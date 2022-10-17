ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

mynews13.com

Orlando church restoration after collapse on track, despite Ian setback

A historic Orlando church that suffered a roof collapse in 2019 had another setback during Hurricane Ian. The storm’s winds pushed more of the church to the ground. Black Bottom House of Prayer suffered a roof collapse just days after it became eligible to be a historic landmark by the City of Orlando in 2019.
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 19, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Wawa wild boar': Man spots wild hog yards away from Florida store

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man visiting a Wawa in Florida said he was surprised to find two wild hogs roaming just 50 yards or so from the convenience store. The store is located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gallie and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne.
MELBOURNE, FL
a-z-animals.com

Is Lake Poinsett the Alligator Capital of Florida?

American alligators are one of only two extant alligator species on Earth, the other being the Chinese alligator. Alligators are found in all of Florida’s fresh waters, including Lake Poinsett on the eastern side of the state. But is this little-known lake really Florida’s alligator capital?. Here, we’ll...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
mynews13.com

Surfboard art project aims to promote Brevard Zoo aquarium

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo is hard at work raising funds to build the first aquarium and conservation center on the Space Coast as two dozen talented artists are using their creativity to garner community support. What You Need To Know. The artists will be showcasing their...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Astronaut High School Teacher’s License Revoked For Comments, Texts To Student

TITUSVILLE, Florida – An Astronaut High School teacher had his teaching certificate permanently revoked for maintaining an inappropriate relationship with a female student. According to Florida Department of Education records, Justin Schindler would eat lunch alone with the student, commented on the see-through nature of her shirt, stated that she did not have anything to hold her bra up, and would repeatedly text the student despite her requests that he stop texting her.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Rocky Water Brew Fest returns to Brevard County. Here’s what to expect

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Rocky Water Brew Fest is coming to Melbourne for its 8th year and will be partnering with Intercoastal Brewing Company and the Eau Gallie Rotary Club. This event will take place on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Eau Gallie Art District and will feature beer tasting and a variety of food trucks available throughout the square.
MELBOURNE, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Brevard County Crime Report Week of 10-21-2022

Jaylen Nona L. Dared Thomas, of Rockledge, unlawfully carrying concealed firearm, aggravated assault – shooting into or throwing deadly missile into dwelling, vehicle, or building, discharging firearm in public, driving while license suspended or revoked. Maurqice Rashon Thomas, of Cocoa, contributing to the delinquency of child, interfering with custody...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

City of Palm Bay to Host Job Fair on Oct 26

BREVARD COUNTY — The City of Palm Bay is hosting a Job Fair in partnership with CareerSource Brevard on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Palm Bay Council Chambers, located at 120 Malabar Road, Palm Bay. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes, and, according to Councilman and Assistant City Manager Kenny Johnson, “will have the opportunity to speak directly with hiring managers and gather information on open positions to see if they meet the minimum requirements and potentially apply on-site if desired.” Palm Bay, which is both the largest city in Brevard County by land mass and the most populous, is looking to hire employees in many of its departments, including Human Resources, Parks and Facilities, Police, Procurement, Public Works, Recreation, and Utilities. Department representatives will be on site for the job fair to discuss openings with attendees.
PALM BAY, FL

