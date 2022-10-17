Read full article on original website
Jerry Southern
Jerry Southern, age 84, of Beckley, WV passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at Princeton Community Hospital following a long illness. Born April 13, 1938 in Coal City; he was a son of the late Therman Southern and the late Hilda Hylton Southern. He was raised in Beckley, WV and...
Concord University’s Theatre Department presents “A Bad Year For Tomatoes”
ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Concord University’s theatre department will present A Bad Year for Tomatoes, a play written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and screenwriter John Patrick, in the Alexander Fine Arts Center’s H.C. Paul Theatre on November 10 through 12 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, November 13 at 2 p.m.
Active Shooter Training at Ronceverte Presbyterian
RONCEVERTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The FBI and WV Homeland Security will host an active shooter training on Monday, Nov 7 from 6-9pm at Ronceverte Presbyterian Church. All area churches and non-profits are welcome to attend. There is no cost. Pre-registration is required. Visit www.RoncevertePres.org and click on the Active...
Burning Rock to hold 13th annual trunk or treat event
SOPHIA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Burning Rock Off-Road Park will be hosting its 13th annual trunk or treat event next week. The event will take place on Thursday, October 27, 2022 and will be free of charge for those who wish to attend. Treating will begin at 6:30pm, though treaters...
Autumn Colors Express Excursion to Take Place This Week
(LOOTPRESS) – The scenic Autumn Colors Express train that has been taking passengers on excursions from Huntington and Charleston to Hinton for six decades will be making its way through the New River Gorge this week. The Autumn Colors Express is conveniently scheduled to coincide with the Hinton Railroad...
Man on parole sentenced to prison after breaking into church
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Montgomery man was sentenced to prison earlier this month after having pled guilty to the felony offense of breaking and entering. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on October 4, 2022, Christopher Graham age 45, of Montgomery, West Virginia was sentenced by Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to not less than one (1) year nor more than ten (10) years for the felony crime of breaking and entering.
WVDOH accepts bids for three bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Projects to replace three bridges are among 25 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award the contracts for these projects soon. Replacement...
Man arrested after absconding from probation
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Madison man faces charges in relation to his abscondence from probation. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Jordan Green, 24 of Madison, attracted attention from law enforcement after deviating from the established terms of his probation agreement. On Tuesday,...
Traffic alert: Downtown Beckley lane closure
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Some motorists may experience minor delays in travel though the Downtown Beckley area Thursday morning. Roadside work being conducted along Prince Street in downtown has resulted in the closure of a single left lane of traffic leading up to the traffic light near the police department building.
Fayette County man cited for firearm at airport
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County, W.Va., man was cited by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Yeager Airport caught a loaded handgun in the man’s carry-on bag on Monday, October 17. The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with eight bullets including one in the chamber. An additional gun magazine loaded with eight more bullets was also packed with the gun.
Man arrested for assault, brandishing deadly weapon following destruction of property complaint
STOLLINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces several charges following an arrest in relation to a destruction of property complaint. According to reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy C.L. Carter responded to the Stollings area of Logan County after the department received a report for destruction of property.
