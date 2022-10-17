ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

wbrz.com

Metro Council hits mayor's office with public records request regarding stormwater fee

BATON ROUGE - Members of the Metro Council have submitted a public records request for all communication related to the ongoing saga with the stormwater fee. Six council members — Laurie White Adams, Denise Amoroso, Dwight Hudson, Aaron Moak, Brandon Noel and Jen Racca — have requested text messages, phone calls, call logs and emails between the Parish Attorney, the mayor, high-ranking members of her staff and two companies related to the Stormwater Master Plan.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Broome addresses stormwater NDA controversy, says Parish Attorney is to blame

In her first public comments since pulling support for the stormwater utility fee, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome pinned the blame for confusion over a non-disclosure agreement concealing a proposed stormwater fee negotiations with the federal government on the Parish Attorney's Office and said she'd like her staffers who signed it to be released from the NDA.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Outcry over Baton Rouge's proposed new fee derails meeting: 'That makes this all stink'

East Baton Rouge leaders once again found themselves defending their proposed new stormwater fee in front of a large — and hostile — crowd Monday night. Residents packed an at-capacity meeting room and overflow room at the Pride-Chaneyville library, demanding officials explain why the fee is set to be voted on so quickly after it was announced. The presentation portion of the meeting quickly went off the rails as questions were shouted from the audience and multiple residents stood up to give lengthy speeches against the fee.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Metro council members say mayor's office misled them on stormwater fee: 'The trust is now gone'

East Baton Rouge officials have said for weeks that the federal government is compelling them to impose a new stormwater fee on residents, but they couldn't talk about those negotiations because of a non-disclosure agreement. But on Tuesday, under pressure from a Louisiana Congressman, the city-parish said the NDA was one it had placed on its own employees — not one required by the feds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
centralcitynews.us

Lifelong Democrat Switched Parties Day Before Running for School Board

Central School Board candidate Carol Burton-Norwood issued a statement on Facebook this week saying that she switched from Democrat to Republican the day before qualifying to run for the school board. She explained that she is a lifelong Democrat who has been in the party for 35 years but since...
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

Mayor admits there's no NDA with feds tied to stormwater proposal

BATON ROUGE - More than a week after city officials claimed federal regulators asked East Baton Rouge leaders to sign a non-disclosure agreement related to the parish's new stormwater proposal, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome admits no such agreement ever existed. The admission came Tuesday after Congressman Garret Graves said members...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Bridge City youth offenders moved to center in Monroe, not Angola

BATON ROUGE - The first wave of juvenile inmates being housed at the embattled Bridge City Center for Youth was moved to a youth center in Monroe early Tuesday morning and not Angola as first reported, in a controversial move that comes after a string of problems at the New Orleans-area jail.
MONROE, LA
WAFB

Plaquemine Police Chief says he won’t resign, grand jury pending

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Plaquemine’s police chief does not plan to resign from office, according to the mayor. Mayor Ed Reeves says controversy surrounds Police Chief Kenny Payne allegedly seeking sexual favors from a woman in exchange for Payne’s help to dismiss her boyfriend’s charges earlier this year.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
wbrz.com

Two people hurt after train struck vehicle in Tangipahoa Parish

AMITE - At least one person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a train collided with an SUV along a rural highway. Authorities said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. along U.S. 51 south of Amite. Two people were inside the vehicle when it was struck and were believed to be seriously hurt.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

