The Ringer
Arsenal’s Record Win Against Lyon and Ten Hag Ball Looks Good!
Musa and Ryan begin with the first half of the opening games in this year’s Women’s Champions League group stages, which saw Arsenal put five past Lyon in a historic away win (04:44), Barcelona hammering Benfica 9-0, and wins for Juventus and Bayern. Next up, it’s a quick roundup of the Premier League, including some love for Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira (18:07), before focusing their attention on Manchester United’s impressive win over Spurs (24:55), before a quick nod to some stuff elsewhere.
GRAEME SOUNESS: Steven Gerrard should follow Claudio Ranieri's lead in management... there’s no shame that it didn't work out for him at Aston Villa, but there's no reason why he can't be outstanding somewhere else
It’s been interesting hearing Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers talk about the situations they’re in over the past few months. Brendan has been saying that Leicester City’s target is 40 points. That kind of comment would have had me leading a delegation to the door of any manager of mine.
Two World Cup Goals, and the Question of the Individual Versus the Collective
The Ringer’s 22 Goals: The Story of the World Cup, a podcast by Brian Phillips, tells the story of some of the most iconic goals and players in the history of the men’s FIFA World Cup. Every Wednesday, until the end of Qatar 2022, we’ll publish an adapted version of each 22 Goals episode. Today’s story involves two goals scored by two different players in two different World Cups.
'It's stupid!': Ben Stokes takes aim at ICC's 'Toblerone' boundaries ahead of Twenty20 World Cup opener against Afghanistan... after star bowler Reece Topley tripped and 'ruptured ligaments' in his ankle this week
Ben Stokes has taken aim at the ICC ahead of Saturday’s start of the Twenty20 World Cup by branding the ‘Toblerone’ foam boundary markers ‘stupid.’. The markers, 20 centimetres high and crammed with advertisements, cost England one of their best bowlers this week in Reece Topley, who tripped over one in Brisbane taking catches in practice and seriously damaged his ankle.
