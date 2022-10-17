He's young but despicable and his 'handlers' are deplorable for the way in which they use him to promote their ideology. They don't even think abt his future and I'm sure they tell him he'll be a millionaire several x over if he follows their lead. How vomitous!
He kills two men and seriously injures a man and becomes wealthy from it. Truly sickening. I literally missed that jury duty by 3 weeks. I would have NEVER caved on my guilty verdict. Obviously I wouldn't have been the only one since it took almost 4 days for deliberation. And on Fri afternoon they finally came back with not guilty. I would have NEVER let that happen. So much for his attorney saying he would lay low after and become a nurse. That's a fn joke.
Little creep needs to be quiet. He’s just trying to extend his 25 of infamy.
