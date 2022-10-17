Read full article on original website
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First
Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
Stevie Nicks Wrote About a ‘Famous Friend’ and a ‘Great Temptation’ on Tour With Tom Petty and Bob Dylan
Stevie Nicks wrote her song "Two Kinds of Love" while on tour with Tom Petty and Bob Dylan. Some have wondered if the song references them.
The Rolling Stones Set to Release First New Album of Original Material in 18 Years
The Rolling Stones are set to release their first album of original material in 18 years in 2023. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, along with drummer Steve Jordan and bass player Darryl Jones, have been recording the basic tracks of their new album in New York, the band’s first new album of original songs since their 22nd album, The Bigger Bang, in 2005. The album marks the band’s first without founding drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021 prior to the band’s 60th anniversary tour.
Graham Nash, David Crosby Releasing Album Together Despite Ongoing Feud
Nash says his issues with Crosby have not diminished his pride in the work they've done together.
See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins
Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
Robert Gordon Dies: Singer Who Took Rockabilly To Downtown Punk Scene Was 75
Robert Gordon, a rockabilly devotee and singer whose band the Tuff Darts was a staple of New York City’s CBGB and Max’s Kansas City punk scene of the 1970s, died today. He was 75. His death was announced by his record label Cleopatra Records on Facebook. “Cleopatra Records would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” the statement reads. “We liked working with Robert and will miss his powerful baritone vocal as well as his focused dedication to his music.” Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Noel Duggan Dies: Founding Member of Irish...
The Rolling Stones’ Brian Jones Played Saxophone on a Beatles Song and Paul McCartney Had Mixed Feelings
The Rolling Stones' Brian Jones played the saxophone on a Beatles song and Paul McCartney said the solo wasn't great but it was what the band wanted.
Mike Nesmith Said This One Monkees Deep Cut Was the ‘Most Requested’ During His 2012 Solo Tour
Mike Nesmith revealed that during his 2012 solo tour, his first in 21 years, one deep cut from The Monkees 5th album was the most requested by fans.
Rolling Stones Bassist Darryl Jones Subject of New Documentary
After bassist Bill Wyman left The Rolling Stones in 1992, the band endured many auditions to find a replacement for the legendary bassist. The remaining members, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts, found someone who managed to patch the band’s musical fabric and help build upon a 60-year-long legacy.
Keith Richards Said 1 Rolling Stones Song Sounded Like Vaudeville Music at 1st
Keith Richards said two of The Rolling Stones' songs sounded like the music of the Romani people. He discussed the creation of both songs.
Sun Records Announces Plans to Release Remastered Version of Johnny Cash’s Debut Album
There aren’t many figures in country music more iconic than Johnny Cash. Not only was… The post Sun Records Announces Plans to Release Remastered Version of Johnny Cash’s Debut Album appeared first on Outsider.
Walk of Fame Star for Jefferson Airplane Unveiled
The pioneering psychedelic rock band Jefferson Airplane Thursday added a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to its list of honors, which also includes enshrinement in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
