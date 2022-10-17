BREVARD COUNTY — The City of Palm Bay is hosting a Job Fair in partnership with CareerSource Brevard on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Palm Bay Council Chambers, located at 120 Malabar Road, Palm Bay. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes, and, according to Councilman and Assistant City Manager Kenny Johnson, “will have the opportunity to speak directly with hiring managers and gather information on open positions to see if they meet the minimum requirements and potentially apply on-site if desired.” Palm Bay, which is both the largest city in Brevard County by land mass and the most populous, is looking to hire employees in many of its departments, including Human Resources, Parks and Facilities, Police, Procurement, Public Works, Recreation, and Utilities. Department representatives will be on site for the job fair to discuss openings with attendees.

PALM BAY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO