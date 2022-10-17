BROWNSVILLE, Ore. (KATU) — One person is dead after more than 60 vehicles crashed in thick fog in Oregon Wednesday morning, police said. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported the I-5 closure at about 8 a.m. near the Halsey-Brownsville exit at milepost 216. A dense fog advisory was in place for much of the Willamette Valley through noon with the National Weather Service saying visibility was down to a quarter mile in some areas.

