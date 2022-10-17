Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Orlando church restoration after collapse on track, despite Ian setback
A historic Orlando church that suffered a roof collapse in 2019 had another setback during Hurricane Ian. The storm’s winds pushed more of the church to the ground. Black Bottom House of Prayer suffered a roof collapse just days after it became eligible to be a historic landmark by the City of Orlando in 2019.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 19, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Retired K-9 ‘Shadow’ Laid To Rest, Had Stellar 8-Year Career With BCSO
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Members of our Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and various Law Enforcement Agencies from across the county said goodbye on Wednesday to retired K9 “Shadow,” who served our agency from 2011 until retiring in 2019. While Father Time caught up with...
New Virtual Golf Bar and Grill to Debut in Vero Beach
Owner Bob Gruber tells What Now Orlando “We’re going to have three full-sized, full-swing golf simulators as well as regular and upscale sports bar dining.”
fox35orlando.com
'Wawa wild boar': Man spots wild hog yards away from Florida store
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man visiting a Wawa in Florida said he was surprised to find two wild hogs roaming just 50 yards or so from the convenience store. The store is located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gallie and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne.
Dassault Falcon Jet Creating Factory, Adding 400 Jobs to the Space Coast
On Monday, the Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast (EDC) and the Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) announced Dassault Falcon Jet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation a global leader in the aerospace industry, has selected Florida’s Space Coast for its new major maintenance facility. This new...
a-z-animals.com
Is Lake Poinsett the Alligator Capital of Florida?
American alligators are one of only two extant alligator species on Earth, the other being the Chinese alligator. Alligators are found in all of Florida’s fresh waters, including Lake Poinsett on the eastern side of the state. But is this little-known lake really Florida’s alligator capital?. Here, we’ll...
wfit.org
This Brevard neighborhood remains almost inaccessible from Hurricane Ian flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one Brevard County neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River...
mynews13.com
Surfboard art project aims to promote Brevard Zoo aquarium
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo is hard at work raising funds to build the first aquarium and conservation center on the Space Coast as two dozen talented artists are using their creativity to garner community support. What You Need To Know. The artists will be showcasing their...
fox35orlando.com
Arkansas fugitive accused of threatening to shoot coworkers caught in Orlando after wild chase
ORLANDO, Fla. - A dangerous fugitive was arrested in Central Florida after causing chaos on State Road 528 (Beachline Expressway) in Orlando, taking troopers on a wild ride during rush hour Wednesday. It all started after Brevard County deputies tried pulling over 33-year-old Daniel Harris during a traffic stop, because...
WESH
Wild video shows hail, intense wind bearing down on Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A viewer captured an intense hail storm yesterday in Melbourne. See the video above.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Humane Society Adoptable Dog Otis is Newest Member of the Titusville Police K9 Team
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – While at the Brevard Humane Society, it seemed Otis would never find his “fur-ever” home. That is until the Titusville Police Department’s K-9 Unit was in need of a new recruit. “Officers came to interact with Otis to see if he would...
brevardtimes.com
Astronaut High School Teacher’s License Revoked For Comments, Texts To Student
TITUSVILLE, Florida – An Astronaut High School teacher had his teaching certificate permanently revoked for maintaining an inappropriate relationship with a female student. According to Florida Department of Education records, Justin Schindler would eat lunch alone with the student, commented on the see-through nature of her shirt, stated that she did not have anything to hold her bra up, and would repeatedly text the student despite her requests that he stop texting her.
spacecoastdaily.com
5-Year Old Mixed Breed Male Dog ‘Lucky’ Featured on K-9 Junny’s Dating Site
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Lucky, a 5-year-old mixed breed is spotlighted on Brevard County Sheriff’s K-9 Junny’s Dating Site. Lucky likes to take long walks on the beach or chill nights watching movies. He is up to date with vaccines, microchipped, and seeking my new lady lucky...
click orlando
Rocky Water Brew Fest returns to Brevard County. Here’s what to expect
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Rocky Water Brew Fest is coming to Melbourne for its 8th year and will be partnering with Intercoastal Brewing Company and the Eau Gallie Rotary Club. This event will take place on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Eau Gallie Art District and will feature beer tasting and a variety of food trucks available throughout the square.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard County Crime Report Week of 10-21-2022
Jaylen Nona L. Dared Thomas, of Rockledge, unlawfully carrying concealed firearm, aggravated assault – shooting into or throwing deadly missile into dwelling, vehicle, or building, discharging firearm in public, driving while license suspended or revoked. Maurqice Rashon Thomas, of Cocoa, contributing to the delinquency of child, interfering with custody...
WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Thursday from Florida’s Space Coast. The launch happened at 10:30 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch was in support of SpaceX’s Starlink mission. Starlink is SpaceX’s constellation of networked satellites that is designed...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
City of Palm Bay to Host Job Fair on Oct 26
BREVARD COUNTY — The City of Palm Bay is hosting a Job Fair in partnership with CareerSource Brevard on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Palm Bay Council Chambers, located at 120 Malabar Road, Palm Bay. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes, and, according to Councilman and Assistant City Manager Kenny Johnson, “will have the opportunity to speak directly with hiring managers and gather information on open positions to see if they meet the minimum requirements and potentially apply on-site if desired.” Palm Bay, which is both the largest city in Brevard County by land mass and the most populous, is looking to hire employees in many of its departments, including Human Resources, Parks and Facilities, Police, Procurement, Public Works, Recreation, and Utilities. Department representatives will be on site for the job fair to discuss openings with attendees.
cw34.com
Beached on the Treasure Coast: 50 packages of cocaine, each valued at $34,000
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspicious cargo that washed ashore in Vero Beach earlier this month has been identified as cocaine. Police report Homeland Security picked up 50 individually wrapped packages of the drug for further investigation and destruction, and were told each package was valued at $34,000.
click orlando
West Melbourne school teacher struck, killed on sidewalk when pickup truck loses control, officials say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 25-year-old woman who taught at a charter school in West Melbourne was killed in a crash Tuesday night when a pickup truck lost control and struck her and another pedestrian on a sidewalk, according to the Melbourne Police Department. The department said the crash happened...
