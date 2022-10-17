2 Clemson Players Earn ACC Weekly Honors

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that running back Will Shipley (Running Back of the Week) and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Linebacker of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 34-28 win at Florida State on Saturday.

The selections are Clemson’s sixth and seventh of the season. With the addition of the duo’s honors this week, Clemson has now garnered a total of 560 ACC weekly honors since 1968.

Shipley earned his second ACC Running Back of the Week award of the season and his first since the third game of the season against Louisiana Tech. The selection is his fifth career ACC weekly award including three Rookie of the Week honors in 2021. Shipley becomes the 17th Clemson player since 1968 to earn at least five career ACC weekly awards.

Against Florida State, Shipley recorded a career-high 238 all-purpose yards, including 121 rushing yards on 20 carries, 48 receiving yards on a career-high six receptions and a 69-yard kickoff return. The 238 yards were the highest all-purpose yardage total by a Clemson player since Travis Etienne’s 264 against Boston College in 2020. He also notched his sixth career 100-yard rushing game, improving Clemson to 6-0 in his career in games in which he reaches 100 rushing yards.

Trotter earned his first career ACC weekly award. It was Clemson's first ACC Linebacker of the Week award since James Skalski was honored for his performance at Pitt last October. Trotter was credited by the gameday stat crew with a career-high 13 tackles. He became the first Clemson player credited by the stat crew with at least 13 tackles since Skalski’s 18 tackles in the aforementioned game at Pitt last season.