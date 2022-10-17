Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
NBC10 I-Team: Shortage of primary care doctors affects Rhode Islanders
When Roberta Cherella of Providence found out her primary care physician was retiring, she immediately took action. “I get online, and I start making phone calls,” she said. But what should have been a simple process quickly proved otherwise. “Every doctor’s office I called, we are not taking any...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island appeals decision that shut down truck tolls
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation and the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority filed appeals Wednesday of a federal judge's ruling that ended the state's truck tolling program. U.S. District Judge William Smith last month struck down the tolls as unconstitutional because they single out big trucks. The state...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island electric bike rebate program named in memory of journalist
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island residents who buy electric bicycles will soon be eligible for rebates under a program announced on Wednesday and named in memory of a former Associated Press reporter. The $250,000 Erika Niedowski Memorial Electric Bike Rebate Program will offer rebates of up to...
Turnto10.com
RIPTA expects Providence high school route issues to be fixed by service reduction
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island Public Transit Authority CEO Scott Avedisian said the agency expects the issues with special services for Providence high school students to be resolved by Saturday, when it temporarily reduces service statewide. RIPTA said no routes are being eliminated, but about 20 routes will...
Turnto10.com
Drought and dryness removed from much of Southern New England
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Consistent rain this fall has helped our drought situation immensely, with drought now removed for nearly all of Rhode Island and Southern New England as a whole. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. Back in mid-August, much of the area was under...
Turnto10.com
Families sink thousands of dollars into solar panels they say don't work
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Many families say they have spent tens of thousands of dollars to go green, only to get solar panels they say don't work. Some of those families in North Carolina called WLOS' Help Desk, feeling stuck and looking for answers. As it turns out, the company has now shut its doors and filed for bankruptcy.
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts voters to decide if millionaires in the state should pay more in taxes
Massachusetts voters will see four ballot questions in November, including one about taxing the rich. The first question on the ballot proposes a 4% tax increase on those making more than $1 million a year. Voters will have to decide if they want to amend the state constitution to allow...
Turnto10.com
Baker to attend Massachusetts State Police's 87th Recruit Training Troop graduation
(WJAR) — Governor Charlie Baker is set to attend the graduation of the Massachusetts State Police’s 87th Recruit Training Troop on Thursday. The ceremony is being held at the DCU Center in Worcester. During the festivities, the troops, in full uniform, are announced to be fit to serve...
Turnto10.com
Winter weather alerts in effect as cold front sweeps across eastern US
WASHINGTON (TND) — More than 100 million people are currently under winter weather alerts because of a massive, lingering cold front. Two dozen temperature records could fall across several southeastern states Thursday. All will see temperatures in the 30s. This early season cold snap will feel even colder with...
Turnto10.com
Early voting for the General Election begins in Rhode Island
(WJAR) — Early voting for Rhode Island’s General Election began on Wednesday. The General Election is scheduled for November 8. In 2020, nearly 150,000 Rhode Islanders voted early. The Secretary of State's office says you should verify early voting hours and locations before going to the polls. Early...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts officer walking across the state for a cause
(WJAR) — A Massachusetts police officer is walking across the state to raise money and awareness for a cause close to his heart. Officer Doug Kinsley is walking in support of Blue H.E.L.P., a non-profit organization focused on bringing awareness to first responder suicide and mental health issues. He is an officer in Sherborn.
Turnto10.com
Design for new state health lab goes before I-195 Redevelopment District Commission
(WJAR) — The plans for Rhode Island’s new state health lab will go before the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission on Wednesday. Health experts say this project will bring life science workers to the building and vitality to the neighborhood. The state will fund the $85 million commercial building...
Turnto10.com
1 dead after nearly 60 vehicles crash in thick fog in Oregon
BROWNSVILLE, Ore. (KATU) — One person is dead after more than 60 vehicles crashed in thick fog in Oregon Wednesday morning, police said. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported the I-5 closure at about 8 a.m. near the Halsey-Brownsville exit at milepost 216. A dense fog advisory was in place for much of the Willamette Valley through noon with the National Weather Service saying visibility was down to a quarter mile in some areas.
Turnto10.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
Melissa Cummings, EVP and CCO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island, stopped by the studio today to tell us about what plans Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island has to offer you. For more information, head over to: www.bcbsri.com.
Turnto10.com
North Attleborough firefighters free woman trapped under car in parking lot accident
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Almost a dozen North Attleborough firefighters rescued a woman who was hit and trapped under a car in the Fashion Crossing parking lot Tuesday night. Fire crews received a call around 8:30 p.m. that someone had been struck by another vehicle that was pulling into...
Turnto10.com
Health officials prepare for a severe flu season, advise Rhode Islanders to get flu shots
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health kicked off its flu vaccination campaign on Thursday as experts predict a severe flu season. Health experts say respiratory viruses are on the rise and it’s already starting to overwhelm health care systems. Rhode Island state health leaders are asking...
Turnto10.com
DC woman assaulted by group of teenagers on bus shares what happened in brutal attack
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A woman was attacked by a group of teenagers on a D.C. bus Monday after asking them to stop using foul language. "It was an outrage," said Kyla Thurston. On Oct. 17, just before 4 p.m., Thurston, 42, said she was on a bus on her way to pick up her diabetes medicine when a group of teens began to curse.
Turnto10.com
Quiet stretch of weather for the next few days
The frontal system that brought heavy rain showers to the region Monday night is slowly marching east over Cape Cod this afternoon. As the front pushes further out to sea, clouds thin out allowing for sunshine to emerge for much of the area. Temperatures do not fluctuate too much today due to a flow out of the west bringing in cooler, drier air.
