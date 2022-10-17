Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on Fox. The Chiefs are a 3.5-point favorite in the game. NFL Week...
Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?
The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule. NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS. The Titans are a 2.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 7...
First look: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers odds and lines
The Seattle Seahawks (3-3) visit SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Seahawks vs. Chargers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Seahawks are coming off a 19-9 NFC West...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Miami Dolphins (3-3) are touchdown favorites as they look to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. A total of 44 points has been set for this game. Dolphins vs. Steelers Predictions. Dolphins vs....
First look: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans odds and lines
The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) visit the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in a battle for first place in the AFC South Sunday. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Colts vs. Titans odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
First look: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers odds and lines
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) head to Levi’s Stadium Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers (3-3) with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Chiefs vs. 49ers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Chiefs are coming...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 against the Atlanta Falcons (3-3). The contest has a point total set at 47.5. The Bengals are a perfect 3-0 against the spread in their past three games, and have a 2-1 straight-up record in those matchups.
Patriots Ex Exec Jack Easterby 'Parting Ways' with Houston Texans: NFL Tracker
Follow along as the New England Patriots set their 2022 roster and work through the 2022 NFL season.
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Josh Allen leading the herd into Week 7
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) are 3-point favorites as they aim to stop their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the New York Giants (5-1) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field. This game has an over/under of 42.5 points. Jaguars vs. Giants Predictions. Jaguars vs. Giants Odds.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
Oddsmakers expect the Carolina Panthers (1-5) to see their three-game losing streak continue, as they are 10.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium. The over/under for the game is set at 40.5. Buccaneers vs. Panthers Predictions.
Fan Friday: Answering your questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of Week 7
The past few weeks haven't fallen in the Jaguars' favor. They currently sit at 2-4 in the midst of a three-game losing streak. This week won't get any easier. Jacksonville faces off against the 5-1 New York Giants, a team that has proven opportunistic through the first six games of the season.
26th ever 'Sports Equinox' to take place on Thursday
According to Jeff Tracy of Axios, there wasn't a single "Sports Equinox" from 1985 to 2001, but now with "Thursday Night Football," a later World Series start time, and an earlier NBA regular season tipoff, the occurrences are significantly more frequent. In the past five years alone, there were a pair of "Sports Equinoxes" in 2017 (Oct. 19, Oct. 29), two in 2018 (Oct. 18, Oct. 28), one in 2019 (Oct. 27), and even three in 2020 -- the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic (Sept. 10, Sept. 13, Sept. 17).
ESPN
Week 6's top NFL Twitter trolls include Chargers, Jets, Eagles
For the first time ever, the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets all have a winning record through six games. The Giants and Jets both have four upset wins in 2022, marking the first time multiple teams have done this in the same season. It also ties the most upset wins within the first six games in the Super Bowl era.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: Roar with the Bengals, stay with the Jets, more best bets
Another week of betting on the NFL is another week I am soaring high with the Jets! After they went into Green Bay and left not only with a win, but a Lambeau Leap, the skies are theirs to fly. Also, there is a little tidbit on the Bengals defense...
