Hurricane Ian was bearing down on the west coast of Florida, and the Greyshirts at Team Rubicon were already well into the planning stages of their next operation. “Team Rubicon is already responding by pre-staging route clearance teams to remove fallen trees and debris from roads when the storm makes landfall,” a status update email read. “We are also preparing reconnaissance teams, staging outside the storm’s path to assess further damage and identify unmet needs.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO