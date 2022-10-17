Read full article on original website
Army Special Operations Command aims to reverse recruiting woes
WASHINGTON — The Army’s special operations forces could soon be coming to a high school near you. That’s what Lt. Gen. Jon Braga, the top general in Army Special Operations Command, said during an exclusive interview at the annual Association of the U.S. Army conference on Oct. 11.
Army reveals new details on SEAL team commander’s training death
A Navy SEAL team commander’s death during a helicopter training event last December had several primary causes, officials confirmed for the first time Thursday. They included communication issues within the aircraft, an early release of the rope that then-Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois used to descend to the target area, and “a lack of adequate communication between the aircrew and the partner ground force,” special operations officials confirmed.
These combat Heelys are a shammer’s dream
Many veterans turn combat boots into efficient sets of lawn-mowing footwear, but for one man, simply using battle brogans to work in the yard was not enough. Once an enlisted Airman, the now-Space Force Capt. David Reed turned his ACU UCP boots into a wickedly fun mode of transportation: Combat Heelys.
Soldiers rescue injured hiker near Mount Stuart in Washington
Soldiers with the Army’s 16th Combat Aviation Brigade in Washington rescued two hikers Oct. 18, after one was injured while hiking near Mount Stuart, in Washington state’s Cascade Range. After getting a call from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office about the stranded hikers, soldiers assigned to the Army’s...
18th Airborne Corps’ unit returns after rapid response deployment
This story was first published in the Fayetteville Observer. About 150 soldiers arrived back at Fort Bragg on Tuesday night after an eight-month deployment in Europe. The soldiers, who are part of the 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, rapidly deployed to Germany on Feb. 28 in support of the 18th Airborne Corps and the immediate response force’s mission to bolster NATOS’s eastern flank and support NATO in deterring Russian aggression after Russian invaded Ukraine.
Marine Corps ‘strong,’ but rest of military has weakened, report finds
While branch rivalry appears to be alive and well among troops serving in today’s military, a new study from the Heritage Foundation may have just outlined a definitive service ranking. The big report, called the 2023 Index of U.S. Military Strength, found the entire U.S. military’s warfighting capabilities to...
When disaster strikes, Team Rubicon’s veteran volunteers respond
Hurricane Ian was bearing down on the west coast of Florida, and the Greyshirts at Team Rubicon were already well into the planning stages of their next operation. “Team Rubicon is already responding by pre-staging route clearance teams to remove fallen trees and debris from roads when the storm makes landfall,” a status update email read. “We are also preparing reconnaissance teams, staging outside the storm’s path to assess further damage and identify unmet needs.”
Army veteran who accosted US Rep. Zeldin will be released to rehab
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The man who accosted Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin at a campaign event in western New York will be released from jail into an alcohol treatment program, a federal judge ruled. U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian Payson agreed Wednesday to allow David Jakubonis to enter a...
Military to provide leave, travel expenses for troops seeking abortion
An estimated 80,000 female, active duty service members are stationed in states where their access to abortion has been restricted by state laws enacted since the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June. To give back some of that access, the Pentagon has decided to provide leave and reimburse travel costs for troops who have to go out of state to terminate a pregnancy.
Active duty suicides dropped 15% in 2021, but overall trend is upward
The Pentagon had a bit of goods news to report Thursday as it released its latest annual suicide report: The rate of suicide among active duty troops fell between 2020 and 2021, normalizing a spike that experts haven’t been able to explain. There were 519 suicides across the active...
