Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Mobile restaurant receives prestigious culinary award

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hummingbird Way has received The James Beard Smart Catch Leader status for its usage of sustainable seafood. The Hummingbird Way, located on George Street, has many different seafood options on its menu including dishes with oysters, shrimp and other types of seafood. According to the website, the restaurant is known […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

New Tractor Supply store to be built in Lucedale

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WRKG) – A new Tractor Supply retail store is scheduled to be built in Lucedale in 2023. The city’s Board of Aldermen approved the proposed plat and design Tuesday, Oct. 18 for construction to begin on Ventura Drive, next to Rainforest Carwash. A spokesperson for the company said construction is scheduled to begin […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Manci’s Antique Club Daphne Witches Ride

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Manci’s Antique Club Daphne Witches Ride is coming up on Sunday, October 30th. This family friendly event is free. You can walk, ride your bike, or even your golf cart. There is also an afterparty at Manci’s Antique Club at 5pm featuring Johnny Hayes & Friends with no cover charge!
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: Order of Isis ‘Masked Up for a Cure Chili Cook Off’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join the Order of Isis for their ‘Masked Up for a Cure Chili Cook Off’. Here’s some info they sent us about the event!. “Join us Saturday, November 12th in Mardi Gras Park as we support St. Jude the best way we know how, masked up (Mardi Gras masks encouraged) and cooking our best chili. Setup starts at 10am, the spoon drops at 11am and the tasting starts at 2pm. Taste and vote tickets are $10. Secure one of the limited spots and cook up your best recipe. It’s sure to be a good time.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Festa Italiana returns this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Festa Italiana returns this weekend to downtown Pensacola. Festa Italiana is a celebration of all things Italian, including food offerings like shrimp scampi, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, sausage and pepper sandwiches, and tiramisu. Italian music, prize drawings and a silent auction are all part of the event. This year’s drawing: 1st prize is $1,000, 2nd is $500, and 3rd is $250, all cash prizes. Festa Italiana is our major annual fundraising event. Proceeds are used to supplement our annual charitable donations and scholarships in the Pensacola area.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

iHeart Media gives the rundown on weekend events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -iHeart Media is giving the rundown on this weekend’s events. MOVIES IN THE PARK: THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG -Thurs 6pm, Detonti Square Park (311 N Conception Street), Mobile. Rated G: A waitress, desperate to fulfill her dreams as a restaurant owner, is set on a...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Telecommunication outage affects 911 service in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida report that a major telecommunication carrier outage is causing residents to have difficulty calling 911. In Escambia County, callers who are unable to get through to 911 can contact the Escambia County Emergency Communications at 850-471-6310...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man surviving ‘homeless on purpose’ journey

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.”   Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

One Alabama small town among nation’s most beautiful, says Architectural Digest

When Architectural Digest set out to rank “The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America,” Alabama made the cut thanks to one small coastal community. Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County made the selection. It’s not the first time the community southeast of Fairhope has been so honored: Southern Living once described it as having “almost too much charm to handle.”
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Warming trend expected

(WALA) - We broke a record in Mobile late Wednesday night. We set a new record low of 37 degrees, breaking the old record of 38 degrees for Oct. 19. Many areas saw patchy frost this morning. Temperatures will not be as cold tonight. We expect lows near 45 degrees.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Early cold front takes some Port City visitors by surprise

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the temperatures plunge to record breaking lows, folks are doing their best to stay warm. As the sun went down and the winds picked up, the Port City really started to feel its first cold front of the season. “This is more like a February/January....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The benefits of chiropractic care

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Millions of Americans around the country have benefited from chiropractic care, yet most people think chiropractors simply treat back and neck pain. Dr. Steven Knauf at The Joint Chiropractic will discuss what a chiropractor does and the benefits that go beyond the back. He will share how chiropractic care can treat issues like physical and mental stress, as well as ergonomics and posture. He will also discuss how you can improve your overall health with the help of a chiropractor and chiropractic care/techniques.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Free FOX10 Shread Event at the Spanish Fort Center this Saturday morning from 7 to 11

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Identity theft is a serious problem across Alabama that can come in a lot of different ways. “They start opening up loans in their names, they start opening up bank accounts in their names,” said Better Business Bureau Vice President Monde Donaldson. “They also get access to their information so you can be recreated very quickly if you don’t watch out.”
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

Cold weather shelter opens for homeless at warehouse in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An 8,000-square-foot warehouse has been opened for the homeless who need somewhere to stay during the freezing weather. The warehouse, located on 1710 Old Canal Street near Ladd Peebles Stadium, has a generator, blankets, and food. Driftwood Housing and the Homeless in Mobile group have supplied those items. The Love All […]
MOBILE, AL
Ana Kimber

Your Guide to Trunk-Or-Treat Events in Baldwin County

Who doesn't love Trunk or Treat? Trunks of vehicles outfitted with a spooky theme, fun activities, and candy galore is the perfect time for children. With it being a safer alternative to the traditional trick or treating, most trunk-or-treat events are held at public locations like churches and area businesses.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

