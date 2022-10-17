ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 135

frankly speaking
3d ago

He's young but despicable and his 'handlers' are deplorable for the way in which they use him to promote their ideology. They don't even think abt his future and I'm sure they tell him he'll be a millionaire several x over if he follows their lead. How vomitous!

Nurse from WI
3d ago

He kills two men and seriously injures a man and becomes wealthy from it. Truly sickening. I literally missed that jury duty by 3 weeks. I would have NEVER caved on my guilty verdict. Obviously I wouldn't have been the only one since it took almost 4 days for deliberation. And on Fri afternoon they finally came back with not guilty. I would have NEVER let that happen. So much for his attorney saying he would lay low after and become a nurse. That's a fn joke.

Marianna Riker
3d ago

Little creep needs to be quiet. He’s just trying to extend his 25 of infamy.

CBS 58

Darrell Brooks continues presenting his case Friday

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, will continue to present his case Friday morning. He was emotional in a 10-minute opening statement to the jury Thursday afternoon. He removed the face mask he has worn throughout the trial and stated, "It's important you see me for who I am, no mask...for who I am."
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Frankie Jupiter and crew are in the Village of Menomonee Falls in Waukesha County on Thursday, Oct. 20 as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Before heading out, we spoke with Village President David Glasgow to get a preview of what to...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Tips to make this Halloween safe in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Safety is always top of mind when the Halloween season comes around. Ann McKillip of Ebenezer Child Care Centers joined us on Friday, Oct. 21 to discuss some tips to make this Halloween a safe one. More information can be found by visiting Ebenezer Child Care...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WHIO Dayton

Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn't outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Fatal accident in West Milwaukee early morning Oct. 21

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The West Milwaukee Police say on Friday, Oct. 21 around 12:10 a.m. near 50th and Greenfield, upon responding to a single car accident, they attempted CPR on a 55-year-old Milwaukee man. The man was declared dead at the scene. Police are not looking for...
WEST MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

MPD welcomes 55 new recruits in graduating class

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is expanding its force. They welcomed a new graduating class of recruits today, on Oct. 20. A graduation ceremony for the new recruits was held at the Milwaukee Police Academy today. City and law enforcement officials spoke at the ceremony, congratulating the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County fatal crashes; 3 dead, including pedestrian

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating three separate fatal crashes that occurred Thursday night, Oct. 20 and early Friday morning, Oct. 21. Two of the crashes happened in Milwaukee the other in West Milwaukee. 27th and Roosevelt, Milwaukee. Around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, a 30-year-old man was driving at...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS Chicago

Gas equipment error leaves Chicago woman with unexpected $400 bill

CHICAGO (CBS) – Have you turned on the furnace this week? You might need to think twice before touching the thermostat in the future.The cost to heat homes this winter is expected to hump 17% this year, which is why a budget-conscious Chicago woman is fired up over an unexpected gas bill.CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke to the woman about her frustrations.Visiting her mother in her native Poland this summer was something Kat Midowicz scrimped and scrounged for."I like to be in charge of everything that's happening," said Midowicz. "All the spendings in the household."The careful budgeter noticed her People's...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS 58

Police release video of Waukesha carjacking

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Waukesha police released surveillance and bodycam video of a carjacking from Oct. 12. This crime adds to a national trend of cities and towns seeing large increases in carjackings since the pandemic began. While the FBI does not track carjackings on a national level, the...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS Chicago

Skokie stores on Touhy Avenue hit by multiple burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police in Skokie are trying to identify four suspects who went to a lot of effort for two cold drinks overnight.That's because they caused a lot of damage by shattering the front window with a brick.Police said it appears they went to the back of a Mobil gas station on Touhy to steal cigarettes.They couldn't get past the checkout counter, so they took two pops and left.About ten blocks from there, in the 6100 block of West Touhy there was more broken glass as thieves hit a smoke shop.Surveillance cameras captured the moment. The suspects threw something through the window and ran into the store.They got away with a safe. It's not known how much money was inside.It's also not known if the two burglaries are related.
SKOKIE, IL

