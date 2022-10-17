Musa and Ryan begin with the first half of the opening games in this year’s Women’s Champions League group stages, which saw Arsenal put five past Lyon in a historic away win (04:44), Barcelona hammering Benfica 9-0, and wins for Juventus and Bayern. Next up, it’s a quick roundup of the Premier League, including some love for Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira (18:07), before focusing their attention on Manchester United’s impressive win over Spurs (24:55), before a quick nod to some stuff elsewhere.

1 DAY AGO