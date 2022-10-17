Read full article on original website
warrenrecord.com
Turning Point CDC hosts etiquette luncheon
On Saturday, Oct. 8, Turning Point Community Development Corporation hosted an Etiquette Luncheon for teens and adults in the area. The luncheon served as an opportunity for the high school-aged students to learn about proper etiquette and dining skills. Topics discussed included meeting and greeting, dining etiquette and tips for dining out.
lakegastongazette-observer.com
Warren County Farmers Market plans Holiday Event
As the calendar approaches November, thoughts begin to turn to the holiday season and plans for special Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings. To help with ideas and planning for Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas gifts and stocking the freezer in preparation for the winter, the Warren County Farmers Market will hold a Holiday Event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event will be held in the parking lot of Warren County Health Department, located at 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton.
warrenrecord.com
Community Day to honor Lawrence L. Boyd
Boyd and Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton will sponsor a Community Day honoring Lawrence L. Boyd on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1-5 p.m. at Seven Springs Farm & Vineyard, 332 Axtell-Ridgeway Rd., Norlina. Entry is free of charge. The event will include food trucks, non-food vendors, cotton candy, funnel cakes...
warrenrecord.com
Warren County Christmas Parade plans announced
President Patrick Raiford of the Rotary Club of Warrenton announced that the Warrenton Rotary Club will be co-sponsors with the Town of Warrenton again this year to host the annual Warren County Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. Parade entries will line up at Mariam Boyd Elementary...
Early voting polls are open; here's where to cast a ballot in your county
Here's where to vote early in Durham, Wake and Cumberland counties.
WRAL
Wake County Health Department briefly evacuated; no threat
RALEIGH, N.C. — WakeMed was operating on restricted access Wednesday, and staff were asked to leave the nearby Wake County Health Department building for a brief period of time. At 9:30 a.m., there were at least five Raleigh police vehicles at the health department building on Sunnybrook Road. By...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival a success
LAWRENCEVILLE – The weather was overcast on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 and the temperature was chilly, making it a great day to taste delicious Brunswick Stew. The 2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival was held at the Brunswick County Airport drawing a crowd estimated to be about 2,000 – 3,000. Sheriff Brian Roberts said there were no traffic issues.
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
warrenrecord.com
Warren County High School Eagles celebrate a special homecoming
Eagles are often described as extraordinary birds that soar over long distances, over 10,000 feet high; they are very easy to identify because of their white heads and tails with dark brown bodies. Their wings typically span between 5.11- 7.7 feet, depending on the species. Their vision is sharp and intense.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Storage Auction scheduled Saturday
The treasure hunt is on as Emporia Storage has a unit auction scheduled at its three facilities in the city beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. If you go to a storage unit auction, will it be like what you see on television on reality shows? “Somewhat, yes,” said auctioneer Carla Harris of Emporia. “The bidding is fast. There’s mystery and intrigue. You never know what you will find inside.”
thewashingtondailynews.com
Hackney chef to host interactive cooking class for charity
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Oct. 10, 2022) — The public can now buy tickets to the Reviving the Supper Club Chef Series’ virtual event on Nov. 15 featuring chef Jamie Davis of The Hackney in Washington, N.C.; the event raises money to address food insecurity throughout Eastern North Carolina.
cbs17
Wilson to launch ‘sip and stroll’ in downtown social district next week
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Wilson is joining others, including Raleigh, by soon launching a downtown social district that will allow relaxed rules for drinking alcohol in certain areas and times. The social districts, which are also called “sip and stroll” areas, are growing among towns and...
warrenrecord.com
Free pumpkins still available at New Covenant Ministries
New Covenant Ministries Pentecostal Holiness Church announces that it has pumpkins left over from last weekend’s Pumpkin Patch Outreach and is making those available free of charge to the public. Pumpkins may be picked up between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Those interested in pumpkins are...
Raleigh erased a centerpiece of the Black community. Here’s a way to restore it.
Voting for Raleigh’s park bonds will help rebuild Chavis Park and mend a grave injustice. | Opinion
warrenrecord.com
Macon Baptist Church schedules Annual Fall Festival for Friday
Macon Baptist Church will conduct its Annual Fall Festival on Friday, Oct. 28, from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Macon Rural Fire Department,. Children and adults are welcome. Activities will include Trunk or Treat, a costume contest for all ages, carnival games with prizes, Bingo, a cake walk, a hayride, food and more.
NC Black pastor’s speech saying school diversity is ‘wasting taxpayer dollars’ goes viral
John Amanchukwu denounced Wake County schools for helping LGBTQ students.
warrenrecord.com
From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
• Nathanial Johnson, 23, of Warrenton, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $8,000 secured bond. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on Oct. 25. Incident reports. • On Sept. 26,...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Cancer survivors recognized at Emporia's Golden Leaf Commons
Many of those who came to Golden Leaf Commons on Sunday afternoon were united by two things — surviving cancer and wearing some shade of pink. At the second annual Pinktober brunch, those survivors united to share their experiences in an atmosphere of fun, music, and catharsis. “I’m definitely...
warrenrecord.com
Sheriff's Office urges caution
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of a person(s) impersonating a law enforcement officer in the county. During these encounters, the impersonator(s) was driving a black Ford Explorer when he/she followed the victim home and stated that he/she had an outstanding warrant. During the second incident the impersonator(s) was driving a white GMC Envoy with tinted windows and lettering on the front windshield when a traffic stop was performed.
warrenrecord.com
Norlina restaurant means more than just somewhere to eat
It’s Friday evening at Rachel’s Whistle Stop on Norlina’s Hyco Street. Outside, the parking area is full, just like it is for lunch and dinner/supper each weekday. Inside, customers relax with family and friends as they enjoy their meals. Tonight, that means the weekly Fish Friday specials.
