first trip to the NLCS since 1998, Wil Myers decided to celebrate in an awesome way. The Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in Game 4 of their NLDS on Saturday night to win the series. Myers is the longest-tenured member of the Padres. He and his wife decided to celebrate by going out to bars in San Diego.
Ex-Mets reliever plans to change delivery with Red Sox
Jake Reed is going to be changing it up for the Boston Red Sox. The righty reliever was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles last week. Reed is known for having an odd delivery, and he plans to work on it in the offseason. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Christian Vázquez has harsh words for Red Sox after stunning trade
Christian Vázquez delves into “awkward and weird” Red Sox trade ahead of ALCS with Astros. The Boston Red Sox aren’t in the postseason, but a few of their former stars are, and one is speaking out about what it’s like to strive for glory with a new team.
Why Yankees will beat Astros in ALCS (and why they won’t) | Plus prediction
NEW YORK — Ready for Round 3?. The Yankees and the Astros are about to face off in the American League Championship Series for the third time since 2017. That’s because the Yankees just smacked the Guardians, 5-1, in Game 5 to clinch the AL Division Series at Yankee Stadium.
'Who's your daddy?' chants rain down on Josh Naylor at Yankee Stadium
After Josh Naylor flew out in his first at-bat of game five, the fans at Yankee Stadium rained down chants of “Who’s your daddy?” in retaliation of his celebration against Gerrit Cole.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Future With Team Not In Discussions According To GM
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has one year left of arbitration
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks out for season | What it means for ALCS roster
NEW YORK — The Yankees were still celebrating wildly in their clubhouse after advancing to the American League Championship Series. Already changed into street clothes at his locker, Aaron Hicks was disappointed. “I’m going to be out for six weeks and pretty much my season is over,” he told...
Ex-Yankees, Mets infielder retires
Eduardo Núñez announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday. The infielder issued this statement on his Instagram:. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball. I had the opportunity of a lifetime to...
Dansby Swanson’s Chicago ties should scare Braves fans
With rumors swirling that the Chicago Cubs are seeking a new shortstop, there’s one simple reason why Dansby Swanson makes a great candidate. Dansby Swanson has become a beloved figure by Braves fans, but his tenure in Atlanta could soon be coming to an end. Nothing has been confirmed,...
Astros-Yankees predictions: Who will rule the ALCS?
This is what we've been waiting for all season. The rematch is on after the Yankees general manager claimed that the team hadn't reached a World Series because of the Astros' cheating.
TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS
Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS. Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber. Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS. Costas got a great deal of criticism for...
NBC Sports
Four clutch performances help Phillies prevail in Game 1 of NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- The Phillies' 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday night came down to four clutch performances. Zack Wheeler was spectacular in holding the Padres to one hit and one walk over seven shutout innings. He struck out eight.
Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches
The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
