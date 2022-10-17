ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

NBC10 I-Team: Shortage of primary care doctors affects Rhode Islanders

When Roberta Cherella of Providence found out her primary care physician was retiring, she immediately took action. “I get online, and I start making phone calls,” she said. But what should have been a simple process quickly proved otherwise. “Every doctor’s office I called, we are not taking any...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Rhode Island appeals decision that shut down truck tolls

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation and the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority filed appeals Wednesday of a federal judge's ruling that ended the state's truck tolling program. U.S. District Judge William Smith last month struck down the tolls as unconstitutional because they single out big trucks. The state...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Drought and dryness removed from much of Southern New England

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Consistent rain this fall has helped our drought situation immensely, with drought now removed for nearly all of Rhode Island and Southern New England as a whole. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. Back in mid-August, much of the area was under...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Families sink thousands of dollars into solar panels they say don't work

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Many families say they have spent tens of thousands of dollars to go green, only to get solar panels they say don't work. Some of those families in North Carolina called WLOS' Help Desk, feeling stuck and looking for answers. As it turns out, the company has now shut its doors and filed for bankruptcy.
FLORIDA STATE
Winter weather alerts in effect as cold front sweeps across eastern US

WASHINGTON (TND) — More than 100 million people are currently under winter weather alerts because of a massive, lingering cold front. Two dozen temperature records could fall across several southeastern states Thursday. All will see temperatures in the 30s. This early season cold snap will feel even colder with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Early voting for the General Election begins in Rhode Island

(WJAR) — Early voting for Rhode Island’s General Election began on Wednesday. The General Election is scheduled for November 8. In 2020, nearly 150,000 Rhode Islanders voted early. The Secretary of State's office says you should verify early voting hours and locations before going to the polls. Early...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Massachusetts officer walking across the state for a cause

(WJAR) — A Massachusetts police officer is walking across the state to raise money and awareness for a cause close to his heart. Officer Doug Kinsley is walking in support of Blue H.E.L.P., a non-profit organization focused on bringing awareness to first responder suicide and mental health issues. He is an officer in Sherborn.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
1 dead after nearly 60 vehicles crash in thick fog in Oregon

BROWNSVILLE, Ore. (KATU) — One person is dead after more than 60 vehicles crashed in thick fog in Oregon Wednesday morning, police said. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported the I-5 closure at about 8 a.m. near the Halsey-Brownsville exit at milepost 216. A dense fog advisory was in place for much of the Willamette Valley through noon with the National Weather Service saying visibility was down to a quarter mile in some areas.
OREGON STATE
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Melissa Cummings, EVP and CCO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island, stopped by the studio today to tell us about what plans Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island has to offer you. For more information, head over to: www.bcbsri.com.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Quiet stretch of weather for the next few days

The frontal system that brought heavy rain showers to the region Monday night is slowly marching east over Cape Cod this afternoon. As the front pushes further out to sea, clouds thin out allowing for sunshine to emerge for much of the area. Temperatures do not fluctuate too much today due to a flow out of the west bringing in cooler, drier air.

