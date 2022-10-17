ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

2 Clemson Players Earn ACC Weekly Honors

By CU Athletic Communications
AllClemson
AllClemson
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8tFc_0icPMSgE00

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that running back Will Shipley (Running Back of the Week) and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Linebacker of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 34-28 win at Florida State on Saturday.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that running back Will Shipley (Running Back of the Week) and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Linebacker of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 34-28 win at Florida State on Saturday.

The selections are Clemson’s sixth and seventh of the season. With the addition of the duo’s honors this week, Clemson has now garnered a total of 560 ACC weekly honors since 1968.

Shipley earned his second ACC Running Back of the Week award of the season and his first since the third game of the season against Louisiana Tech. The selection is his fifth career ACC weekly award including three Rookie of the Week honors in 2021. Shipley becomes the 17th Clemson player since 1968 to earn at least five career ACC weekly awards.

Against Florida State, Shipley recorded a career-high 238 all-purpose yards, including 121 rushing yards on 20 carries, 48 receiving yards on a career-high six receptions and a 69-yard kickoff return. The 238 yards were the highest all-purpose yardage total by a Clemson player since Travis Etienne’s 264 against Boston College in 2020. He also notched his sixth career 100-yard rushing game, improving Clemson to 6-0 in his career in games in which he reaches 100 rushing yards.

Trotter earned his first career ACC weekly award. It was Clemson's first ACC Linebacker of the Week award since James Skalski was honored for his performance at Pitt last October. Trotter was credited by the gameday stat crew with a career-high 13 tackles. He became the first Clemson player credited by the stat crew with at least 13 tackles since Skalski’s 18 tackles in the aforementioned game at Pitt last season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clemson, SC

With a generally humid climate, the city of Clemson in Pickens and Anderson counties, South Carolina, promises places and adventures all year round. People seek outdoor adventures that let them reconnect with nature in this city. Education is also the main highlight in the city with the historic and world-renowned...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for woman accused of defrauding Clemson bank

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is seeking to identify a woman they say defrauded a bank of thousands of dollars. Police released surveillance pictures of the woman. Anyone with information is asked to call Clemson police.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Remaking the Mills: A WYFF 4 special that explores the history of textiles in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South was the heart of the textile industry in America during most of the last century. WYFF 4’s specialChronicle: Remaking the Mills will take a closer look at the history of the mill communities. The one-hour, locally produced special premieres Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. It examines the rise and fall of the textile industry in the Upstate, and how many mills are finding new life today.
GREENVILLE, SC
generalaviationnews.com

Triple Tree Aerodrome’s 15th full-scale fly-in

The annual Triple Tree Fly-in and other “full-scale” fly-in events attract 10,000 people every year. However, the larger crowds come from all around the world to South Carolina for Joe Nall Week for radio-controlled model aircraft fun, which brings 30,000 people annually. “We had 40 years practicing with...
GREENVILLE, SC
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClemson brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Clemson athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/clemson

Comments / 0

Community Policy