Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: L.A. Stars Appear In LeBron James-Produced "House Party" Reboot

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 4 days ago

The latest SpringHill joint looks like a fun ride.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar small forward LeBron James continues to grow his media empire. His latest venture is a remake of the 1990 cult classic "House Party," though it really feels more like a spin-off or sequel, given that only the very, very bare outlines of the original appear to have survived.

The remake ages up our heroes a few years and makes some other cosmetic tweaks. Instead of telling the tale of teen aspiring musicians Kid and Play and the high school rager they throw when Play's parents leave town, the 2022 edition features two would-be club promoters, Kevin (Jacob Latimore) and Damon (Tosin Cole), working as house cleaners, who throw a rager at the home of Los Angeles Lakers star (and the film's producer) LeBron James.

Here's a red-band trailer for the R-rated flick:

LBJ's Lakers teammate Anthony Davis also makes a very brief appearance in the trailer, as do Kid and Play themselves. Longtime Lakers fan Snoop Dogg, playing himself, also has a cameo, as do Lena Waithe (a Bulls fan) and Lil Wayne. Wayne, though born in New Orleans, is actually also a Lakers fan, which team-wise makes some sense as he would have grown up during the run of the Showtime Lakers.

James himself gets an extended cameo in the preview, playing a self-recorded inspirational hologram for the Chosen One's oversized closet, who doles out such gems (presumably to himself to get amped up when starting his day) as, "You are one handsome motherf***er," and "Your hairline is perfect, anyone who says otherwise is just jealous."

Will this new-look "House Party" be able to recapture the success of the original, which rode great reviews and a solid box office reception to four sequels and a beloved soundtrack album? Probably not, but here's hoping it successfully lines the pockets of King James, the first NBA athlete to become a billionaire while still an active player.

