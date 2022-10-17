Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Metro Council hits mayor's office with public records request regarding stormwater fee
BATON ROUGE - Members of the Metro Council have submitted a public records request for all communication related to the ongoing saga with the stormwater fee. Six council members — Laurie White Adams, Denise Amoroso, Dwight Hudson, Aaron Moak, Brandon Noel and Jen Racca — have requested text messages, phone calls, call logs and emails between the Parish Attorney, the mayor, high-ranking members of her staff and two companies related to the Stormwater Master Plan.
theadvocate.com
Short-term rental ordinance in Baton Rouge delayed another month as rental owners voice concerns
New regulations for residential short-term rentals in Baton Rouge will have to wait at least another month after the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council chose Wednesday to defer a proposed ordinance addressing the matter. The ordinance would place new permit and taxing requirements on short-term rental owners, who rent...
wbrz.com
Mayor wants to shelve stormwater fee proposal as metro council support evaporates
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome wants to withdraw her office's proposal for a new stormwater utility fee amid confusion over an NDA and dwindling support from East Baton Rouge councilmembers. The mayor released a statement Tuesday night admitting she was "misinformed" about the details surrounding the non-disclosure agreement,...
theadvocate.com
Broome addresses stormwater NDA controversy, says Parish Attorney is to blame
In her first public comments since pulling support for the stormwater utility fee, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome pinned the blame for confusion over a non-disclosure agreement concealing a proposed stormwater fee negotiations with the federal government on the Parish Attorney's Office and said she'd like her staffers who signed it to be released from the NDA.
theadvocate.com
Outcry over Baton Rouge's proposed new fee derails meeting: 'That makes this all stink'
East Baton Rouge leaders once again found themselves defending their proposed new stormwater fee in front of a large — and hostile — crowd Monday night. Residents packed an at-capacity meeting room and overflow room at the Pride-Chaneyville library, demanding officials explain why the fee is set to be voted on so quickly after it was announced. The presentation portion of the meeting quickly went off the rails as questions were shouted from the audience and multiple residents stood up to give lengthy speeches against the fee.
theadvocate.com
Metro council members say mayor's office misled them on stormwater fee: 'The trust is now gone'
East Baton Rouge officials have said for weeks that the federal government is compelling them to impose a new stormwater fee on residents, but they couldn't talk about those negotiations because of a non-disclosure agreement. But on Tuesday, under pressure from a Louisiana Congressman, the city-parish said the NDA was one it had placed on its own employees — not one required by the feds.
centralcitynews.us
Lifelong Democrat Switched Parties Day Before Running for School Board
Central School Board candidate Carol Burton-Norwood issued a statement on Facebook this week saying that she switched from Democrat to Republican the day before qualifying to run for the school board. She explained that she is a lifelong Democrat who has been in the party for 35 years but since...
wbrz.com
Mayor admits there's no NDA with feds tied to stormwater proposal
BATON ROUGE - More than a week after city officials claimed federal regulators asked East Baton Rouge leaders to sign a non-disclosure agreement related to the parish's new stormwater proposal, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome admits no such agreement ever existed. The admission came Tuesday after Congressman Garret Graves said members...
wbrz.com
East Baton Rouge taxpayers doled out $350k for police-caused crashes over past 2 years
BATON ROUGE - Taxpayers in East Baton Rouge Parish spent nearly $350,000 to settle at-fault crashes caused by Baton Rouge Police for the years 2021 and 2022, Metro Council records reviewed by the WBRZ Investigative Unit show. The actual number of crashes and the amounts could be higher because settlements...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana PSC approves new power deals for co-ops, siding against Entergy and Cleco
Over the objections of Louisiana’s electric monopolies, the state’s utility regulator approved two deals allowing two electric cooperatives procure their power from a Florida-based supplier, after getting it for decades from Cleco. The arrangements are among the first of their kind in Louisiana. The Public Service Commission’s vote...
wbrz.com
Bridge City youth offenders moved to center in Monroe, not Angola
BATON ROUGE - The first wave of juvenile inmates being housed at the embattled Bridge City Center for Youth was moved to a youth center in Monroe early Tuesday morning and not Angola as first reported, in a controversial move that comes after a string of problems at the New Orleans-area jail.
brproud.com
Louisiana officials to celebrate construction of new Bayou Lafourche Pump Station with groundbreaking ceremony
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Friday, October 21 groundbreaking ceremony is set to usher in the construction of a project that’s expected to bring more freshwater into a south Louisiana bayou. The much-anticipated project centers around the Bayou Lafourche Pump Station. According to the Coastal Protection and...
Plaquemine Police Chief says he won’t resign, grand jury pending
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Plaquemine’s police chief does not plan to resign from office, according to the mayor. Mayor Ed Reeves says controversy surrounds Police Chief Kenny Payne allegedly seeking sexual favors from a woman in exchange for Payne’s help to dismiss her boyfriend’s charges earlier this year.
theadvocate.com
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
theadvocate.com
Why was a Baton Rouge barber shot to death driving on I-12? His family still seeks answers.
Toby Taylor found his calling as a barber three years ago, honing his skills with a clipper and scissors in a makeshift shop set up in the living room of his Baton Rouge home. He was gaining skill quickly, his sister said, building a clientele as word of his services spread around town.
wbrz.com
Two people hurt after train struck vehicle in Tangipahoa Parish
AMITE - At least one person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a train collided with an SUV along a rural highway. Authorities said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. along U.S. 51 south of Amite. Two people were inside the vehicle when it was struck and were believed to be seriously hurt.
brproud.com
Man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released.
wbrz.com
Photos: Crews tackle massive fire at Hammond pallet supplier Thursday evening
HAMMOND - Crews worked to extinguish a massive fire at a pallet supplier in Tangipahoa Parish for several hours Thursday. The Hammond Fire Department said they responded to the fire at MV Pallet Company on Landry Lane off Old Baton Rouge Highway around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, crews found...
wbrz.com
Crash at Scenic Highway exit along US 190 backs up traffic, expect major delays
BATON ROUGE - A crash at the Scenic Highway exit along US 190 had traffic backed up all the way across the Earl K Long bridge Tuesday. As of 5:30 p.m., traffic was moving slowly, but drivers should expect heavy delays. No information about the crash is immediately available.
wbrz.com
State begins relocating juveniles to Angola; inmates escorted through Baton Rouge area Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - The first wave of juvenile inmates being moved to Angola, a controversial move that comes after a string of problems at a New Orleans-area jail, were escorted through the capital area by a convoy of law enforcement early Tuesday morning. About 10 of the offenders were moved...
